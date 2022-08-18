ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Lexington makes lane changes to roads in construction area after school traffic backups

By Taylor Six
Lexington Herald-Leader
 4 days ago

Changes were announced Thursday for construction areas that have caused traffic problems and congestion for the neighborhood surrounding Lafayette High School, the School for the Creative and Performing Arts and Picadome Elementary.

Lane changes have been made on Rosemont Garden to “streamline the flow of traffic” through the Lafayette Parkway and Southland Drive intersection, according to the city’s division of engineering

Motorists traveling on Rosemont Garden away from Clays Mill Road and toward Nicholasville Road will find that the left lane requires cars to turn left onto Lafayette Parkway. The right lane will now allow cars to pass straight through the intersection and to make right turns.

This change comes about a week after kids returned to school, and the community in the area had concerns about the road closure that took effect the same day school started.

At that time, cross streets between Lafayette Parkway and Clays Mill Road — including McCubbin, Reed and Woodbine roads — were blocked at Clays Mill Road and left parents in pickup lines with no way out.

According to Susan Straub, a spokeswoman for the city, the city announced the closure of the roadways the week prior to school starting. This closure was part of the widening project on Clays Mill Road .

The section between Lane Allen and Harrodsburg Road is the final section of that project. It is expected to be completed in 2023.

Lexington Herald-Leader

Lexington, KY
