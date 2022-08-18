ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Another Broken Yolk Location Revealed: Rainbow and Blue Diamond

By Neil Cooney
What Now Las Vegas
What Now Las Vegas
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtnO8_0hMOAw8A00

The Broken Yolk Café has been making its entrée into Las Vegas for the past year, with one location now open in Town Square and several more on the way. Paperwork recently submitted to Clark County by the company appears to reveal another location in the works, this time in suite A150 at 9435 S Rainbow Blvd , just south of the intersection with Blue Diamond Rd . The work’s contract valuation is listed at $420,000.

Behind the chain’s sizable rollout in Las Vegas is Scale x 3 Management , a hospitality and commercial retail real estate group founded by restaurateurs Randy Corrigan , Barry Tu , and McKenzie Cox .

“We’ve seen the continued evolution and growth of Vegas’s food scene—as well as how resilient the industry has been during the pandemic—and it’s been exciting to witness,” Barry Tu told What Now earlier this year.

Broken Yolk’s creative breakfast offerings have included the Tiki Toast, made with Kings Hawaiian bread; the Golden State Benedict with tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, and a sriracha drizzle; and the Fiesta Burrito. Skillets like the Ranchero Skillet ( Home fried potatoes sauteéd with spicy chorizo, fresh chopped serrano peppers, and onions. Topped with Jack cheese, sunny side up eggs, avocado, red onion, cilantro, and ranchero sauce ) and the Hash Skillet are hearty meals that will satisfy any hungry guest.

Beverages include smoothies, lattes, mimosa and bloody Mary flights, beer, and specialty cocktails.

No word is out yet on when the Rainbow Blvd location will open.



Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
travelweekly.com

Tasty additions among the upgrades coming to Red Rock in Las Vegas

Red Rock Casino Resort and Spa, west of the Las Vegas Strip, is undergoing a bunch of improvements, including the addition of two restaurants, a casino bar, an oyster bar, a cocktail lounge and an adults-only pool. Northern Thai restaurant Lotus of Siam, Greek restaurant Naxos Taverna and the 13-seat...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Restaurants
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
City
Blue Diamond, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Nevada State
Nevada Restaurants
Local
Nevada Government
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Government
Fox5 KVVU

Randy’s Donuts working on second Las Vegas location

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - After opening its first-ever Las Vegas location last week and selling out of doughnuts for the first time in the company’s history, popular doughnut shop Randy’s Donuts is hard at work on another shop in the valley. Crews on Monday were seen installing...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8newsnow.com

Roadrunner stuck in bush near busy streets rescued

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas roadrunner who was stuck in a bush near a busy intersection will soon have a new home. The North Las Vegas Police Department posted the photos on social media Monday morning. The post said, “we think the roadrunner was just as surprised as us.”
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#The Rainbow#Yolk#Food Drink#Scale X 3 Management#Hawaiian#The Fiesta Burrito
1oaklasvegas.com

Best Restaurants in Palms Las Vegas (2022 Update)

The 20-year-old Palms Casino Resort is home to celebrity chef restaurants and one of the best AYCE buffets in Vegas. It is located near the Vegas Strip and owned by the San Manuel Band of Mission Indians, the first Native American resort owners in Las Vegas. Palms Address: Palms Casino...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Oktoberfest is Coming To The Orleans

Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s never too early to start planning for Oktoberfest and ‘Seven Oh Brew’ is bringing the most authentic celebration to The Orleans Festival grounds. JC Fernandez is joined by John Bentham from ‘Seven Oh Brew’ to learn more about this event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Threat of storms still around for Monday

LAS VEGAS, NV (KLAS-TV) — Sunny & hazy skies with plenty of monsoon humidity left in our air this Monday. While the valley will be hot and heavy with high humidity today, there will remain a chance of afternoon thunderstorms in our local mountains to start the week. Highs will stay above normal for a […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
fb101.com

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023

Cameron Mitchell Restaurants’ (CMR) Ocean Prime brand is pleased to announce its first Las Vegas restaurant and18th location, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. CMR plans to invest nearly $20 million into this flagship location, centered at the bustling and iconic corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Harmon Avenue.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Iconic Las Vegas Strip Resort/Casino Getting a Huge Makeover

Most Las Vegas mega-resort/casinos have a theme or a visual look designed to make them stand out. Caesars Palace, Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) , signature property evokes the grandeur of Rome with huge columns and statues dominating its landscape. The company's Paris Las Vegas has its signature miniature (but still giant)...
LAS VEGAS, NV
wanderwisdom.com

Top Ten Las Vegas Attractions off the Strip

I live in Las Vegas, Nevada, after moving from the midwest. I love to share my thoughts on the best spots in the city. Everyone who visits Las Vegas has that first amazing trip where everything is new and exciting. You can visit New York, Paris, and New Orleans in one day, you can carry your drink down the street, and you can meet people from every walk of life. If you continue reading my articles, I promise to give you some great tips about the strip because Las Vegas is an amazing place, and it never hurts to have some inside information.
LAS VEGAS, NV
corporatehousingbyowner.com

Get Comfortable in Las Vegas - Corporate Housing Rental

This is a beautiful northwest Las Vegas fully furnished home that you can make your own in your transition. It’s a short 15 min trip to the downtown and the Arts district and a short 20 mins to the strip and the stadiums. Feel free to relax by the pool in the back or get out of the heat and enjoy its comfort by the TV on the huge sectional. Spacious rooms with Smart TVs in each of the rooms. Make this home yours while you make your transition. We do have a treadmill and exercise bike available.
LAS VEGAS, NV
theobelisk.net

Psycho Las Vegas 2022 – Psycho Swim Notes

08.18.22 – 11:03PM Pacific – Thursday – Psycho Swim. This is no place for lucidity. I’ve been waiting weeks to say that. It is, however, a place for imposter syndrome, and I’ll admit to having already filled my quota of wondering how the hell I managed to get here. Considering I can barely get up to get myself a cup of water — I brought my pink water-drinking cup from home — let alone ice from somewhere down the hall, it feels pretty odd to not be at home right now. I am lucid, mostly. A little while ago I got back from seeing Kadabra at the Redtail and I guess that was the end of my night. I picked up a hamburger salad on the way back and that was dinner and I keep expecting it to kick in and have a surge of energy, but yeah, probably not.
LAS VEGAS, NV
What Now Las Vegas

What Now Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV
508
Followers
159
Post
37K+
Views
ABOUT

Vegas's only dedicated news source for restaurant, retail, and real estate openings and closings.

 https://whatnowvegas.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy