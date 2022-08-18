Another Broken Yolk Location Revealed: Rainbow and Blue Diamond

The Broken Yolk Café has been making its entrée into Las Vegas for the past year, with one location now open in Town Square and several more on the way. Paperwork recently submitted to Clark County by the company appears to reveal another location in the works, this time in suite A150 at 9435 S Rainbow Blvd , just south of the intersection with Blue Diamond Rd . The work’s contract valuation is listed at $420,000.

Behind the chain’s sizable rollout in Las Vegas is Scale x 3 Management , a hospitality and commercial retail real estate group founded by restaurateurs Randy Corrigan , Barry Tu , and McKenzie Cox .

“We’ve seen the continued evolution and growth of Vegas’s food scene—as well as how resilient the industry has been during the pandemic—and it’s been exciting to witness,” Barry Tu told What Now earlier this year.

Broken Yolk’s creative breakfast offerings have included the Tiki Toast, made with Kings Hawaiian bread; the Golden State Benedict with tomato, avocado, applewood smoked bacon, and a sriracha drizzle; and the Fiesta Burrito. Skillets like the Ranchero Skillet ( Home fried potatoes sauteéd with spicy chorizo, fresh chopped serrano peppers, and onions. Topped with Jack cheese, sunny side up eggs, avocado, red onion, cilantro, and ranchero sauce ) and the Hash Skillet are hearty meals that will satisfy any hungry guest.

Beverages include smoothies, lattes, mimosa and bloody Mary flights, beer, and specialty cocktails.

No word is out yet on when the Rainbow Blvd location will open.

Keep up with What Now Las Vegas’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .