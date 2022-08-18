EasiBuy to Exhibit at NIGP Forum 2022, Co-Founder Ben Koberna to Speak on Procurement Modernization

NASHVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 18, 2022--

EasiBuy LLC, a division of CoreTrust, announced today that Co-founder Ben Koberna will speak at the National Institute of Governmental Purchasing (NIGP): The Institute for Public Procurement Forum 2022.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005703/en/

EasiBuy Co-Founder Ben Koberna will be presenting an education session called “Procurement Mind Training” in The Innovation Theater on August 22nd at 1pm during this year’s National Institute of Government Procurement (NIGP) event in Boston, MA. (Photo: Business Wire)

On Aug. 22, at 1:00 pm in The Innovation Theater, Koberna will present “Procurement Mind Training,” an interactive program designed to help professionals hone the leadership skills necessary to navigate the procurement modernization journey.

Koberna has been shaping the nature of reverse auction practice in the government setting since 2007. He has designed and implemented reverse auction practices for some of the largest state and local governments across the country including City of Los Angeles, City of Chicago, the State of Michigan, and many others. Koberna also has a number of international accomplishments: he has assisted countries like Ecuador and Argentina in tackling procurement during a global pandemic, he taught a course on procurement in Jamaica for the Caribbean procurement Counsel, and consults to a number of other Caribbean countries. He is also a guest lecturer at the Osgoode Hall Law School in Toronto.

EasiBuy will also be present throughout the event as an exhibitor and can be found at booth #625 in the event’s Exhibit Hall. Forum 2022 will be held in Boston from Aug. 20-24 at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

EasiBuy is a platform that serves government agencies by utilizing a reverse auction process to qualify suppliers based on unique requirements, and then hosts an online pricing event where eligible suppliers submit initial offers. Over the course of the live bidding period, suppliers can lower their offers to achieve a first-place position. The platform increases savings and competition for member agencies and the procurement process follows and adheres to all government rules and regulations.

Since it was founded, EasiBuy has managed in excess of $4.2B in government spend and has saved 22% on average for participating government agencies across all spend categories. In the first half of 2022, EasiBuy noted the following highlights as demonstration of the value they offer to government procurement programs:

EasiBuy hosted a reverse auction with seven participating suppliers to collect pricing for E10 Gasoline, the fuel commonly used by state vehicles. These suppliers placed 396 bids across eight line-items over the course of one hour and 43 minutes, which amounted to 369 lead changes during the active bidding period. Through this process, EasiBuy was able to drive savings, transparency, and efficiency for the State.

The State of Connecticut, Influenza and Miscellaneous Vaccinations

EasiBuy worked with the State of Connecticut’s Department of Administrative Services to manage the reverse auction process for Influenza and several other vaccinations. Four qualified suppliers placed 750 bids across 26 line-items, over the course of 41 minutes. The vaccinations included various influenzas, hepatitis B, measles, mumps and rubella, tetanus and diphtheria toxoids (DTaP), rabies, typhoid, polio, human papillomavirus vaccine (HPV 9), and pneumococcal. With the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic and other disease, EasiBuy was able to secure the State significant cost savings while helping to replenish supplies as vaccines remain top-of-mind across the country.

The City of Los Angeles, Multifunction Printers (MFP)

EasiBuy managed the reverse auction bid process for the City of Los Angeles’ MFPs. Eight qualified suppliers placed 1,496 bids across four lots, which included over 1,500 devices, over the course of five hours and 28 minutes. The process generated more than $2.8 million in savings for the City.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to support state, county, and local government agencies establish procurement efficiencies, and realize significant cost savings in a highly transparent environment,” said Koberna. “Many of our clients are utilizing the reverse auction process to both mitigate price increases and confirm that they are paying true market value for goods and services.”

About EasiBuy

Headquartered in Kent, Ohio, EasiBuy is a trusted, full-service partner specializing in cooperative sourcing and managed procurement services for state and local government agencies. We pioneered the Lead Agency Procurement Organization (LAPO) bid process by integrating procurement expertise, analytics, scale, and technology to ensure a competitive, compliant, and fully transparent experience for buyers and sellers.

Through cooperative purchasing agreements, we enable state and local governments, education systems, nonprofit organizations, and other public entities to “piggyback” off existing Lead Agency agreements and achieve economies of scale they would not receive by contracting on their own.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220818005703/en/

CONTACT: John Trader

john.trader@coretrustpg.com

615-344-3994

KEYWORD: TENNESSEE OHIO UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY HUMAN RESOURCES PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PUBLIC POLICY/GOVERNMENT BUSINESS SOFTWARE NETWORKS STATE/LOCAL OUTSOURCING BUSINESS OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: EasiBuy LLC

PUB: 08/18/2022 03:00 PM/DISC: 08/18/2022 03:02 PM