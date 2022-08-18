ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Israeli forces raid Palestinian NGOs, UN criticises 'arbitrary' move

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=474joH_0hMOA36o00

WASHINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - Israel has said it will provide additional information to the United States on the basis for the closure of Palestinian nongovernmental organizations on Thursday, U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price said while expressing concern over the closures of civil society groups.

Washington contacted Israeli officials, including at high levels, for more information, Price said at a regular press briefing, after security forces raided the offices of seven groups in the Israeli-occupied West Bank it accuses of channeling aid to militant groups. read more

"We will review what is provided to us and come to our own conclusion," Price said.

The United Nations condemned the closures and said there was no credible evidence to support the Israeli accusations.

"Despite offers to do so, Israeli authorities have not presented to the United Nations any credible evidence to justify these declarations," the UN Human Rights Office said in a statement. "As such, the closures appear totally arbitrary."

The UN identified the groups as the Addameer Prisoner Support and Human Rights Association; Al Haq; Bisan Center for Research and Development; Defense for Children International – Palestine; Health Work Committees (HWC); Union of Agricultural Work Committees (UAWC); the Union of Palestinian Women's Committees (UPWC).

Nine European Union countries have said they will continue working with the groups, citing a lack of evidence for the Israeli accusation. read more

Reporting by Daphne Psaledakis, Rami Ayyub and Simon Lewis; Editing by Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 1

Related
Reuters

Lapid to Macron: Israel not bound by Iran deal

JERUSALEM, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office.
MIDDLE EAST
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Business Insider

Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
POLITICS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Kushner says ex-president ‘would have stopped Jan 6 riots had he anticipated violence’

Jared Kushner has said that Donald Trump would have attempted to stop the January 6 Capitol riots had he known about it beforehand, calling the attack on the building unexpected.In his new memoir “Breaking History”, Mr Kushner wrote: “What is clear to me is that no one at the White House expected violence that day. I’m confident that if my colleagues or the president had anticipated violence, they would have prevented it from happening.”Mr Trump lashed out at the Democratic Party yesterday for the “politically motivated raid on Mar-a-Lago” by the FBI, claiming it was because they fear him...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian#Us State Department#Israeli#Un#U S State Department#Price#The United Nations#Human Rights Association#European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Human Rights
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
United Nations
Reuters

Russian missiles rain on Ukraine as war nears half-year mark

Aug 21 (Reuters) - Artillery shells rained down on a city near Europe's biggest nuclear plant and Russian missiles struck near the Black Sea port of Odesa on Sunday, as Ukraine warned of the potential for more serious attacks by Russia as the war neared its six-month anniversary.
MILITARY
Reuters

Reuters

557K+
Followers
350K+
Post
261M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy