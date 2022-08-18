Read full article on original website
UNC Charlotte Botanical Gardens: Discover what makes it such a special placeCharlotte UnlimitedCharlotte, NC
Durham Sheriff shares eviction resources with communityThe Triangle TribuneDurham County, NC
Discovery of the first known depiction of the Israelite judge Deborah mentioned in the BibleAnita DurairajChapel Hill, NC
DPS kindergarten kickoff helps parents adjustThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
NCCU receives grant to digitize historical photosThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
carymagazine.com
Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County
Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
NC’s economy takes a $1B hit in project cancellation – fifth announced this year
RALEIGH – Announcements of layoffs continue to occur, from companies both large and small. But another change to the state’s labor market is coming due to a growing number of firms that are deciding to back out of agreements made with the state, as Centene did last week.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools
RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad
RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
chathamjournal.com
NC Government takes family’s Chatham County land so foreign company can move in
Raleigh, NC – Two Chatham County communities will soon be without twenty-seven homes, five businesses, and one church because the state of North Carolina is exercising its eminent domain powers to make way for VinFast, a startup Vietnamese auto company. Eminent domain is a legal tool that allows the...
Budd and Beasley NC Senate race in dead heat, new Civitas poll says
North Carolina’s race for U.S. Senate is tied, according to a new Civitas poll released this week by the conservative John Locke Foundation.
Black-owned private school opening in Fayetteville
The first day of school at Genesis Christian is Sept. 1.
'We are losing a whole generation': Group gathers in Raleigh to remember, fight for those who died from fentanyl
Raleigh, N.C. — Rain and thunder didn't deter dozens of parents and grandparents from gathering in front of the state capitol on Sunday afternoon. The group was there to advocate for sons and daughters, brothers and sisters, lost to fentanyl overdoses. For Debbie Peeden, it's been 10 heartbreaking months...
alamancenews.com
Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law
The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
Grand jury weighs possible charges against North Carolina AG
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A local North Carolina grand jury on Monday advanced its consideration of possible criminal charges against state Attorney General Josh Stein and two aides over an investigation into a political ad targeting Stein’s 2020 election opponent. After hearing from a State Bureau of Investigation...
Old Gold Black
Navigating being Black at a PWI
My entire academic career should have prepared me for what I would encounter here at Wake Forest – or so I thought. I went to predominantly white institutions (PWIs) my entire life, but I didn’t know the dynamic of the campus, nor did I know what would be waiting for me when I came here that fall. Everything was virtual and it was very different from how things are now. I had to navigate my way through a year filled with uncertainty while trying to fit in and create an experience that was right for me. In this article, I hope to give you my tips on how to navigate life while being Black at a PWI.
alamancenews.com
Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion
More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
2 North Carolina Cities Among The Best BBQ Cities In The U.S.
Clever ranked the 50 biggest cities in the country to find the best spots for barbecue, and two in North Carolina made the cut.
North Carolina correctional officer dies after training
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
jocoreport.com
Hiding Behind The Veil
DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
wraltechwire.com
Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution
DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
Family gives strong message to killers after funeral for slain North Carolina deputy
"When Ned was taken in this violent and barbaric way, if it was meant to frighten and undermine the very fabric and stability of this community you failed, because we have a message for you. We will rise together, stronger and united. We will carry his spirit because what Ned left in each of us cannot be taken," his cousin said.
PhillyBite
Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina
- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Rocky Mount woman turning 106 shares experience overcoming Great Depression, segregation
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The oldest woman in Rocky Mount is about to turn 106. Pauline Lawrence overcame the Great Depression, segregation and a family legacy of suffering to build her family from the ground up — giving them a world of opportunities she could never reach. Lawrence...
Scarlet Nation
Where Is UNC Ranked After Horton's Commitment?
With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings. Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class...
