My entire academic career should have prepared me for what I would encounter here at Wake Forest – or so I thought. I went to predominantly white institutions (PWIs) my entire life, but I didn’t know the dynamic of the campus, nor did I know what would be waiting for me when I came here that fall. Everything was virtual and it was very different from how things are now. I had to navigate my way through a year filled with uncertainty while trying to fit in and create an experience that was right for me. In this article, I hope to give you my tips on how to navigate life while being Black at a PWI.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 5 DAYS AGO