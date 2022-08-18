ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

carymagazine.com

Save the Date: The African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County

Mark your calendars — the African American Cultural Festival of Raleigh and Wake County is coming back to town for Labor Day weekend! Since 2010, this dynamic and popular event has celebrated African American culture with art, music, food, and community fun throughout downtown Raleigh. There will be a selection of food vendors onsite, as well as live music and entertainment.
spectrumlocalnews.com

Teacher shortage causing 'crisis' in N.C. schools

RALEIGH, N.C. – The first day of school starts in about a week for many kids, but some of the state’s largest school districts are reporting hundreds of unfilled teaching and staff positions. What You Need To Know. Districts across the state are reporting hundreds of teacher and...
WCNC

Investigation launched into AG Josh Stein's campaign ad

RALEIGH, N.C. — The campaign committee for North Carolina's Attorney General Josh Stein asked a federal court on Wednesday to block enforcement of a seldom-used libel law as the committee faces possible criminal prosecution for a political ad from Stein's last race. Under fire for the TV ad targeting...
alamancenews.com

Naming of new high school on hold due to violation of state’s Open Meetings Law

The Alamance-Burlington school board has removed an item from tonight’s agenda, ostensibly to ratify the naming of the new high school under construction along NC 119 as “Hawfields High School,” after Alamance News publisher Tom Boney, Jr. said the so-called “community committee” that is making the recommendation had violated the North Carolina Open Meetings Law.
Old Gold Black

Navigating being Black at a PWI

My entire academic career should have prepared me for what I would encounter here at Wake Forest – or so I thought. I went to predominantly white institutions (PWIs) my entire life, but I didn’t know the dynamic of the campus, nor did I know what would be waiting for me when I came here that fall. Everything was virtual and it was very different from how things are now. I had to navigate my way through a year filled with uncertainty while trying to fit in and create an experience that was right for me. In this article, I hope to give you my tips on how to navigate life while being Black at a PWI.
alamancenews.com

Graham High School Class of 1972 holds 50th reunion

More than 50 members of the Graham High School Class of 1972 held a class reunion Saturday night at the Burlington Shrine Club. Classmates came from as far away as New Jersey, Ohio, Texas, and Arizona. Pictured (left to right) are: (front row): Wanda Clark Whitaker; JoAnn Foster; Margaret Walker;...
Fox 46 Charlotte

North Carolina correctional officer dies after training

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a North Carolina correctional officer has died after participating in training. The North Carolina Department of Public Safety says Officer Naomi Carroll-Moore died on Thursday. The department says that sometime after a training exercise on Tuesday was complete at the North Carolina Correctional Institution for Women in Raleigh, she […]
jocoreport.com

Hiding Behind The Veil

DUNN – Questions regarding the actual ownership of Harnett Devotional Gardens cemetery, who is financially responsible for it and how to hold the responsible parties accountable remains the focus of the vast unknown at 5665 Fairground Road in Dunn. Devotional Gardens, once a beautifully landscaped and perpetually kept development...
wraltechwire.com

Have aching knees? Duke researchers spearhead development of gel-based cartilage solution

DURHAM – Over-the-counter pain relievers, physical therapy, steroid injections — some people have tried it all and are still dealing with knee pain. Often knee pain comes from the progressive wear and tear of cartilage known as osteoarthritis, which affects nearly one in six adults — 867 million people — worldwide. For those who want to avoid replacing the entire knee joint, there may soon be another option that could help patients get back on their feet fast, pain-free, and stay that way.
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
Scarlet Nation

Where Is UNC Ranked After Horton's Commitment?

With 3-star defensive end Joshua Horton committing to North Carolina on Friday, THI dives into our regular post-commitment feature where we take a look at where Mack Brown’s program really stands in the current Rivals rankings. Horton popping for the Tar Heels places UNC’s team ranking for the class...
