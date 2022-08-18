ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Report: Larry Brown to return to Memphis basketball staff

By Frank Bonner II
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=099EOk_0hMO9OzC00

Larry Brown will be returning to the University of Memphis basketball team, according to a report first reported by journalist Doc Holliday.

Head coach Penny Hardaway hired Andy Borman, Frank Haith and Faragi Phillips to fill his assistant coaching spots this offseason. The Tigers hired Brown as an assistant last season, and Hardaway will still have Brown’s basketball knowledge at his fingerprints in a different capacity this year.

The Tigers are looking to build from last season, where they won their first NCAA tournament game in Hardaway’s tenure. Hardaway has recruited well from the transfer portal and has orchestrated a more experienced roster for this upcoming season.

