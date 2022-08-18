ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

WNDU

Several traffic alerts in place Monday in Michiana

Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at 100 Center named an endangered landmark. The Kamm and Schellinger Brewery at the 100 Center is on the Indiana Landmarks annual "10 Most Endangered List.". Man pleads guilty to charge related to death of 6-month-old son. Updated: 24 minutes ago. The St. Joseph County...
MICHIANA, MI
WNDU

Traffic Alert: Several road projects underway in South Bend, Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND/MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Several road projects in Michiana that could impact your commute are now underway. A section of State Road 23 is now restricted to one lane. This is happening from Magnolia Road to Ice Trail while crews install a water main extension. Temporary portable traffic control...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Cultivate Food Rescue gears up for Taste of Hope

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Food insecurity continues to hit our community hard. That's why Cultivate Food Rescue works every day to fight hunger and cut down on food waste. And right now, they're gearing up for their biggest fundraiser of the year. Taste of Hope will take place on Thursday at the Century Center.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
South Bend, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Bjork

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It's Monday, which means it's time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to a dog named Bjork. Bjork is 3 years old. Unfortunately, her owner passed away,...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend double murder suspect arraigned

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The suspect in a double murder investigation appeared in court via video conference for the first time since his arrest last week. On Monday, Joseph Newgent, 52, was arraigned and formally read the charges he's facing: two counts of murder and one count of firearm enhancement.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Sunday Morning Spotlight: Mamas Against Violence

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Founder Bobbie Woods and Vice President Rose Redding sat down with our own Jack Springgate during the Sunday Morning Spotlight to preview the 4th Biennial Mamas Against Violence Gala on Aug. 27. The event will feature live entertainment, a dance floor and DJ, a photo...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Warsaw Police reporting uptick in thefts from vehicles & thefts of vehicles

WARSAW, Ind. (WNDU) - The Warsaw Police Department says it has experienced two separate rashes of thefts from vehicles and thefts of vehicles over the last two weekends. Police believe these thefts are occurring with multiple suspects operating in the city and Kosciusko County at the same time. Police provided...
WARSAW, IN
WNDU

Argos teen dies in Marshall County crash

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - An Argos teen died on Saturday night after a two-vehicle crash in southern Marshall County. Marshall County officials say 17-year-old Emily J. Carr was headed east in her Chrysler on 18th Road around 4:30 p.m. when she was hit by another vehicle that was traveling south on U.S. 31.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Pet Vet: Summer Allergies

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -An itchy pet is certainly uncomfortable, and pet owners can feel helpless, too. That's why our Pet Vet Dr. David Visser joined us on 16 News Now Saturday Morning to highlight allergies explain how to manage pets that are affected them. If you want to...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Fatal police shooting victim's mother calls for justice

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The investigation into the fatal South Bend police-involved shooting that killed 51-year-old Dante Kittrell is still ongoing, but Kittrell's family said they won't rest until there is some form of justice. On Saturday, Marcia Kittrell, Dante's mother, and her attorney, as well as...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Police reporting recent thefts of wallets from purses

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka Police Department says it has received several reports this month from victims of wallet thefts from their purses. Police say these thefts occurred at local stores. Police also say many of the victims were confronted by one or two people who distracted them or started a small conversation.
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

5 injured in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Five people are recovering from injuries sustained in a multi-vehicle crash. The Cass County Sheriff's Office reported that deputies responded to a personal injury accident that occurred around 6 p.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Marcellus Highway and Decatur Road. Police say a...
CASS COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Argos Community comes together after car crash kills 16-year-old

ARGOS, Ind. (WNDU) - Emily Carr was going into her Junior year at Argos High School, but her life was tragically cut short on Saturday when her car and another vehicle collided. On Saturday, around 4:30 in the afternoon, two vehicles collided at the intersection of US 31 and 18th...
ARGOS, IN
WNDU

Graduate transfer Joseph welcome addition to Irish

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Replacing Kyle Hamilton after his departure to the NFL was never going to be an easy task for Notre Dame. But Brandon Joseph transferring to Notre Dame helped fill some of those big shoes. When Head Coach Marcus Freeman talked about bringing in transfers, he...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Travis Tritt to perform at The Lerner Theatre

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Country Music Association and Grammy award-winning country artist Travis Tritt is scheduled to perform at the Lerner Theatre in Elkhart this upcoming December. The show, which will take place on Dec. 8 at 7:30 p.m., will include Tritt's band. Attendees will hear some of Tritt's biggest...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

First Alert Forecast: Morning Patchy Dense Fog, Sunny and Warm Wednesday

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Patchy areas of dense fog across Michiana during the morning. Be prepared for changing visibilities and a few extra minutes on your way out the door. Visibilities will improve as the morning goes on. A few high clouds along with sunshine will continue through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a light breeze from the north and west. Overall, a very nice day once the fog dissipates by the late morning. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Double Homicide update

The running back room for the Notre Dame football team has high hopes for themselves this year as it looks to replace last year's feature back Kyren Williams. Irish backfield gets big boost as Logan Diggs cleared for contact. Updated: 6 hours ago. Diggs had been recovering after hurting his...
NOTRE DAME, IN

