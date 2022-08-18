SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Patchy areas of dense fog across Michiana during the morning. Be prepared for changing visibilities and a few extra minutes on your way out the door. Visibilities will improve as the morning goes on. A few high clouds along with sunshine will continue through the afternoon. Highs will be in the lower 80s with a light breeze from the north and west. Overall, a very nice day once the fog dissipates by the late morning. High of 81 degrees. Winds NW 5-10 mph.

