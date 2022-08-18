Read full article on original website
Football world reacts to Patrick Mahomes news
In his four years as starting quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes has quickly emerged as one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. Now, he’s set to receive an honor from his alma mater that is well overdue. Mahomes played at Texas Tech from 2014 to...
NFL world reacts to disappointing Carolina Panthers quarterback news
The Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold to determine the team’s starter. But regardless of who wins the starting job, it looks like the Panthers’ depth took a significant hit at the position. According to a report from...
NFL world reacts to Lamar Jackson contract report
The Baltimore Ravens and former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson are attempting to work out a new contract before the start of the upcoming 2022-23 season, but it appears those negotiations are becoming a little more difficult than either side had hoped. During the broadcast of Sunday’s preseason game between the...
NFL world reacts to Cardinals unfortunate diagnosis on JJ Watt
Veteran defensive lineman J.J. Watt is still amongst the top defensive players in all of football when healthy for the Arizona Cardinals, but he has been often off the field due to injuries in the past few seasons. An update from the Cardinals revealed that Watt will be out for...
Baker Mayfield gets very honest about facing Cleveland Browns
While the results of the Carolina Panthers quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have reportedly been known for a while, the team officially announced Mayfield as its starter on Monday. The news means that Mayfield will make his first start as a Panther against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, and Mayfield wasn’t shy about admitting the game will mean something extra to him.
Raiders owner comments on potential Tom Brady deal
During a UFC fight on Saturday night, former New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski said that there was a deal in the works for him and Tom Brady to play in Las Vegas with the Raiders but former Raiders head coach Jon Gruden nixed the idea.
Jimbo Fisher has blunt message after Nick Saban drama
During the offseason, Alabama head coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher made waves around the college football world with their very public feud when Fisher blasting Saban after Saban accused him and his team of buying players. Now with the upcoming college football season just weeks away,...
Giants reveal Kayvon Thibodeaux’s injury diagnosis
There was a ton of controversy surrounding Sunday night’s preseason game between the New York Giants and Cincinnati Bengals after a tense moment between former first-round pick Kayvon Thibodeaux and Bengals tight end Thaddeus Moss, son of Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Randy Moss. The play occurred when Moss went low...
Pete Carroll reveals Seahawks quarterback decision timeline
The Seattle Seahawks are still looking for a new starting quarterback after the departure of longtime starter Russell Wilson during the offseason. The position battle is coming down to Geno Smith and Drew Lock, but it sounds like head coach Pete Carroll isn’t quite ready to make a decision and doesn’t know when that decision could come.
Bill Belichick has surprising comments about Raiders practice facilities
During the preseason, NFL joint practices give teams, coaches, and players a chance to experience some different practice facilities and team headquarters across the country. New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been around a long time and has seen many different teams’ facilities at both the professional and college level, but the Las Vegas Raiders facilities stood out.
NFL world reacts to significant Tom Brady report
There have been some questions surrounding Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady after he left Buccaneers’ training camp earlier this month, reportedly due to a personal matter. No expected return date for Brady had been made public, but it now appears that he may be returning to the organization...
Todd Bowles addresses Tom Brady speculation
While the NFL world continues to wonder and speculate about Tom Brady’s mysterious absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, head coach Todd Bowles does not sound all that concerned. On Thursday, Bowles caused quite a stir in the NFL world when he said he had “no definitive date” for...
Second Marquise ‘Hollywood’ Brown speeding offense this summer revealed
Earlier this month, Arizona Cardinals receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown was arrested for recklessly going 126 miles per hour in a 65 mph zone, which many thought was his first speeding offense. Details have now emerged that this is a part of a troubling string of events for the talented receiver.
Bill Belichick gets honest about Julian Edelman unretirement rumors
Former New England Patriots star receiver Julian Edelman has often been seen workout out with former teammate Tom Brady this offseason and previously entertained the possibility of an NFL return. Edelman’s first comments on a potential return occurred in June, but he doubled down on the possibility last week in...
Vikings trade for veteran quarterback on Monday
It was a disappointing year for the Minnesota Vikings last season, missing out on the playoffs despite an extremely talented roster on paper. They will look to bounce back in the 2022-23 NFL season, and they made a decision on Monday to sure up their quarterback depth moving forward. The...
49ers owner offers telling comments about Jimmy Garoppolo
It has been long anticipated that the San Francisco 49ers would be moving on from Jimmy Garoppolo at some point this offseason, but 49ers owner Jed York gave some surprising comments regarding his former starting quarterback on Friday. While discussing Garoppolo in an interview with The Athletic, York stated that...
Mike McDaniel reveals how badly he wanted Tyreek Hill
When Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier told head coach Mike McDaniel that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was available on the trade market, the first-year head coach could hardly contain himself. McDaniel revealed that not only was he immediately interested in trading for the six-time Pro Bowler...
NFL world reacts to Bengals star reporting to camp
While the Cincinnati Bengals applied the franchise tag to safety Jessie Bates III in March, he’d been absent from training camp. Even before the franchise tag was used, Bates made it known that it was not his desired option. But on Tuesday morning, the Bengals got some welcome news. With less than a week to go before the preseason finale against the Los Angeles Rams, Bates is returning to the team.
NFL world reacts to Roquan Smith news
It has been a tumultuous offseason thus far for Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith, who has been been sitting out of practice for the organization after requesting a trade due to contract negotiations stalling out between the two sides. He is obviously a crucial part of the Bears defense moving...
Backup quarterback has absolutely incredible stats
There’s no question that former MVP Lamar Jackson is the starting quarterback for the Baltimore Ravens and is likely the team’s future at the position, even with current contract negotiations facing an “uphill battle” as the two sides try to work out an extension. But Jackson ever needs to miss a start, it sure looks like the Ravens will be in good hands with backup quarterback Tyler Huntley at the helm.
