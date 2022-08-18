While the results of the Carolina Panthers quarterback battle between Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold have reportedly been known for a while, the team officially announced Mayfield as its starter on Monday. The news means that Mayfield will make his first start as a Panther against his former team, the Cleveland Browns, and Mayfield wasn’t shy about admitting the game will mean something extra to him.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO