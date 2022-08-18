Doctors urge parents to discuss vaping dangers with their children before school starts

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOMO News
Tacoma set to clear two homeless camps with some campers facing removal today
TACOMA, Wash. — The residents of two homeless camps in Tacoma have been put on notice that city crews plans to remove the encampments with one of the sites slated to be cleared out as early as Tuesday morning. That camp is under a highway overpass on Center Street...
KOMO News
After repeat offender's arrest in death of Kitsap Co. couple, friends, family in mourning
OLALLA, Wash. — Friends and family of a beloved Kitsap County couple killed last week are mourning their loss amid startling new revelations about the suspected killer who was released on bond at the time of the slayings. Investigators said Shaun Rose, 40, has been charged with murder and...
KOMO News
Seattle's Little Saigon neighborhood hosts celebration amid hope for safety improvements
SEATTLE — Seattle’s Little Saigon neighborhood on Saturday hosted a day of fun, food and events. Those in the area were happy to celebrate the community at the 11th annual Celebrate Little Saigon block party on South King Street, but they hope the city can continue work to address crime and safety issues that have occurred there.
KOMO News
Two weekend boat crashes on Puget Sound waterways stir safety concerns
SEATTLE — Seattle police continued their search Monday for a hit-and-run boat operator that left five people hurt over the weekend after a late night crash with another boat, authorities said. The Saturday night crash on Lake Washington was the second boat collisions within 24 hours on area waterways.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KOMO News
Olympia police shoot, kill man with knife after he caused disturbance in businesses
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Officers from the Olympia Police Department on Monday shot and killed a man after he allegedly pulled a knife on them, authorities said. Police had chased the 37-year-old suspect after he was accused of shoplifting, running into traffic and being belligerent while inside local businesses. Police...
KOMO News
Downtown Seattle Association report finds city is returning from pre-pandemic slowdown
SEATTLE — The COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts are in full swing for downtown Seattle businesses as tourists return to the Emerald City. But many have asked how the city's recovery efforts are going and the Downtown Seattle Association is now helping you track them. Seattle started publishing monthly updates...
KOMO News
Fatal road rage shooting in SoDo resulted from suspect refusing to let victim merge
SEATTLE — The King County Prosecutors' Office has filed second-degree murder charges against a driver who allegedly shot and killed a motorist last month in SoDo after the two were involved in a road rage confrontation , court documents show. Angel Anthony Valderrama, 38, is accused of shooting Bob...
KOMO News
Adult, two juveniles arrested after Safeway robbery leads to police chase
EVERETT, Wash. — Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after a police chase early Monday in Snohomish County. It started as a robbery at the Safeway on 128th Street SW in Everett shortly after midnight. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) said deputies soon saw one of the suspected vehicles driving and began to chase it a short time later.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOMO News
2 men arrested in shooting death of 34-year-old man in Renton last month, police say
RENTON, Wash. — Two men have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Renton last month, authorities said Monday. Kendale S. Jimerso and Devaughn C. Dorsey are both facing a second-degree murder charge in the July 9 shooting death of a 34-year-old Tacoma man, according to a written statement from police.
KOMO News
Semi-truck driver dead, I-5 SB closed down south of Tumwater
TUMWATER, Wash. — Commuters are stuck in a 7-mile backup on I-5 after a fatal accident Monday morning not far from Tumwater. Washington State Patrol (WSP) said the accident involving a semi-truck happened in the southbound lanes of I-5 near milepost 97, not far from 113th Avenue SW. It’s...
KOMO News
Suspect in custody after man shot and killed in Granite Falls, officials say
GRANITE FALLS, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff's Office was investigating after a man was fatally shot at a location in Granite Falls Saturday, authorities said. A suspect was in custody and could be facing charges in connection with the incident, authorities said. In a social media post, the...
Comments / 0