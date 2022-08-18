ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend

HOUSTON - Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston. Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp. According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the...
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway

HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway. Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.
Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection

HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd and Dairy Ashford, where the shooting happened near Hastings and Elsik High Schools. Preliminary information is that...
AMBER ALERT canceled for 3-year-old Houston girl, person of interest arrested

HOUSTON - **EDITOR'S NOTE** The Texas Center for the Missing has recently updated information previously released on the suspect's vehicle. Authorities have located a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be with a person of interest last seen in northwest Harris County. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Lincy...
Area family reunited with dog that went missing 5 years ago

HOUSTON - "People are like five years? It's been pretty incredible and pretty impressive," said Jackie, June's owner. It was September 2017 when June went missing. "I ran out of the house, and I saw her crossing the street into a construction area. By the time I had gotten to the construction area, she just vanished," Jackie said.
Houston Parks Board breaks ground on 2 segments of Bayou Greenways Project

HOUSTON - The Houston Parks Board has broken ground on two more segments of the Bayou Greenways Project. Construction is now underway along Greens and Sims Bayou. Once completed, the Bayou Greenways Project will create a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston's major waterways.
Residents living with bed bugs, rats say they're neglected by group seeking millions to build new complex

HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are planning to go before city council tomorrow because they say they’re living in deplorable conditions in Fifth Ward. Residents who live in the Cleme Manor Apartments say they’re dealing with everything from rodents to bed bugs to raw sewage back-ups and city leaders are paying attention because the complex owner is asking the city for millions of dollars to put up even more Houston housing.
Questions remain regarding I-45 expansion project, which is currently on hold

HOUSTON - Plans to expand the northbound Gulf Freeway between I-10 and Loop 610 have been on hold. But there are still questions about how many people will be displaced once the project moves forward. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to destroy hundreds...
Steamy Monday morning with isolated showers; scattered afternoon storms

I really hope kids don't have 1st period PE, because it is extremely muggy this morning and we have a hot, humid day ahead. Scattered late day and evening storms are expected, especially north and west of Houston. Rain looks more likely from tonight through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (at least). Any individual storm could be heavy and produce several inches of rain. Dallas was hit by 7" of rain just this morning causing serious flooding, so we need to be on guard as well, especially beginning tomorrow.
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes passes away

HOUSTON - Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has passed away. His wife, Melissa, posted on Facebook Monday evening that Rootes died Sunday after a long battle with mental health issues. He was the first president for the Texans, before he retired from the organization in 2021. After a brief...
Rounds of heavy rain with warm, humid weather in between

Up to 4" of rain fell in parts of Montgomery County early this morning and, after a lull in activity, we will most likely see storms redevelop this afternoon. Watch for some downpours that could drop a quick 2-3" of rain. A high probability for rain will remain in place through the end of the week. Rainy weather has certainly put a dent in our drought, but also comes with the daily threat for isolated heavy rain.
