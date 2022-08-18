Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Music legend Cher offers to pay for lawyer for Houston woman attacked by police dogAsh JurbergHouston, TX
A man was shot multiple times in front of his wife as they came home from a bar in southeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Three suspects are in custody after burglarizing a Foot Locker in north Houston and leading police on a short chasehoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
The Houston couple that has given away half a billion dollarsAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Children's Hospital calls child protective services after mother requests mental health evaluation for daughterJenifer KnightonKaty, TX
Related
fox26houston.com
Possible drive-by shooting in front of Houston convenience store leaves man dead
HOUSTON - A man was killed when someone shot toward a crowd of people outside a convenience store in southwest Houston, police say. The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Monday in the 12500 block of Hillcroft Street near Farwell Drive. Police believe there may have been a drive-by...
fox26houston.com
Houston police: Suspect charged after death of man, 81, who was knocked down, kicked
HOUSTON - A suspect has been charged following the death of an 81-year-old man who was knocked to the ground and kicked after leaving a library earlier this month, Houston police say. Police say Rico Moreno, 40, has been charged with murder. He is in the Harris County Jail. According...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman charged in shooting death of boyfriend
HOUSTON - Police have arrested and charged a woman accused of killing her boyfriend on Saturday in southeast Houston. Houston Police say Latise Lonyea Lenoir is charged with murder in the shooting death of Dennis Leon Sharp. According to HPD detectives, the shooting happened at an apartment complex in the...
fox26houston.com
Suspect arrested in shooting that injured man, son on Houston highway
HOUSTON - A suspect has been arrested in a 2021 shooting that injured a driver and his 10-year-old son on a Houston highway. Police announced last year that Tyric Davis, 23, had been charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. On Saturday, officers with the police department’s Central and North Patrol Divisions arrested Davis.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox26houston.com
Houston driver shot in pickup truck after leaving gas station, police say
HOUSTON - A driver was shot in an intersection after leaving a gas station in northeast Houston, police say. The shooting occurred around 11:20 p.m. Monday in the 9600 block of Mesa Drive at Tidwell Road. Police say the man had just gotten gas at a nearby gas station and...
fox26houston.com
Wife believes 42-year-old husband was severely beaten outside Washington Ave bar in random, unprovoked attack
HOUSTON - A 42-year-old man who was severely beaten on Washington Avenue is hoping the public can help the authorities identify whoever is responsible. His wife, Lindsay, has asked FOX 26 only to use her first name for safety reasons. Houston police say the attack happened on the 5300 block...
fox26houston.com
Man shoots, kills woman then turns gun on himself at Alief intersection
HOUSTON - A man shot a woman and then turned the gun on himself on Tuesday morning in Alief, authorities say. Houston PD homicide detectives are at the intersection of Alief Codine Rd and Dairy Ashford, where the shooting happened near Hastings and Elsik High Schools. Preliminary information is that...
fox26houston.com
2 laundromats in Spring Branch hit by robbers within weeks of each other
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is looking for two suspects involved in a robbery of a laundromat earlier this month that was caught on camera. FOX 26 learned on Monday, it's not the only one on the block that’s been robbed this month alone. "They just came in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox26houston.com
Houston Amber Alert: Man charged with aggravated kidnapping after girl, 3, found
HOUSTON - Houston police say a man has been charged after he was found in a motel room with a missing 3-year-old girl who was the subject of an Amber Alert. Court records show Holman Hernandez, 50, was arrested Sunday and charged with aggravated kidnapping. The girl was taken to...
fox26houston.com
AMBER ALERT canceled for 3-year-old Houston girl, person of interest arrested
HOUSTON - **EDITOR'S NOTE** The Texas Center for the Missing has recently updated information previously released on the suspect's vehicle. Authorities have located a missing 3-year-old girl believed to be with a person of interest last seen in northwest Harris County. According to the Texas Center for the Missing, Lincy...
fox26houston.com
Young father missing near San Luis Pass bridge after trying to rescue 3-year-old daughter
GALVESTON, Texas - Search efforts are underway in Galveston County for a missing 25-year-old man last seen trying to rescue his 3-year-old daughter. According to officials, the man’s 3-year-old was in a float Sunday evening when she started drifting away with the wind near San Luis Pass. BACKGROUND: Man...
fox26houston.com
Area family reunited with dog that went missing 5 years ago
HOUSTON - "People are like five years? It's been pretty incredible and pretty impressive," said Jackie, June's owner. It was September 2017 when June went missing. "I ran out of the house, and I saw her crossing the street into a construction area. By the time I had gotten to the construction area, she just vanished," Jackie said.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Houston Parks Board breaks ground on 2 segments of Bayou Greenways Project
HOUSTON - The Houston Parks Board has broken ground on two more segments of the Bayou Greenways Project. Construction is now underway along Greens and Sims Bayou. Once completed, the Bayou Greenways Project will create a 150-mile network of connected parks and trails along Houston's major waterways.
fox26houston.com
Residents living with bed bugs, rats say they're neglected by group seeking millions to build new complex
HOUSTON - Some Houston residents are planning to go before city council tomorrow because they say they’re living in deplorable conditions in Fifth Ward. Residents who live in the Cleme Manor Apartments say they’re dealing with everything from rodents to bed bugs to raw sewage back-ups and city leaders are paying attention because the complex owner is asking the city for millions of dollars to put up even more Houston housing.
fox26houston.com
Man killed during hit-and-run crash in north Harris County, search underway for driver
HOUSTON - A search is underway for a driver who fled the scene of a deadly hit-and-run crash in northeast Harris County Friday night. It happened in the 9800 block of Airline Dr. near Aldine Mail Rte., where responding deputies found an unidentified man dead in the street. Officials believe the man was crossing the street when he was hit by a car.
fox26houston.com
Questions remain regarding I-45 expansion project, which is currently on hold
HOUSTON - Plans to expand the northbound Gulf Freeway between I-10 and Loop 610 have been on hold. But there are still questions about how many people will be displaced once the project moves forward. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee says the Texas Department of Transportation is planning to destroy hundreds...
fox26houston.com
Steamy Monday morning with isolated showers; scattered afternoon storms
I really hope kids don't have 1st period PE, because it is extremely muggy this morning and we have a hot, humid day ahead. Scattered late day and evening storms are expected, especially north and west of Houston. Rain looks more likely from tonight through Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (at least). Any individual storm could be heavy and produce several inches of rain. Dallas was hit by 7" of rain just this morning causing serious flooding, so we need to be on guard as well, especially beginning tomorrow.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes passes away
HOUSTON - Former Houston Texans president Jamey Rootes has passed away. His wife, Melissa, posted on Facebook Monday evening that Rootes died Sunday after a long battle with mental health issues. He was the first president for the Texans, before he retired from the organization in 2021. After a brief...
fox26houston.com
Houston woman hit with $5,000 prescription to survive pregnancy, hopes to raise awareness on the issue
HOUSTON - Lonnice McCaskill-Thomas says the weeks leading up to her September 7 delivery date have been stressful. Last year while vacationing in Florida, a medical emergency two months after she delivered her third child caused her to begin taking blood thinner medication, after suffering from a pulmonary embolism. She...
fox26houston.com
Rounds of heavy rain with warm, humid weather in between
Up to 4" of rain fell in parts of Montgomery County early this morning and, after a lull in activity, we will most likely see storms redevelop this afternoon. Watch for some downpours that could drop a quick 2-3" of rain. A high probability for rain will remain in place through the end of the week. Rainy weather has certainly put a dent in our drought, but also comes with the daily threat for isolated heavy rain.
Comments / 0