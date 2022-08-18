Read full article on original website
Is Amazon Canceling the Shreveport Fulfillment Center?
According to recent reports, Amazon has canceled their plans on opening over a dozen fulfillment centers and delivery facilities across the U.S. A recent Wall Street Journal report stated:. Amazon so far this year has canceled, closed, listed for sublease or put on hold more than 25 delivery stations and...
texarkanafyi.com
Texarkana Talks: Discussing Downtown Texarkana’s Activated Alley Project
Manuel Western is heading up efforts to organize the “Activated Alley Project” in downtown Texarkana. We discuss the progress on the alleyway and touch on the upcoming Fall Carnival at Crossties in this episode of Texarkana Talks. This week Manuel Western and Raleigh Andrews join the podcast…
Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
KSLA
Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
q973radio.com
Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?
Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
Climate crisis-fueled storms stunned parts of Texas afflicted this summer by 'flash drought'
Multiple cars were seen submerged in waters from the flash flooding in the early morning hours on Interstate 30.
KOMU
More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday
After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
Worst Places to Run Out of Gas in Shreveport Bossier
I'm pretty careful about making sure I have gas in the car to avoid any problems on the road, but this weekend I let the tank drop to empty and my car shows I have only 5 miles left to go. I will have to fuel up asap. I'm not interested in testing the car to see how far it can go.
Family escapes after crane crashes into Broadmoor home
Shreveport firefighters and SWEPCO crews are on the scene where a large crane crashed into a Broadmoore neighborhood home Saturday morning.
East Texas Food Bank & DoorDash Now Deliver Food Boxes to Texarkana Seniors
The East Texas Food Bank has teamed up with DoorDash and their Project Dash campaign to deliver meals to Texarkana, TX residents who are enrolled in the Senior Box Program. 'Dashers' are delivering food boxes from one of the food banks' member agencies. to seniors in the area that might...
foxsportstexarkana.com
CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana
TYLER, Texas — Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
Heavy Rains Moving Across Texas – Texarkana Flood Watch Through Tuesday
The National Weather Service has issued a "FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY EVENING." Includes Texarkana and the surrounding area. From the National Weather Service: This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for south central Arkansas, southwest Arkansas, north central Louisiana, northwest Louisiana,. east Texas and northeast Texas. Today and tonight:. A...
This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank
Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas
What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
KSLA
40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured
TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
KTAL
Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes ‘everything happens for a reason’ in pro football journey
ASHDOWN, Ark (KMSS/KTAL) – First year Ashdown Offensive Coordinator La’Darius McElroy believes everything happens for a reason. A former standout player for the Panthers, McElroy’s first opportunity at the professional level came on a fifty yard field, for the Indoor Football League’s San Diego Strike Force.
KSLA
BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was spotted stealing jewelry from a local jewelry store, now the Bossier City Police Department has released images of the suspect. On August 17 a slender young Black male suspect reportedly was observed on security cameras stealing merchandise from a local jewelry store. The suspect was seen fleeing in a white-colored vehicle as a passenger, on Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.
KTAL
Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash
FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
hopeprescott.com
Charlie Conway Charged With Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit
On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Conway, 37, Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
2 Persons Died In A Fatal Crash In Bossier Parish (Bossier Parish, LA)
A fatal collision in Bossier Parish claimed the life of a Haughton couple. According to the Louisiana State Police, the crash happened on Bellview road around 9 p.m. The Haughton Couple was identified as Noel William Budd, 76, and [..]
