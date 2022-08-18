ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bloomburg, TX

CW33

Reports say these are the best spots for bacon in the state of Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s time we celebrate one of the best breakfast foods and best friends to burgers today, bacon. It’s National Bacon Lovers Day on August 20! NationalToday says, “Bacon is a relatively inexpensive cut of meat, and it does have decent protein and fat content for a family that might need the calories. Spread a little National Bacon Lovers Day spirit, and give to the less fortunate.”
TEXAS STATE
KSLA

Tree-cutting crane flips over crashing into home in Broadmoor

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Broadmoor home’s roof is crushed as a tree service crane vehicle flipped over onto it. On August 20, around 9:02 a.m. the SFD responded to dispatch on the 100 block of Bruce Avenue, when they arrived on the scene they discovered that a tree-cutting service crane vehicle has flipped over and crashed into a home.
SHREVEPORT, LA
q973radio.com

Did We Get Saved Again by the Barksdale Bubble?

Another big storm was rapidly approaching the Ark-La-Tex then POOF; The storm pulled a U-turn. So, what gives? Oh, I think I know the answer. Shoot, I’ve spent the better part of my radio career doing two things… Playing hit music for Shreveport-Bossier, and equally as important, attempting to prove that the Barksdale Bubble is a real phenomenon and not just some conspiracy theory.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KOMU

More than 9 million people under flood watches Sunday

After heavy rain and flash floods in parts of the Southwest this weekend, more than nine million people across the southern Plains are under flood watches Sunday, including the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex and Shreveport, Louisiana. Heavy rain falling across the Texas/Oklahoma border Sunday morning is expected to continue into Monday,...
TEXAS STATE
foxsportstexarkana.com

CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic adds award-winning neurosurgery team in Texarkana

TYLER, Texas ⁠— Each year, it is estimated that more than 22 million people suffer from disorders and injuries requiring the expertise of a neurosurgeon. With these highly trained specialists in such high demand, CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic, part of the well-established CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System, is excited to announce the addition of Joseph McMordie, M.D. to the award-winning neurosurgery team.
TEXARKANA, TX
101.5 KNUE

This Marshall, Texas Man was so Mad He Poured Soda in Someone’s Gas Tank

Everyone who is reading this right now has gotten mad at someone. The reasons for getting mad can be as long as a CVS receipt. Most of those who get mad can handle it simply by lashing out verbally at the person they are mad at. Others will get physical with the person they are mad at. Others may lash out verbally AND get physical. Sometimes this aggression will continue in other ways after the initial incident. That seems to be what happened recently in Marshall, Texas.
K-Fox 95.5

Flooding, Severe Storms, & Tornadoes Possible in Deep East Texas

What's that old cliche? Be careful what you ask for because you just might get it. Since the late spring and through our East Texas summer, we have experienced extreme heat and below-normal rainfall totals. That has led to many folks in our neck of the woods praying for some relief. Over the past week or two, a lot of East Texas has seen some of that relief.
LONGVIEW, TX
KSLA

40+ shots fired at crowded Texarkana gas station; 1 person injured

TEXARKANA, Ark. (KSLA) - One person is recovering from their injuries after being shot in Texarkana over the weekend. It happened early Sunday morning (Aug. 21) at the Raceway convenience store on N Stateline Avenue on the Arkansas side, police say. Officials say more than 40 shots were fired. One...
TEXARKANA, AR
KSLA

BCPD seeking jewelry store heist suspect; surveillance images released

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A man was spotted stealing jewelry from a local jewelry store, now the Bossier City Police Department has released images of the suspect. On August 17 a slender young Black male suspect reportedly was observed on security cameras stealing merchandise from a local jewelry store. The suspect was seen fleeing in a white-colored vehicle as a passenger, on Barksdale Blvd., Bossier City.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Shreveport woman killed in De Soto Parish crash

FRIERSON, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Louisiana State Police have identified the Shreveport woman killed in a crash on Thursday evening in De Soto Parish. State police are investigating the single-vehicle crash that killed 54-year-old Tracey Shaver on I-49, just north of La. Highway 157 before 5:00 p.m. on Thursday. Shaver...
DE SOTO PARISH, LA
hopeprescott.com

Charlie Conway Charged With Theft by Receiving and Fraudulent Use of Credit or Debit

On August 18, 2022 at approximately 3:10pm, officers of the Hope Police Department arrested Charlie Conway, 37, Hope, AR. Mr. Conway was arrested and charged with theft by receiving and fraudulent use of credit card or debit card. The arrest occurred in the 500 block of West 3rd Street in Hope, AR. Conway was taken to the Hempstead County Detention Facility and held for a first appearance.
HOPE, AR

