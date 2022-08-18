Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
INTERVENTION DEADLINE SET IN MISSOURI-AMERICAN WATER COMPANY CASE IN PETTIS COUNTY
Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity to install, own, operate, control, manage and maintain a water and sewer system in Pettis County, in and around the City of Smithton. According to the application, to provide...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW SCHOOL BOARD TAKES SEVERAL ACTIONS
The Glasgow School Board took several actions on Wednesday night at their meeting. The board set the tax rate at 4.775 cents. This is the same rate as last year. The board also approved the 2022-23 school budget and set the school start date at August 23. The Board also...
kchi.com
Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department
The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE RECEIVES GRANT FROM MABEE FOUNDATION
Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey has announced that the college has received a $655,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation. This grant is contingent on the college raising the remaining fundraising portion of $380,940, by July 12, 2023. A news release says this funding will be used to...
kchi.com
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
Wausau fugitive located in Missouri
A Wausau sex offender who allegedly tampered with his Global Positioning System and fled from supervision was captured Sunday in Missouri, police said. Adam Lee Eckart, 31, was wanted by the Wisconsin Dept. of Corrections and was the subject of a Wausau Police Dept. plea for help in locating him, late last week. Eckart spent time in prison for exposing child to harmful materials and second-degree sexual assault of a child, police said.
kmmo.com
SFCC TO HOST A ‘LIGHT THE DARKNESS’ RUN AND WALK
State Fair Community College’s Student Life is scheduled to host a “Light the Darkness” glow run/walk at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17, on the Sedalia campus. A news release says the 5K and one-mile course is a no-cost, family event; however, registration is required to participate. September...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT
A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
$100K winning scratchers ticket sold in Columbia, Missouri
The 200X scratchers game still has more than $37.6 million in unclaimed prizes, including the $2 million top prize.
kmmo.com
WINDSOR MAN FACING MULTIPLE SEX-RELATED FELONIES
A 46-year-old Windsor man facing multiple sex-related felony charges for incidents nearly four years ago who changed his plea in court and was sentenced to spend more than a half-decade in state prison last year is due back in court. In July of 2018, three juveniles alleged to authorities they...
Sedalia Police Reports For August 22, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Saturday night, Officers responded to the 500 block of East 2nd Street for a report of a domestic disturbance in progress. Officers arrived on the scene, and PCAD was called to assist with a suicidal subject. The subject was transported to the Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were moderately injured in a one vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores failed to stop at a T-intersection and lost control, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway, overturn and slide to a stop in a corn field. Jeffrey L. Carlson and Jason B. Hiebert were moderately injured in the crash. Carlson was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by ambulance and Hiebert was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center, also by ambulance.
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kmmo.com
SLATER MAN FACING STATUTORY RAPE CHARGES IN SALINE COUNTY
A 22-year-old Slater man is facing felony charges after an alleged incident involving a 14-year-old juvenile. According to a report from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, Latrell Antonio Johnson is accused of forcibly raping a 14-year-old girl on more than one occasion. The victim completed a Child Forensic Interview...
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
LJWORLD
Missouri woman originally charged with a fentanyl death in Lawrence pleads to lesser crime, gets probation
A Missouri woman who was charged in connection with a fentanyl overdose death in Lawrence was sentenced Friday to probation after entering a plea agreement in Douglas County District Court. Judge Amy Hanley sentenced the woman, Abby Gail Burton, 29, of Norborne, Missouri, to 13 months in prison, then suspended...
