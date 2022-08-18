A 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were moderately injured in a one vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores failed to stop at a T-intersection and lost control, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway, overturn and slide to a stop in a corn field. Jeffrey L. Carlson and Jason B. Hiebert were moderately injured in the crash. Carlson was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by ambulance and Hiebert was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center, also by ambulance.

JOHNSON COUNTY, MO ・ 20 HOURS AGO