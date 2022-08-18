ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

NBC Miami

Dems Fried and Crist in Race to Face Gov. DeSantis In Tuesday's Primary

The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Fried is currently the only Democrat elected to a statewide office. Since being elected in...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Key Races to Watch as Polls Open in Florida for Primary Election

Floridians are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election, with a number of important statewide and local races set to be decided. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The most significant statewide race Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates...
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry

Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins

A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
PARKLAND, FL
NBC Miami

Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen

A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
MIRAMAR, FL
NBC Miami

FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade

Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident. FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for...
MIAMI, FL
NBC Miami

The 7 Worst States to Retire—and None of Them Are New York

It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
ALASKA STATE
NBC Miami

Former Janitor Becomes California School's New Principal

From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge. Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.
CALIFORNIA STATE
NBC Miami

Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police

A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

5 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway

Five people are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Fire rescue responded to the scene shortly after. A silver...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

