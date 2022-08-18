Read full article on original website
NBC Miami
Dems Fried and Crist in Race to Face Gov. DeSantis In Tuesday's Primary
The most significant race in Florida's primary election Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates seeking to go against Gov. Ron DeSantis. The race pits U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried. Fried is currently the only Democrat elected to a statewide office. Since being elected in...
NBC Miami
Key Races to Watch as Polls Open in Florida for Primary Election
Floridians are heading to the polls Tuesday to vote in the state's primary election, with a number of important statewide and local races set to be decided. Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The most significant statewide race Tuesday is between the two Democratic gubernatorial candidates...
NBC Miami
Viewing, Funeral Set for Fallen Miami-Dade Detective Cesar Echaverry
Members of the public will get a chance to pay their respects to a fallen Miami-Dade Police Department detective killed last week in the line of duty. A public viewing for Det. Cesar "Echy" Echaverry will take place Monday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home, located at 291 Northwest 37th Avenue in Miami. Family and invited guests will hold a viewing before the general public. Parking will be available at the Magic City Casino.
NBC Miami
‘His Brain is Broken': Defense of Parkland School Shooter Begins
A dozen Broward jurors and 10 alternates got a preview Monday of what’s to come in the defense of convicted Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz. For nearly 90 minutes, lead defense attorney Melisa McNeill’s opening statement focused on his life story and all those who failed him. She paraphrased an Irish poet who said the beginning holds the clues to what follows.
NBC Miami
Audio Reveals Teen's 911 Call in Threat Hoax at High School in Coral Springs
J.P. Taravella High School in Coral Springs was sent into a panic in late February when a call came to 911. "Hello, I go to Taravella High School and I believe a student has a form of weapon, like a gun, on campus," the 911 caller said in audio exclusively obtained Monday by NBC 6 Investigators.
NBC Miami
Father Expands Search Efforts for Missing Miramar Teen
A South Florida father is expanding his search efforts to find his 14-year-old daughter, who went missing nearly a year ago out of Miramar. Victoria Gonzalez was last seen on Sept. 17, 2021, when she was dropped off at New Renaissance Middle School in Miramar. And after going door to door in South Florida, her father, Enrique Gonzalez, just got home from New York in an effort to expand awareness.
NBC Miami
FDLE Special Agent Dies of Car Crash Injuries in Miami-Dade
Florida Department of Law Enforcement announced the passing of Special Agent Jose Perez, who died Saturday from his injuries caused by a major car crash while responding to an incident. FDLE said in a tweet that Perez died in the line of duty after "valiantly fighting for his life for...
NBC Miami
ICYMI: Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay, 10-Year-Old Boy Loses Part of Leg in Shark Attack
Here are some of the top stories from the past week from NBC 6 News:. Miami Skyline Lights Up Under Full Moon Kayak Tour in Biscayne Bay. For South Floridians, kayaking is an activity that many have participated in at least once, but few can say they've done it under a full moon.
NBC Miami
Employers Looking to Fill Over 9K Jobs at Hiring Event Thursday in Sunrise
South Florida residents looking for a job are encouraged to attend a hiring event Thursday looking to fill over 9,000 positions. The job fair will take place from 10 a.m. to noon at the FLA Live Arena. Over 100 employers are expected to take part. Some of the employers scheduled...
NBC Miami
Driver in Wrong-Way Palmetto Expressway Crash That Killed 5 Facing Charges
The driver who caused a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway in Miami-Dade over the weekend that killed five people is facing vehicular homicide charges, authorities said Monday. Maiky Simeon, 30, will face five counts of vehicular homicide, Florida Highway Patrol officials said. Troopers are still awaiting the results of...
NBC Miami
1 Dead, 2 Hospitalized Following Triple Shooting in Miami Gardens: Police
One person is dead following a triple shooting in Miami Gardens, according to the Miami Gardens Police Department. The shooting happened at the 2400 Block of Northwest 163rd Street where multiple victims were suffering gunshot wounds. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue pronounced one victim dead on the scene and transported the other...
NBC Miami
The 7 Worst States to Retire—and None of Them Are New York
It turns out the "Last Frontier" state may be the last place you'd want to retire: Alaska was rated the worst state for retirement, according to a new Bankrate ranking. To determine the best and worst states for retirement, Bankrate weighed five categories: Affordability (40%), wellness (20%), culture (15%), weather (15%) and crime (10%). The combined overall score was used to determine each state's ranking.
NBC Miami
Former Janitor Becomes California School's New Principal
From student to janitor to principal, a California school district has a new leader in charge. Mike Huss has taken the reigns at Ione Elementary School, located about an hour outside Sacramento. After graduating high school, he became the school's janitor, but said he could never see himself with a career in education, according to reporting from NBC-affiliate KCRA.
NBC Miami
Man's Body Found Inside Vehicle at Walmart: Davie Police
A man's body was found inside a vehicle at a Walmart in Davie Sunday after police and fire rescue responded to a medical call, police said. According to Davie Police, officers responded to the scene at 4301 Street University Drive regarding a man inside of a vehicle possibly having a medical issue.
NBC Miami
5 Dead After Wrong-Way Crash on Palmetto Expressway
Five people are dead and one other person is in critical condition after a wrong-way crash on the Palmetto Expressway early Saturday morning, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said. The incident occurred around 4:30 a.m. along the Palmetto and Northwest 57th Avenue. Fire rescue responded to the scene shortly after. A silver...
NBC Miami
New Broward Fitness Class Transforms Exercise Landscape with Caribbean Flair
A new fitness class in Broward has set a goal of transforming the landscape of exercise, and it’s a class that people can try out for free. It’s called ‘Soca Step,’ a dance fusion fitness class with Caribbean roots. “The Atmosphere is like a concert,” said...
