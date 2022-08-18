Read full article on original website
Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag
Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.
Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'
Drew Lock's return from the COVID-19 list on Sunday sets up a week of questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback gig heading into the final preseason game, Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. At this point, head coach Pete Carroll continues to play coy. "I'll talk to you more about...
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 30-21: Bosa, Diggs brothers near the top of list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. The former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has...
2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies
With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 12 intriguing offensive rookies. Check back on Wednesday to see his projections for notable defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 50-41: Austin Ekeler, Jordan Poyer make debuts on list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Hyde signed a two-year extension ahead of the 2021 season,...
Tom Brady Co-Founded NFT Platform Autograph Unveils Signature Experiences for Fans
Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by NFL superstar Tom Brady that connects sports fans with their favorite players, has unveiled its new Signature Experiences premium product, and Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “We've built a first-of-its-kind token program for interactive experiences for fans. It's a combination of token gated digital events and streams physical events merchandise.”
Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season
NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed Sunday over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The highest-ranked undrafted player will be revealed in Episode 9 (Nos....
Chargers CB J.C. Jackson undergoes ankle surgery
Los Angeles Chargers cornerback J.C. Jackson underwent ankle surgery on Tuesday and is slated to miss two-to-four weeks, according to
'Hard Knocks': Dan Campbell pleads with Lions to finish close games
After a tough preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell goes heavy on the props, using a dirty pair of jeans to bring home his analogy to the team about winning games that are in their grasp. Watch full episodes of "Hard Knocks" following the Lions on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays.
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 40-31: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson latest QBs to join list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Herbert’s Chargers just missed the playoffs in 2021, but it...
Cardinals DE J.J. Watt tests positive for COVID-19, will sit out rest of preseason
The Arizona Cardinals will be without J.J. Watt when they host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday night after the veteran defensive end tested positive for COVID-19. Arizona added that Watt will also not travel with the team to Tennessee for next Saturday's preseason finale. Watt, 33, is required to be...
Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy
It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract
The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."
Commanders DE Chase Young (knee) placed on reserve/PUP list, out first four weeks of season
Chase Young isn't going to surprise folks with an early return to the field in 2022. The defensive end is headed to the reserve/physically unable to perform list, the Commanders announced on Tuesday. The move means Young will miss the first four games of Washington's 2022 slate. Commanders head coach...
Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick
The Minnesota Vikings are upgrading their quarterback room behind Kirk Cousins. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick, per sources informed of the deal. The Vikings have since announced the trade.
Dan Campbell on Lions' player-led practice: 'It's their team. I want them to have ownership in it'
Dan Campbell's quest to empower his Lions players has reached a new level. The Lions coach handed Monday's practice over to the players, with no assistant coaches on the field. Campbell was there observing, but it was a player-run session. "It's their team," Campbell said in a text to Albert...
Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56
Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has died at the age of 56. Rootes, who resigned as Texans team president in February of 2021, died on Sunday, his wife Melissa Wildgen Rootes announced Monday in a Facebook post. "Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a...
Packers LT David Bakhtiari (knee) comes off PUP list: 'It's been the journey that I've had to attack'
Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari (knee) was activated off the physically unable to perform list and participated in individual drills Sunday. Both Bakhtiari and head coach Matt LaFleur chose to take a day-by-day approach rather than make any proclamations about the two-time All-Pro's availability for the beginning of the regular season.
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack
The "Punt God" notched his first pro win as Matt Araiza won the Bills punting job, besting veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo announced Monday it released Haack, which hands the job to the rookie. The club also cut WR/returner Tavon Austin. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round out of...
