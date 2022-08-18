ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Comments / 0

Related
NFL

Bengals safety Jessie Bates reports to team's facility, signs franchise tag

Jessie Bates is back in Cincinnati. The star safety returned to the Bengals' building Tuesday and will sign his franchise tag, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the situation. The team later confirmed Bates signed the tender and will be placed on the Exempt/Commissioner Permission list, which allows the safety to have a roster exemption for up to two weeks.
CINCINNATI, OH
NFL

2022 NFL season: Best/worst-case projections for notable offensive rookies

With the start of the 2022 NFL regular season just around the corner, NFL Media analyst and former scout Daniel Jeremiah projects the best- and worst-case scenarios for 12 intriguing offensive rookies. Check back on Wednesday to see his projections for notable defensive rookies. Drafted: Round 1, No. 8 overall.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Evolution#Logos#History Lesson#American Football
Cheddar News

Tom Brady Co-Founded NFT Platform Autograph Unveils Signature Experiences for Fans

Autograph, an NFT platform co-founded by NFL superstar Tom Brady that connects sports fans with their favorite players, has unveiled its new Signature Experiences premium product, and Dillon Rosenblatt, co-founder and CEO, joined Cheddar News to discuss. “We've built a first-of-its-kind token program for interactive experiences for fans. It's a combination of token gated digital events and streams physical events merchandise.”
NFL
NFL

Top 10 active undrafted players entering the 2022 NFL season

NFL Network's "Top 100 Players of 2022" -- voted on by the players themselves -- concludes on Sunday, Aug. 28. Players ranked 20-1 will be revealed Sunday over the course of three hour-long episodes, beginning at 8 p.m. ET. The highest-ranked undrafted player will be revealed in Episode 9 (Nos....
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Helmets
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL

'Hard Knocks': Dan Campbell pleads with Lions to finish close games

After a tough preseason loss to the Atlanta Falcons, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell goes heavy on the props, using a dirty pair of jeans to bring home his analogy to the team about winning games that are in their grasp. Watch full episodes of "Hard Knocks" following the Lions on HBO and HBO Max at 10 p.m. ET Tuesdays.
DETROIT, MI
NFL

Kenny Pickett shines in Steelers' win, but Tomlin won't rush to make judgment on QB hierarchy

It might sound a little too good to be true, but Kenny Pickett could have a legitimate chance to win the starting job in Pittsburgh. Pickett's first professional performance earned him an earlier insertion in his second preseason game, and he did not waste the opportunity. Pickett completed 6 of 7 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown, with the score capping a very impressive no-huddle, 63-yard sprint down the field in just 42 seconds.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NFL

Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract

The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."
CHICAGO, IL
NFL

Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56

Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has died at the age of 56. Rootes, who resigned as Texans team president in February of 2021, died on Sunday, his wife Melissa Wildgen Rootes announced Monday in a Facebook post. "Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
NFL

Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack

The "Punt God" notched his first pro win as Matt Araiza won the Bills punting job, besting veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo announced Monday it released Haack, which hands the job to the rookie. The club also cut WR/returner Tavon Austin. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round out of...
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy