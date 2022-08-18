Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Mattress Mayhem On Minnesota Motorway
Road hazards come in all sizes and some are easier to see than others. The attention of drivers on I-35E in Minneapolis was tested recently when a mattress ended up in the northbound lane. In the video below, you will see the camera is pointed north before the operator noticed...
Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns
(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
Impressive Minnesota Corn Maze is the Largest in the World
I'd say it's a pretty common tradition here in Minnesota for families to go check out a corn maze in the fall. There are plenty of corn maze options around the state but one, in particular, is the largest corn maze in the world. Yes, it's right here in Minnesota!
The anniversary of the EF-5 tornado that spawned the Mayo Clinic
Destruction from the 1886 tornado in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota – Credit: Brown & Riley, Minnesota Historical Society, Wikipedia public domain. Minnesota sits on the northern edge of some of the planet’s most intense and volatile weather. Tornadoes are the realization of all of nature’s fury coming together in one spot.
Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht
TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
Is This the Worst Hotel In Minnesota? Video Shows YES, Yes it is.
From the sounds of these hotel reviews along with the video that this group of guys did... kind of like an episode of Ghost Hunters, I'm surprised that this hotel doesn't have an arm that comes down upon entering the parking lot. And I'm surprised it doesn't charge by the hour... just sayin'.
How Did I Not Know about This Dam Minnesota Place Until Now
It never ceases to amaze me, growing up in Minnesota and knowing it my whole life, that I still learn about new places in this great State. This Dam Minnesota place is high up on my list of "How did I not know about this until now?" -- considering I grew up only 45 minutes from it.
Atmospheric waves could bring storms to Minnesota this week
Temps around 80 will be common this week in the Twin Cities and there will be a couple of waves moving through the atmosphere that could touch off showers and storms in Minnesota. The first wave is a weaker system that arrives Tuesday night into Wednesday. That could bring some...
Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair
I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
Vehicle access to popular Minnesota state park will be limited in September
Vehicle access to a popular Minnesota state park near the Twin Cities will be very limited for two weeks in September. The Department of Natural Resources says a bridge repair project will close most of the main road into Afton State Park, along the St. Croix River, from Sept. 12 through Sept. 26.
Rare Minnesota Lake is the Only Saltwater Lake in the State
Minnesota is known as the Land of 10,000 Lakes and we're well-known for our freshwater lakes, lake life, boating, that kind of thing. But apparently, Minnesota is also home to a saltwater lake. Who would have thought that a land-locked state like Minneota would have one of those?. There's only...
CWD Testing Kits Offered for Minnesota Deer Hunters
MINNEAPOLIS – Deer hunters in Minnesota have another way to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. The Department of Natural Resources Eric Hildenbrand says you can sign up and get a testing kit mailed to your home, free of charge. The hunter can then take a sample from their deer and send it in for testing, with results arriving in about a week.
Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores
This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!
I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
Five Below in Fargo to open September 2
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze
On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says
An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between...
Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions
UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
Biggest sources of immigrants to Minnesota
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Minnesota from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
