Detroit Lakes, MN

knsiradio.com

Minneapolis Restaurants Are Empty, Crippled By Safety Concerns

(KNSI) – Violence is keeping people away from restaurants. Nowhere is that more true than in the Twin Cities. The reservation service OpenTable uses 2019 as a baseline for its ‘State of the Industry‘ data. In July, bookings to eat out in Minneapolis were down 54 percent compared to three years ago.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht

TC Jewfolk’s Lonny Goldsmith reports GOP gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen likened mask mandates to Kristallnacht and Nazi book burnings at an event sponsored by Mask Off Minnesota in the spring. Bring Me the News’ Adam Uren reports that 25-year-0ld Shauwna Campbell died Saturday. She was shot after an argument...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Discount Days, Tickets & Ways to Save at the Minnesota State Fair

I know that when I say "How to save money at the Minnesota State Fair" there is going to be "that guy" who says "easy, don't go". That is obviously not what I'm talking about. I'm talking about people who plan on going to the state fair and don't want to break the bank, or at least want to stay on a budget and still have a great time at the Great Minnesota Get-together.
MINNESOTA STATE
lakesarearadio.net

CWD Testing Kits Offered for Minnesota Deer Hunters

MINNEAPOLIS – Deer hunters in Minnesota have another way to test for Chronic Wasting Disease. The Department of Natural Resources Eric Hildenbrand says you can sign up and get a testing kit mailed to your home, free of charge. The hunter can then take a sample from their deer and send it in for testing, with results arriving in about a week.
MINNESOTA STATE
MinnPost

Highly potent, illegal THC being commonly found in area smoke shops and hemp stores

This from Stribbers Brooks Johnson and Ryan Faircloth, “Newly legal low-dose THC edibles are increasingly easy to find at smoke shops and hemp stores around the metro. But intermingled with the legal products on many store shelves are highly potent delta-8 vapes, gummies and flower – prohibited under state law. Minnesota retailers have little incentive to quit selling non-compliant products given the lack of a licensing structure and dedicated funding to enforce the state’s peculiar legal THC market. ‘The enforcement is almost non-existent’, Jason Tarasek with Minnesota Cannabis Law said at a conference last week.”
MINNESOTA STATE
KROC News

It’s Legal to Turn Left At a Red in Minnesota? Yep!

I think it should be required to take some sort of refresher course every 5 years, let's say, on how to drive. My husband will tell you that sometimes I can overreact while driving (whatever, lol) but seriously, some people could really use that refresher course! And apparently, I need it too because I had no idea you could turn left at a red light in Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
valleynewslive.com

Five Below in Fargo to open September 2

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The newest store in Fargo, Five Below, is opening next week. The store will open on Friday, September 2nd at 1500 13th Ave E in the former Dress Barn location. The trendy discount store primarily offers items for $5 or less.
FARGO, ND
AM 1390 KRFO

Looking For A Different Kind Of Maze Experience? Try This Minnesota Hemp Maze

On cooler days like today, I often find myself thinking about fall. Whether it's spending time with friends and family at an orchard, doing a corn maze (don't forget that the LARGEST corn maze around is just down the road from Saint Cloud in Foley), or simply watching the producers out in the fields as they start to reap what they spent all summer growing. But what if you wanted to try something other than a corn maze? One Minnesota farm in Southern Minnesota is offering a hemp maze and what they call 'Canna-Disc' golf.
ZUMBROTA, MN
Axios

Most Minnesota kids have contracted COVID, CDC survey says

An estimated eight in 10 Minnesota kids have already been infected with COVID-19, new CDC data shows. Driving the news: The CDC released the results of its latest pediatric antibody seroprevalence survey last week. The results of blood samples taken in May and June suggest that 82% of Minnesotans between...
MINNESOTA STATE
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesota DNR Holding Confiscated Equipment Auctions

UNDATED -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is holding two confiscated equipment auctions this fall. The auctions include confiscated fishing, hunting, and trapping equipment. The online auction includes 316 guns, 67 bows, and a variety of other equipment. The first auction will be on Saturday, August 27th. The bidding...
MINNESOTA STATE
KIMT

Verizon stores in southern Minnesota targeted by burglars

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. - Authorities believe a string of burglaries at Verizon stores in southern Minnesota may be related. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said the store in Stewartville was hit Friday morning just after 4 a.m. when the suspects gained entrance after breaking glass with a large rock. They...
STEWARTVILLE, MN

