seehafernews.com
Southern Wisconsin Man Sentenced for Trying to Meet Up with a Manitowoc Girl
A southern Wisconsin man has been sentenced after attempting to meet up with a Manitowoc girl earlier this year. 43-year-old Marc Bennett was sentenced to spend 10 years in prison by US District Judge William Griesbach followed by 10 years of extended supervision on a charge of Attempted Child Enticement.
seehafernews.com
WIAA Tells Milwaukee High School It May Face Penalties For Winning Court Battle
The Wisconsin Interscholastic Athletic Association is telling a Milwaukee high school it could face penalties for winning that court battle last basketball season. St. Thomas More sued when its entire team was suspended at the start of postseason play following a fight on the court. Judge Hannah Dugan granted a...
seehafernews.com
State Senator Says Dispelling Misinformation About Elections Has Been Challenging
Republican state Senator Kathy Bernier says trying to dispel misinformation about Wisconsin elections has been challenging. She says she has explained the electoral system “numerous times” to people who just look at her and say they don’t believe her. Bernier says we’re in a hyper-partisan environment where...
seehafernews.com
DHS Issues Public Health Advisory to Warn of the Risks of Death from Drugs Laced with Fentanyl
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) has issued a public health advisory to inform Wisconsinites about the increased number of deaths caused by drugs laced with synthetic substances, especially fentanyl. Fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and up to 100 times stronger than morphine. Because it...
seehafernews.com
IRA Passage: Older Wisconsinites to See Prescription Drug Cost Relief
Sweeping legislation approved by Congress is designed to address a range of issues, including climate change and deficit reductions. Other components tackle skyrocketing medication costs, and Wisconsin advocates say older residents will see benefits. The Inflation Reduction Act, which cleared its final Congressional hurdle last week, allows Medicare to negotiate...
