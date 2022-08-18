Read full article on original website
Riders Who Qualify For CTA's Reduced Fare or Free Ride ProgramsLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago will get to see the year's last supermoon on Thursday nightJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Seven People Serving Jail Time in Chicago for Murder Have Convictions Overturned Due to CPD Detective MisconductNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
This Week in Chicago Visit Some of the City's Most Haunted SitesNatalie Frank, Ph.D.Chicago, IL
Chicago's Polar Express canceled this Christmas due to the railroad worker shortageJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Futurity
Kind gestures bring recipients more joy than we assume
People tend to underestimate how good small acts of kindness make the recipient feel, research finds. The study finds that although givers tend to focus on the object they’re providing or action they’re performing, receivers instead concentrate on the feelings of warmth the act of kindness has conjured up. This means that givers’ “miscalibrated expectations” can function as a barrier to performing more prosocial behaviors such as helping, sharing, or donating.
psychologytoday.com
Why Do Parents Overindulge Their Children?
Research indicates that overindulgence affects children adversely. Common reasons for parental overindulgence were chemical dependency, guilt from working too much, a family member's death, and illness. To break the pattern, recognize and speak openly about the issue and open yourself to learning new parenting behaviors. Joy, happiness, a better life,...
psychologytoday.com
A Simple Trick to Meet New People
People predict strangers are less interested in talking than they really are. A scavenger hunt intervention helped people overcome anxiety from talking to strangers. The intervention improved people's conversation abilities. Most of us have plenty of opportunities to meet strangers or people who we don’t know very well each day....
psychologytoday.com
The Benefits of Sadness
Studies have repeatedly found that mood valence—positive vs. negative moods—is critical to how cognition is affected. We tend to recall positive or pleasant memories when we're in a positive mood. In a negative mood, negative memories are easier to access. Sadness, which has a negative valence, can make...
Is there really such a thing as an ‘addictive personality’?
We’ve all heard of someone referred to as having an “addictive personality”. Some even say it about themselves. But you may be surprised to know there is no such thing. Despite decades of research, no-one has been able to identify a consistent set of personality traits or a single personality type that can reliably predict whether someone will have problems with alcohol or other drugs.
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
psychologytoday.com
Helping Kids Become Good Decision-Makers
Our priority as our kids get older should be helping them develop the skills they need to keep themselves safe. It’s by competently handling stressful situations that young people develop the confidence that they can do so. The belief that we can handle, or recover from, tough situations provides...
parentherald.com
How Not to Raise Spoiled Children; Teaching Kids to Handle Disappointment and Responsibility
One of the parents' jobs is to raise children to become ultimately kind and responsible citizens who will fulfill their unique potential as they contribute to the betterment of society. Thus, parents must ensure that kids would not grow spoiled as it is an essential component of parenting duties. Raising...
Body Odor Similarity Improves Social Bonding and Instant Connections
A recent study found that body odor may lead to "click" friendships, where people feel an instant mutual connection. Researchers used a device designed to be an "electronic nose" to find that "click" friends have similar body odor. Friendship brings many mental health benefits, including combatting loneliness and providing encouragement...
Phys.org
Four research-backed ways to find moments of connection with loved ones and strangers
A woman and her fiancé joke and laugh together while playing video games after a long day. A college freshman interrupts verbal harassment aimed at a neighbor, who expresses gratitude as they walk home together. A man receives a phone call to confirm an appointment, and stumbles into a...
MedicalXpress
Brains cells born together wire and fire together for life
Brain cells with the same "birthdate" are more likely to wire together into cooperative signaling circuits that carry out many functions, including the storage of memories, a new study finds. Led by researchers from NYU Grossman School of Medicine, the new study on the brains of mice developing in the...
Opinion: You Might Need to Kick These Habits If You Grew Up Poor!
Disclaimer: This information is accurate and true to the best of my knowledge. Content is for informational or entertainment purposes only and does not substitute for personal counsel or professional advice in business, financial, legal, or technical matters.
CNET
How to Train Yourself to Become a Back Sleeper (and its Benefits)
Unless you're some kind of Incredibles Elastigirl, there are three primary sleeping positions: side, stomach and back -- although, some can be a combination of these. In 2019, a study that involved over 3,700 volunteers concluded that only 7% of people sleep predominantly on their back, a stark contrast to the 54% of people who favor sleeping on their side.
Voices: Being diagnosed with endometriosis finally taught me how to say ‘no’
It’s not that I was unfamiliar with pain before all of this. I’ve been in and out of physical therapy since middle school. I stopped taking Advil and jumped to prescription ibuprofen early on.My relationship with my body had been partially shrouded by a lingering fear, a knowledge that I was not the one fully in control here, ever since the first time they glued wires to my head, that first shock of loud clanking from an MRI machine. When the first seizure wasn’t the last and I realised I wasn’t like the other girls at school.The woman I...
Futurity
Language patterns reveal people’s hidden feelings about others
The language patterns a person uses in describing their feelings can reveal their true sentiments about other groups of people, researchers report. “There are times when people might lie about how they feel toward others for impression management concerns,” David Markowitz, an assistant professor in the University of Oregon’s School of Journalism and Communication, says of the study.
Honoring Funeral Wishes – Including Not Having One
The post Honoring Funeral Wishes – Including Not Having One appeared first on Seniors Guide.
MedicalXpress
Autism diagnosis impacted by men and women's different emotional needs
A new study published by a team of psychologists suggests that the diagnosis of autism could be improved by considering the differences between how women and men experience and act upon their emotions. The research from academics based at the universities of Bath, Cardiff finds that whereas men have lower...
MedicalXpress
Understanding why deadly brain cancer comes back
The deadliest form of brain cancer returns because tumors adapt to treatment by recruiting help from nearby healthy tissue, say researchers who are trying to find a cure for the disease. A new study, by a global team including University of Leeds experts, has found that in response to treatment,...
parentherald.com
Happy Parents, Happy Baby: How the 'Us' Mentality Creates Healthy Pregnancy and Makes Baby Happy
Pregnancy is not just about physical change. It involves changes in well-being - emotional, mental, and spiritual even - that can test one's character and the couple's relationship. According to Raising Children, pregnant women are most likely to feel more vulnerable and tired than usual and will always need support....
MedicalXpress
Hopes of new curative treatment for children with neuroblastoma
Children who suffer a relapse of the aggressive cancer known as neuroblastoma have small chances of survival. However, a group including researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden have now shown that DHODH blockers, which are well-tolerated in humans, can cure neuroblastoma in mice if administered in combination with chemotherapy. The study, published in the journal JCI Insight, paves the way for clinical trials of this combination therapy.
