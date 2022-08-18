Tickets on sale for 55th annual Southern Christmas Show

CHARLOTTE — Tickets for the 55th annual Southern Christmas Show, coming to The Park Expo and Conference Center from Nov. 10-20, are now on sale.

The show, with the theme of “A Winter Wonderland,” will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Sunday through Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday through Saturday.

There will be more than 400 holiday merchants, designer rooms and live performances.

Adult tickets can be purchased online on the show’s website for $14 through Nov. 9 and $16 after that date. Tickets can also be purchased at participating Harris Teeter stores for $13.50 with a VIC card from Oct. 10 - Nov. 20.

Tickets purchased at the door cost $16 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 12.

Tickets for children ages 5 and younger are free with a paying adult.

Onsite parking will cost $10, and valet parking can be purchased at the normal entrances to the main parking lot for $20 with cash or a credit card.

Tickets for Preview Night on Nov. 9 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. cost $24 online and at the door.

A portion of ticket sales from Preview Night will be donated to the show’s charity partner, The Sandbox, which supports families who have children with cancer or other life-altering illnesses.

Preview Night attendees will enjoy free parking, plus hors d’oeuvres and treats as they shop. The first 250 shoppers will take home a keepsake ornament.

For those who want to beat the crowds and shop before the general public, there will be an Early Bird VIP morning from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Nov. 12. Tickets cost $20 online and at the door, and the first 250 VIP shoppers will also receive a commemorative ornament. Wagons, strollers or carts will not be allowed on the show floor during Early Bird VIP morning.

For more information on the show, visit southernchristmasshow.com.

