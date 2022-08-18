Browns QB Deshaun Watson maintains innocence, says he 'never assaulted anyone' following 11-game suspension, $5M fine

Read full article on original website
NFL
Pete Carroll not putting a timeline on QB battle between Geno Smith, Drew Lock: 'I'm going to take the time it takes to figure it out'
Drew Lock's return from the COVID-19 list on Sunday sets up a week of questions surrounding the Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback gig heading into the final preseason game, Friday against the Dallas Cowboys. At this point, head coach Pete Carroll continues to play coy. "I'll talk to you more about...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 30-21: Bosa, Diggs brothers near the top of list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. The former AP NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year has...
NFL
Top 100 Players of 2022, Nos. 40-31: Justin Herbert, Lamar Jackson latest QBs to join list
It's that time of year again, when NFL players cast their votes to identify the best in the league heading into the 2022 NFL season. Check out the results of this year's voting to see where your favorite players rank. Herbert’s Chargers just missed the playoffs in 2021, but it...
NFL
2022 NFL preseason, Week 2: What We Learned from Sunday's games
NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason. Catch up on each game's biggest takeaways using the links below:. Eagles offense buzzes with backups. The Eagles' second-team offense was humming in three first-half possessions, generating 227 yards, 18 first downs and 14 points while lapsing 20:54 off the clock. Gardner Minshew orchestrated it all efficiently, completing 14 of 17 passes for 142 passing yards, but Philadelphia's fluid offense was really spurred by the threat of its rushing attack. Boston Scott (33 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell (46 yards) were featured during the Eagles' first and second possessions, both of which ended with the running backs scoring touchdowns on their respective drives. A turnover on downs in the red zone wasted the Eagles' third long possession of the first half, but the chain-moving that went on is a good sign for a Philly team entering Year 2 under Nick Sirianni. As for the Eagles' heated wide receiver battle, Deon Cain led the team with five receptions for 66 yards while his contemporary in competition, former first-round pick Jalen Reagor, mustered just two catches for 17 yards. Highlighting the entire Eagles second half, track star Devon Allen caught a 55-yard touchdown on his first offensive snap thanks to a slick double-move that fooled the Browns secondary in the third quarter. The champion hurdler followed it with a fitting celebration.
NFL
Bears LB Roquan Smith returns to practice, intends to play out contract
The good news for the Chicago Bears is that LB Roquan Smith has returned to practice. "We were super excited about that with him," head coach Matt Eberflus told reporters following Saturday's session. "He did individual today. He's in a ramp-up phase to get back to action. All along he's been conditioning with the strength staff on the side. He's doing good there, so now we're just ramping him up to play football. There's a process to that and we're in that process right now."
NFL
Raiders trade QB Nick Mullens to Vikings for conditional 2024 seventh-round pick
The Minnesota Vikings are upgrading their quarterback room behind Kirk Cousins. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings are acquiring Nick Mullens from the Las Vegas Raiders in exchange for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick, per sources informed of the deal. The Vikings have since announced the trade.
NFL
Panthers name Baker Mayfield as starting quarterback for 2022 season
In a move most everyone saw coming from the moment he became a Panther, Baker Mayfield has been named Carolina's starting quarterback to open the 2022 season. Head coach Matt Rhule announced his decision Monday. "When we started this process, we were looking at three things," Rhule said, via the...
NFL
2022 NFL Preseason Week 2 rookie grades: Steelers' Kenny Pickett impresses
As I did last week, I've graded the performance of one rookie from each contest played thus far in Week 2 of the 2022 NFL preseason, with an update based on Monday night's Falcons-Jets game to come on Tuesday. Again, these evaluations are not predictions of how players will fare this upcoming season, nor are they long-term career projections. Each mark simply takes stock of how the rookie played in Week 2.
NFL
Tom Brady expected to return to Buccaneers on Monday
Tom Brady's hiatus from Buccaneers training camp will come to an end this week. Bucs coach Todd Bowles told reporters on Sunday that Brady is expected to return to the team "early" this week. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports that day is expected to be on Monday. Brady was...
NFL
Giants rookie DL Kayvon Thibodeaux suffers knee injury, to undergo tests Monday
Kayvon Thibodeaux's second preseason game ended prematurely Sunday night due to injury. The New York Giants rookie was ruled out after suffering a knee injury early in the second quarter of Sunday's win over the Cincinnati Bengals. Thibodeaux, the fifth overall pick in the 2022 draft, was preparing to tackle...
NFL
Giants rookie Kayvon Thibodeaux suffered sprained MCL in preseason game vs. Bengals
New York Giants first-round pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux avoided a major injury in Sunday night's preseason game the Cincinnati Bengals. An MRI revealed Thibodeaux suffered a sprained MCL, but his ACL was intact, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source informed of the injury. Rapoport added that the...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Monday, Aug. 22
The L-Train is ready to leave the station. The Washington Commanders activated tight end Logan Thomas from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, the team announced. Thomas began camp on the PUP list due to a knee injury suffered in Week 13 of the 2021 season. As the...
NFL
Raiders plan to release veteran RB Kenyan Drake
Kenyan Drake's two-year deal with the Raiders appears to be ending prematurely. The Raiders plan to release the veteran running back, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported, per a source informed of the situation. Typically, when a team makes it known it plans to release a player, there's a last-ditch chance...
NFL
Bills rookie punter Matt Araiza wins job after release of Matt Haack
The "Punt God" notched his first pro win as Matt Araiza won the Bills punting job, besting veteran Matt Haack. Buffalo announced Monday it released Haack, which hands the job to the rookie. The club also cut WR/returner Tavon Austin. The Bills selected Araiza in the sixth round out of...
NFL
Jamey Rootes, Texans' first team president, dies at 56
Jamey Rootes, the Houston Texans franchise's first team president, has died at the age of 56. Rootes, who resigned as Texans team president in February of 2021, died on Sunday, his wife Melissa Wildgen Rootes announced Monday in a Facebook post. "Our family is heartbroken to confirm that after a...
NFL
NFL's top nine defenses in 2022: 49ers, Bills stand tall; Chargers loom after loading up
Defense wins championships. It's a familiar refrain. But does it still hold true in this era of high-flying offense?. OK, so the 1985 Chicago Bears are not walking through that door. Neither are the Purple People Eaters, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens or the Legion of Boom. But there are defenses poised to make a real difference this year.
