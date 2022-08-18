Read full article on original website
Family of missing San Antonio girl believe Lina Khil isn't in Texas
The family said there have been a few leads but nothing solid.
San Antonio Current
Family of missing San Antonio girl no longer believe she is still in Texas
Public searches for San Antonio girl Lina Khil have been suspended as the family now believes that the girl that went missing over eight months ago is no longer in Texas, a family spokesperson told KENS 5 in an update. Then three-year-old Khil first went missing from a playground near...
foxsanantonio.com
OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo
San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
KSAT 12
See Something, Say Something. But to who? KSAT Explains
SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard it over and over again for a decade: see something, say something. The campaign launched by Homeland Security in July 2010 has morphed into a mantra that extends beyond one used to combat terrorism. Today, its a prevention tool for any kind of...
KSAT 12
Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez
You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them
WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
KSAT 12
SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
Bexar County Sheriff seeks 14-year-old suspect from Ingram Park Mall incident
The suspect reportedly called a parent to pick him up.
KSAT 12
As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 22, 2022
SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, there’s a competition for America’s favorite pet and a South Texas Alpaca could be the winner! Texas Party Animals is here to tell us how you can help “Waylon” the Alpaca win the competition and he’ll help predict the outcome of the KSAT Pigskin Classic! Click here to vote for Waylon!
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder
SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
myfoxzone.com
Argument between two friends over money issues leads to one getting shot, police say
SAN ANTONIO — An argument between two friends turned violent early Sunday morning and ended with one of the men shot. It happened around 12:51 a.m. in the 8500 block of State Highway 151 on the west side of town. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man who...
Guess the rent of this San Antonio 5-bedroom stunner in Beacon Hill
How much will you pay for this remodeled home?
KSAT 12
San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open
SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera. The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio's DeLorean Motor Co., now facing lawsuit, criticism, unveils prototype at California show
San Antonio-based DeLorean Motor Co. unveiled a prototype of its Alpha 5 electric vehicle during a Thursday ceremony at the Pebble Beach Concourse d'Elegance auto show in Monterrey, Calif, according to media reports. The exhibition of the Alpha 5 comes a week after the revamped DeLorean Motor Co. and its...
Fish City Grill announces opening date for 3rd San Antonio seafood spot
The Rim area is days away from a welcoming a new seafood spot.
San Antonio Current
San Antonio has some of the fastest rising rents in the nation — beating out Austin
Although San Antonio’s housing market is starting to cool as interest rates rise and home buyers back out of contracts, the Alamo City’s rental market is still hot, according to a recent report. According to Redfin, the average cost of rent in San Antonio rose 21% between last...
kurv.com
Texas Man Accused Of Threatening Conservative Convention
(AP) — A Texas man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of making threats against a convention of young conservative activists held last month in Florida. Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, from San Antonio, was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents alleged he posted threats on social media to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit convention. The event was held from July 22 through July 24 in Tampa.
KSAT 12
Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
flicksandfood.com
New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date
New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
KSAT 12
Authorities ID 15-year-old killed in attempted robbery on West Side
SAN ANTONIO – A teenage robbery suspect who was fatally shot on the West Side has been identified by the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office. Laron Mackey, 15, died of a gunshot wound to the neck on Friday in the 7700 block of Culebra Road, near Ingram Road, authorities said.
