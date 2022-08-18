ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

foxsanantonio.com

OTR : Matthew Rudy Elizondo

San Antonio — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office needs your help finding Matthew Rudy Elizondo. During an argument, the 45-year-old is accused of choking a woman earlier this month. Deputies were called to t a home in West Bexar County on August 7th for an assault. The woman told...
KSAT 12

See Something, Say Something. But to who? KSAT Explains

SAN ANTONIO – You’ve heard it over and over again for a decade: see something, say something. The campaign launched by Homeland Security in July 2010 has morphed into a mantra that extends beyond one used to combat terrorism. Today, its a prevention tool for any kind of...
KSAT 12

Meet the newest reporter at KSAT, Camelia Juarez

You’ve most likely seen journalist Camelia Juarez on-air and have read her articles on KSAT.com already. That’s because Camelia worked at KSAT 12 as a news intern a few years ago and she has hit the ground running since her first day as a reporter. Camelia has brought...
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Two dogs abandoned in Wilson County appeared to be waiting for their human to come back for them

WILSON COUNTY, Texas — Officials in Wilson County came to the rescue of two dogs who were abandoned under a tree, left for days in the Texas heat with no food or water. Property owners off Texas-539 Loop saw the two dogs hanging around under a tree earlier this week and noticed they stayed in the same place for three to four days days. Some kind soul gave them a bucket of water, or they might not have survived in the time it took to be rescued.
KSAT 12

SAPD: Man arrested for string of South Side robberies

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police have arrested a man accused of robbing multiple locations across the South Side. On Monday, Giovani Norman was arrested after being connected to 5 robberies. Robberies included multiple Culebra Meat Markets and various Taco Truck Vendors. According to SAPD, Norman was named a...
KSAT 12

As seen on SA Live - Monday, August 22, 2022

SAN ANTONIO – Today on SA Live, there’s a competition for America’s favorite pet and a South Texas Alpaca could be the winner! Texas Party Animals is here to tell us how you can help “Waylon” the Alpaca win the competition and he’ll help predict the outcome of the KSAT Pigskin Classic! Click here to vote for Waylon!
news4sanantonio.com

REWARD: Investigators seek new leads in 2016 unsolved murder

SAN ANTONIO - It's been six years since Jacob Perales was found dead, and the case has gone cold. Police are hoping the public can help them generate new leads. According to investigators, Perales, 19, was discovered by family members on Aug. 31, 2016 along Piedmont Street. They tried to help him, but by the time officers arrived, Perales was pronounced dead at the scene.
KSAT 12

San Antonio’s first Capital One Café is now open

SAN ANTONIO – Capital One’s coffee shop bank is now open in the former Microsoft Store space at La Cantera. The café is open to everyone, whether they’re Capital One members or not. It offers private workspaces, free Wi-Fi, access to ATMs, coffee beverages, tea, sandwiches, and an assortment of snacks.
kurv.com

Texas Man Accused Of Threatening Conservative Convention

(AP) — A Texas man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of making threats against a convention of young conservative activists held last month in Florida. Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, from San Antonio, was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents alleged he posted threats on social media to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit convention. The event was held from July 22 through July 24 in Tampa.
KSAT 12

Enjoy free beer and live music at Parktoberfest in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO – Celebrate San Antonio’s German heritage with free beer tastings and live music at Parktoberfest. Parktoberfest honors the legacy of Emma Koehler who donated 11 acres of land to the City of San Antonio in memory of her husband Otto Koehler, who owned the Pearl Brewing Association.
flicksandfood.com

New Much Anticipated Restaurant at Pearl Announces Grand Opening Date

New Much Anticipated Carriqui Restaurant, Led by Executive Chef Jaime Gonzalez, will be Operating Seven Days a Week and will Offer Lunch and Dinner Service. Potluck Hospitality announces new much anticipated Pearl eatery Carriqui will open September 2nd. WHAT:. Potluck Hospitality is excited to announce that the highly anticipated 380-seat...
