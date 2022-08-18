ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Crews battle fire at former Charley’s Crab building in GR

By Madalyn Buursma
 4 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There was a fire at the former building of Charley’s Crab in Grand Rapids on Thursday.

It started around 1:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Market Avenue SW near Fulton Street.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, a spokesperson for the Grand Rapids Fire Department told News 8. Firefighters on scene were doing an overhaul, the spokesperson said.

Firefighters say there was fire and smoke in the building.

The former seafood restaurant opened in 1982 and closed in 2020 following the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The extent of the damage is not yet known.

