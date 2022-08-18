Read full article on original website
Kenston rallies for 2-1 opening win over Ohio girls soccer power Mansfield Madison
Reese Cochran alleges she’s not the one on the pitch to have the most belief instilled stepping over a strike from distance and taking it. After all, she’s a freshman just now immersing herself in the high school game, into a Kenston side that can be potent in the attack on the day and coming off a Division II regional run last fall.
Gilmour vs. Hathaway Brown girls soccer: Lancers, fueled by Brooklyn Steiner hat trick, break in new lights, 3-1
Those new lights certainly do glisten off that Weber Stadium turf at Gilmour. Aug. 22, as a young Lancers’ girls side embarked on its first night home match in program history, it glistened in the second 40 as well. Particularly its budding midfield general. Brooklyn Steiner netted a hat...
Lake Catholic vs. Dover football: Late touchdown gives Tornadoes a 16-13 win over Cougars
Lake Catholic football coach Marty Gibbons used two words to sum up his team’s gut-wrenching, 16-13 loss to visiting Dover on Aug. 20. “It stinks,” he said. Dover’s Ben Hamm connected with tight end David Denney on a four-yard pass with three seconds to go to lead the Tornadoes to victory. Lake Catholic had taken a 13-9 lead with 1:50 remaining, but Hamm guided his team down the field and won it with three ticks remaining.
