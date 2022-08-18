Read full article on original website
Prosecutors urge jury to convict 2 men in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — (AP) — Two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan's governor wanted to grab Gretchen Whitmer and hang her, prosecutors said during a stark closing argument Monday as the government tried for a second time to get convictions in an alleged plot to trigger a revolution in 2020.
