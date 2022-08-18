Read full article on original website
kmmo.com
INTERVENTION DEADLINE SET IN MISSOURI-AMERICAN WATER COMPANY CASE IN PETTIS COUNTY
Missouri-American Water Company (MAWC) has filed an application with the Missouri Public Service Commission seeking a certificate of convenience and necessity to install, own, operate, control, manage and maintain a water and sewer system in Pettis County, in and around the City of Smithton. According to the application, to provide...
kchi.com
Busy Weekend For Chillicothe Police Department
The weekend police report for the Chillicothe Police Department includes 267 calls for service from Friday to Sunday. 09:15 a.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of US 36 for a possible assault between a business owner and an employee. Upon arrival, Officers spoke with both parties. The employee was asked to leave and not return.
kmmo.com
MODOT WORK PLANNED IN AREA COUNTIES FROM AUGUST 22-28
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work the in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of August 22-28. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/map/. In Carroll County:. -Route V is closed through mid-September...
kmmo.com
FOUR SERIOUSLY INJURED IN COOPER COUNTY CRASH
An 18-year-old man and three juveniles were seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Cooper County on Sunday, August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 18-year-old Caden J. Pearcy failed to yield at a traffic control device and entered an intersection. The vehicle was then struck by a vehicle driven by a 16-year-old juvenile and Pearcy's vehicle overturned.
kmmo.com
TWO INJURED IN CRASH IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A 42-year-old man and a 45-year-old man were moderately injured in a one vehicle crash in Johnson County on Sunday August 21. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 21-year-old Chance R. Ores failed to stop at a T-intersection and lost control, causing the vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway, overturn and slide to a stop in a corn field. Jeffrey L. Carlson and Jason B. Hiebert were moderately injured in the crash. Carlson was transported to Centerpoint Hospital by ambulance and Hiebert was transported to Western Missouri Medical Center, also by ambulance.
Sedalia Man Arrested on Warrants After Crash
Sedalia Police responded to a motor vehicle crash near 3050 South Limit at 12:02 p.m. Saturday. A computer check of the driver, 24-year-old Phoenix Masyn Painter-Torres, of Sedalia, was wanted on two active warrants. One was failure to appear out of Moniteau County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 16 mph. The other was a failure to appear out of Pettis County on an original charge of exceeding the posted speed limit by 6 – 10 mph.
KCTV 5
Boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks leaves one dead
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks Saturday night left one dead and three injured. According to a release from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, officers investigated a crash at the 69 mile mark of the main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks at 9:10 p.m.
Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) An Edwards, Missouri man faces possible charges following a deadly boat crash at the Lake of the Ozarks. Troopers arrested Roy T. Jackson, 63, on Sunday around 2:10 p.m. in Camden County on warrants out of Morgan County. Jackson faces possible felony charges of boating while intoxicated which resulted in the The post Troopers arrest driver following deadly boat crash at Lake of the Ozarks appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Three In Area Counties
Three arrests by the Missouri Highway Patrol in the local counties this weekend include:. Sunday at 12:55 am, troopers in Linn County arrested 49-year-old Lareina J Whisler of Kansas City for alleged possession of Marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was processed and released. Sunday at 1:45 am, Troopers...
kchi.com
All Detainees Have Been Moved From Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail
The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office has moved all of its detainees from the Daviess Dekalb County Regional Jail. They have been busy with this over the last few days. Most of the male detainees are now in Caldwell County Jail with three men being held in the Harrison County Jail. The female detainees are being held in the Harrison County and Randolph County Jails.
Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19
Two Mid-Missouri counties are in the "high" community level for COVID-19, while several others remain in the "medium" category, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. The post Two Mid-Missouri counties in ‘high’ community level for COVID-19 appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
abc17news.com
Four teens hurt Sunday night in Cooper County crash
COOPER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Troopers responded to a crash Sunday night in Cooper County that left four teenagers hurt. The crash happened on Route AA at Round Hill Drive around 10:30 p.m., according to Missouri State Highway Patrol. Troopers said a car driven by Caden J. Pearcy, 18, of Bunceton,...
kmmo.com
GLASGOW MAN CHARGED WITH FELONY FOR PROPERTY DAMAGE DUE IN COURT
A Glasgow man facing a felony charge for allegedly damaging a police car is due in court. According to a probable-cause statement, while being detained in police custody in the parking lot of a bar, Dimitrix McCoy was placed inside a Glasgow police car while an ongoing investigation was in progress concerning a domestic assault which occurred at a different location.
mymoinfo.com
State Fair Wraps Up In Sedalia
(Sedalia) The State Fair is over, and one of the final tasks — if done right — does not get much attention. A team of young teenagers do a final trash cleanup. Brian Foster leads the youngsters in the program, who have been on duty all eleven days.
kmmo.com
SFCC TO HOST A ‘LIGHT THE DARKNESS’ RUN AND WALK
State Fair Community College’s Student Life is scheduled to host a “Light the Darkness” glow run/walk at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, September 17, on the Sedalia campus. A news release says the 5K and one-mile course is a no-cost, family event; however, registration is required to participate. September...
kttn.com
Two injured in crash on Highway 50
A teenager from Carrollton and an adult from Holt were injured Wednesday morning in a Highway 50 accident in Johnson County. Nineteen-year-old Dillon Staton of Carrollton received serious injuries while the other driver, 60-year-old Damon Hercules of Holt, received minor injuries. Both were taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg.
showmeprogress.com
“…Don’t miss it, don’t even be late…”
We took a short road trip to the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia this morning. The fair closes on Sunday. Rabbits! There’s a building filled with rabbits during the second week of the fair:. Fast food, sometimes on a stick:. The republican tent:. We didn’t look to closely, but...
Judge: Enough evidence to try Missouri hospital staffer in 20-year-old murder
A judge ruled there is enough evidence to try Jennifer Hall, a former Kansas City-area respiratory therapist, for the murder of a patient in 2002.
kmmo.com
MISSOURI VALLEY COLLEGE RECEIVES GRANT FROM MABEE FOUNDATION
Missouri Valley College President Dr. Bonnie Humphrey has announced that the college has received a $655,000 challenge grant from the Mabee Foundation. This grant is contingent on the college raising the remaining fundraising portion of $380,940, by July 12, 2023. A news release says this funding will be used to...
kmmo.com
WINDSOR MAN FACING MULTIPLE SEX-RELATED FELONIES
A 46-year-old Windsor man facing multiple sex-related felony charges for incidents nearly four years ago who changed his plea in court and was sentenced to spend more than a half-decade in state prison last year is due back in court. In July of 2018, three juveniles alleged to authorities they...
