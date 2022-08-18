ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nick Cannon Dances to Mariah Carey’s ‘Emotions’ With One of Dem Babies

By Rania Aniftos
 4 days ago

Nick Cannon is feeling emotions, deeper than he ever dreamed of!

The star took to Instagram on Thursday (Aug. 18) to share an adorable video dancing to his ex-wife Mariah Carey ‘s 1991 hit, “Emotions,” with one of the former couple’s children, 11-year-old Monroe. Carey and Cannon also share Monroe’s twin brother, Moroccan.

In the short video, the comedian and Monroe are seen belting the classic, with blankets tied around their necks like capes. “No better way to start our day!! All in our #Emotions!! @MariahCarey,” Cannon captioned the sweet clip.

Carey and Cannon tied the knot in the Bahamas in 2008. The five-time Grammy award winner and comedian separated in 2014 , and their divorce was finalized in 2016 .

Cannon — who now has eight children and possible more on the way — previously hinted at his desires for a reconciliation with Carey in February when he released “Alone,” which sampled her 1990 single “Love Takes Time.” Though Cannon does not refer to Carey by name, the official press release for the track noted it was “an ode” to the singer.

During a July appearance on The Hot Tee Talk Show , Cannon shared how he still feels about the “Obsessed” singer, noting that he’d willing to get back together with her — should he ever have the chance.

“That’s my fantasy love. That’s somebody I will always love,” he said. “I will never have a love like I had with Mariah. If I had the opportunity, if it could be the way that it was, I’m there.” Cannon added that Carey will “always be my baby,” referring to the singer’s 1995 hit of the same name.

