House of the Dragon Premiere Crashes HBO Max
UPDATED: HBO Max shared the following statement with ComicBook.com after the service temporarily went down: "House of the Dragon is being successfully viewed by millions of HBO Max subscribers this evening. We're aware of a small portion of users attempting to connect via Fire TV devices that are having issues and are in the process of resolving for those impacted users."
John Oliver Delivers Harsh Burn to WB Discovery After Shows Go Missing
HBO-based comedian John Oliver took a shot at parent company Warner Bros. Discovery on Last Week Tonight, poking fun at the recent spate of content removals that have taken HBO Max from a powerhouse in the streaming landscape to a laughingstock in Hollywood. The company, which has removed a number of HBO Max originals for no explicable reason, recently admitted that they shelved a nearly-completed Batgirl movie as part of a tax scheme. As a result, it feels likely that any seemingly-inexplicable move the company makes, is probably aimed at getting some kind of tax rebate, through a loophole tied to the merger between Warner Bros. and Discovery. Word is, that loophole ends at the end of August 2022.
New SAG Agreement Will Allow TV Actors to Star in Multiple Shows at Once
A new SAG-AFTRA deal will allow television actors to appear on multiple shows at the same time. On Saturday, the union's national board approved the agreement which will curtail so-called "exclusivity agreements" that currently block television series regulars from taking on other jobs while their shows are on hiatus. With this new agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), television producers must allow actors a three-month window following each season where they can take any job they choose. The new agreement, which applies to work under contracts entered into on or after January 1st, could lead to stars of shows appearing more frequently in other series on various platforms.
HBO Max and Cartoon Network Cancels Another Animated Original
HBO Max has been in the headlines for all the worst reasons as of late. The streaming service has been the target of countless reports following a content purge including some beloved animated series. And now, a new report suggests another project has been canceled despite fans' excitement. Over on...
She-Hulk Writer Reveals Why Marvel Changed Jen's Comic-Accurate Origin Story
Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany) is now officially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Marvel fans were treated to the first episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law last week. The live-action series has taken some unique steps to bring Jen's origin story to life, including tweaking the inciting incident that gives her superpowers in the first place. Instead of adapting the story from Savage She-Hulk #1, which sees her being shot in a mob hit from Nicholas Trask and needing to get a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner / Hulk, the show decides to have Jen accidentally get exposed to Bruce's blood during a car accident. In a recent interview with Inverse, She-Hulk head writer Jessica Gao addressed why that change was made, and revealed that the higher-ups at Marvel did not think it "vibed with" the tone of the rest of the show.
Casey Affleck tells Jennifer Lopez to ‘get ready for some real dysfunction’ after marrying Ben Affleck in Georgia
Ben Affleck’s older brother Casey Affleck seems to be the family member with dark humor. The actor and filmmaker took to social media to officially welcome Jennifer Lopez to the family. Casey even warned his new sister-in-law. “Good things are worth waiting for,” he began. “Here is...
Game of Thrones Prequel House of the Dragon Finally Reveals What The Song of Ice and Fire Actually Is
While television viewers know George R.R. Martin's fantasy saga as Game of Thrones, fans of Martin's novels know that it is called A Song of Ice and Fire. It's a mysterious title, mentioned but never fully explained in the five books in the series thus far. Tonight, HBO premiered the first episode of its new Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, based on Martin's Targaryen family history titled Fire & Blood. In this first episode, Martin finally reveals what the "song of fire and ice" actually is and the revelation recontextualizes the entire Game of Thrones saga to date. SPOILERS follow for the first episode of House of the Dragon.
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Reveals All For One's Full Face
My Hero Academia has finally revealed All For One's full face with the cliffhanger from the newest chapter of the series! The final war between the heroes and villains has reached a wild and unexpected new stage as the heroes are struggling more against the villains than ever before. While the heroes thought they were able to take some big victories against Dabi, and has pushed All For One against the wall, with the previous chapters of the series, it is now clear that the fight is far from over. In fact, these villains are gearing up for some big comebacks.
The Handmaid's Tale Star Reveals New Details About Season 5 Character
We're just a few weeks out from the Season 5 premiere of The Handmaid's Tale and with the arrival of the new season comes a new threat in the form of Genevieve Angelson's new character, Mrs. Wheeler. It was announced back in July that Angelson had joined the cast of the Hulu series, playing "an affluent Canadian who idolizes Serena and who is a driving force behind the rise of Gilead on Toronto" and now, Angelson is teasing a bit more about the ominous character, explaining that as an actor, she had to try see the character as someone simply willing to do anything necessary to continue the human race.
Spy x Family to Share Major Midseason Update Soon
Spy x Family is one of this year's biggest hits, and it is easy to see why. The show's gorgeous animation is just a bonus when you look at its lovely characters and story. Of course, this means all eyes are on the fall as Spy x Family will resume season one this October. And now, we have learned a major update on the midseason comeback is close.
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Releases New Trailer for Movie's Debut
Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero has finally launched in theaters across North America this weekend, and to celebrate the feature film has released an intense new trailer showing off much of what to expect! The first new entry in Dragon Ball Super's anime franchise has been a huge hit ever since it released in Japan earlier this Summer, and now after a few months of waiting, the film is now making its way out to other territories. Fans have responded in kind as the newest film has quickly taken over the box office with its debut numbers, and it's gearing up to break some more anime records as the weekend continues.
Prey Director Reveals Jackie Chan's Influence on Predator Movie
Having already revealed that the movies of filmmaker Terrence Malick were an inspiration for Hulu's hit new film Prey, director Dan Trachtenberg has pulled back the curtain even more on the Predator film, confirming that Jackie Chan's movies also served as an influence. Speaking an interview with The Filmcast, Trachtenberg spoke at length about casting actress Amber Midthunder for the film's lead role and how he made her watch a lot of movies featuring the Hong Kong martial artist and film superstar, specifically with how he carries himself physically and helps communicate key pieces of information about his characters without saying a word.
Better Call Saul Star Reveals Biggest Disappointment With the Series
This week, the beloved Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul, released its final episode. Fans were pleased with the way the show ended, and they even crashed the AMC+ site when the final episode was released. The show followed Bob Odenkirk as Jimmy McGill/Saul Goodman/Gene Takavic during the events before and after Breaking Bad and it also starred some major players from the original series, including Giancarlo Esposito as Gus Fring and Jonathan Banks as Mike Ehrmantraut. The spin-off series provided a closer look at their characters, including an in-depth look at the death of Mike's son and how it affected the former cop. However, there is one part of Mike's past that Banks wishes had been addressed on Better Call Saul. "Who was Mike in love with?" Banks wondered during Entertainment Weekly's 2018 Breaking Bad reunion. Unfortunately, he never got his answer.
Batman: Caped Crusader Star Diedrich Bader Reacts to HBO Max Canceling the Animated Series
On Monday, HBO Max went on another purge, this time canceling six more animated projects including Batman: Caped Crusader. The animated series, which had been given a series order by the streamer and Cartoon Network 15 months ago, was set to be a spiritual successor of sorts to Batman: The Animated Series and coming from J.J. Abrams and Bruce Timm and while the news of the series' cancelation before it ever made air was shocking for fans, it turns out it was a surprise for those involved as well. On Twitter, Diedrich Bader commented on ComicBook.com's coverage of the story that not only was he in the series, but this was how he was finding out.
Alison Brie Calls GLOW Cancellation "Greatest Heartbreak" of Her Career
Back in 2020, many shows and movies were postponed or canceled due to the pandemic, and one of the most shocking cancellations was Netflix's GLOW. The cast and crew had already begun production on the fourth and final season, but Netflix decided to pull the plug on the series anyway. Over the last couple of years, many have expressed hope for a GLOW movie, but it doesn't look hopeful. GLOW star Alison Brie has been busy promoting her new movie, Spin Me Round, and the topic of GLOW came up while chatting with Decider.
Yakuza Creator Wants Next Project to Be Like a Tarantino Movie
Toshihiro Nagoshi, the popular creator of Sega's Yakuza series, has revealed that he wants his next game to have some major commonalities with the films of Quentin Tarantino. Last year, Nagoshi ended up departing from Sega and developer RGG Studio and went to join NetEase to establish a new studio. Since that time, we haven't heard from Nagoshi and what he could be doing next, but the longtime game director has now shared some initial details about his next title.
Lost Mark Hamill Movie Finally Being Released After 10 Years
Roger Corman is an actor, director, and producer known for an array of films and has become legendary for helming beloved "B movies." The 96-year-old creative is still producing projects and was seen in a short film last year titled Lost Horizon, but he hasn't directed a movie since Frankenstein Unbound was released in 1990. In 2013, Corman produced Virtually Heroes, an action comedy that was an official selection at Sundance. However, despite Corman's longtime Hollywood history, the movie didn't get distribution and was never released. According to a new report from Variety, Screen Media has bought the film nearly ten years later.
Rick and Morty to Release Special Episode Ahead of Season 6
Rick and Morty is getting ready for a special new immersive episode ahead of Season 6 of the series! The highly anticipated original animated series is gearing up to return to Adult Swim early next month, and part of the major tease for the new episodes have been a series of mysterious trailers hyping up "Wormageddon." This was teased to be tied into the events of the Citadel's destruction at the end of the fifth season, and only recently was it confirmed to be a huge new event bringing in fans around the world to discover real world locations.
The Last of Us HBO Series Reveals First Footage
The first footage from HBO's highly-anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us has finally arrived. After beginning production last year, fans have eagerly been waiting to catch a glimpse of what this television series from PlayStation Studios will look like. And while we're still left waiting for a formal trailer dedicated entirely to The Last of Us, HBO has now shown off some first-ever clips from the series.
