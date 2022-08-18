Read full article on original website
Seeing more ads in your Outlook app? You’re not alone
There’s no escape from ads anywhere on the internet, even when you’re scrolling through your inbox. And now Microsoft is putting more ads into the Outlook app on Android and iOS. Per a report from The Verge, Microsoft has been increasing the number of ads that appear in...
The best thing about Android 13 isn’t a new feature or setting — it’s something else
After months of testing, Google has finally unleashed Android 13, its current Android smartphone update for 2022. As far as updates go, it’s not one that you’ll notice. I’ve been using Android 13 for around two months prior to its release, and it’s been a pretty whelming experience.
Meta wants to supercharge Wikipedia with an AI upgrade
Wikipedia has a problem. And Meta, the not-too-long-ago rebranded Facebook, may just have the answer. Let’s back up. Wikipedia is one of the largest-scale collaborative projects in human history, with more than 100,000 volunteer human editors contributing to the construction and maintenance of a mind-bogglingly large, multi-language encyclopedia consisting of millions of articles. Upward of 17,000 new articles are added to Wikipedia each month, while tweaks and modifications are continuously made to its existing corpus of articles. The most popular Wiki articles have been edited thousands of times, reflecting the very latest research, insights, and up-to-the-minute information.
Roundup of pets messing with Google and Alexa
Pets are part of our smart homes, too, and it’s no surprise that they can get involved in how our smart tech works. That can lead to surprising results, especially with our voice assistants and smart displays, like those from Google and Amazon. While pets have their own smart devices that are made for special types of interaction, the funniest moments are often when they start noticing controls that are meant for humans. Here’s some of the situations we’re talking about!
Ex-Apple employee pleads guilty to nabbing Apple Car secrets
A former Apple employee on Monday pled guilty to the theft of trade secrets from the tech firm. The material stolen by Xiaolang Zhang was linked to Apple’s work on its first-ever automobile, a project that’s been in and out of the headlines for years though never officially confirmed by the company.
How to add hyperlinks in Word
When you create a Microsoft Word document that you plan to share with others, you can go that extra mile by including hyperlinks. You can link to a web page, a file, a place in your document, or an email address. Your readers then simply click the link rather than take extras steps themselves.
Does the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 come with a charger?
Samsung recently took wraps off two new foldable smartphones — the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4. The former is the successor to the company’s Z Flip 3 with better specs and design, making it one of the best foldable phones you can get your hands on right now. Among the most notable upgrades are its improved battery capacity and faster charging.
How to half swipe on Snapchat
On Snapchat, there may be times when you want to peek at a chat message rather than fully open it. You may not want to fully open a message because, for whatever reason, you don't want the app to let the person who sent it know that you read it. If that's the case for you, you should know that there is a way to view your messages in Snapchat without alerting the sender that you viewed their message. It's called "half swiping."
This Android tablet uses the internet without Wi-Fi or a SIM card
Blackview is mostly known for making devices designed to withstand harsh treatment, and today the company announced the launch of a tablet that doesn’t require Wi-Fi or a SIM card for users to access the internet. The Tab 13 is a little bit different from the rest of Blackview’s lineup of sturdy devices as it doesn’t feature any of the protective layers that the company is known for. However, its internet connection options make it stand out for reasons all on its own.
Apple finally allows you to repair your own MacBook
Apple has announced that you’ll be able to repair your own MacBooks with approved parts starting tomorrow. For the time being, the self-service repair will only be available to U.S. users with M1 MacBooks, such as the M1 MacBook Air or M1 MacBook Pro 13. “Customers who are experienced...
