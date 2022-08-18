ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paso Robles, CA

Help fight inflation with Sculpterra Winery’s ‘Flash Sale’

By Access Publishing
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 4 days ago

– A message from Sculpterra Winery –

Instead of raising prices, Sculpterra’s offering 50% off cases for members between August 18-24

Sculpterra Winery and Sculpture Garden is fighting inflation with a sale of 50% off all cases of award-winning Sculpterra wines for one week from Thursday, August 18th to Wednesday, August 24th. This special is for wine club members and those joining our wine clubs.

“This is our way of fighting high inflation,” the winery says.” While all other companies are raising their prices, we are having this sale to reward our loyal customers, and do our part to lower inflation.”

Sculpterra wines recently won multiple awards from prestigious competitions including the following: Sunset International Wine Competition, Orange County Wine Competition, and our local wine contest, Central Coast Wine Competition. Some of the wines that took home the top awards are 2019 Figurine, winning best in class, double gold, and 97 points, 2019 Cabernet Sauvignon, which took home double gold and 94 points, 2021 Viognier, awarded double gold and 93 points, and our own estate grown 2019 Petite Sirah, winning best in class and double gold. So, the wines are great and the price is right.

Remember Thursday, August 18th to Wednesday, August 24th for our 50% off case sale. Order online at sculpterra.com or call (805)226-8881, or visit the Sculpterra Winery tasting room at 5015 Linne Rd. Paso Robles, CA. Open daily from 10:00am to 5:00pm.

