Bulldogs rebuild after losing the core of its 2A final team

TEACHEY – How does a football team recover and rebuild after coming off an historic season?

If you are Wallace-Rose Hill the answer is in the weight room and by having returning players step up their play a notch.

The Bulldogs lost RB Kanye Roberts, who rushed for a state-record 3,011 yards and 64 TDs and became the all-time career rusher in school history. He’s now at Appalachian State. One of his sidekicks, RB Kaymond Farrior (1,084 yards, 16 scores) has taken his game to Fayetteville State.

Senior Antwon Montgomery (1,723 yards, 15 TDs) returns as does center Jackson Stampe and quarterback Xzaier Pearsall. But every other player on that side of the ball is new.

WRH rode its running game to a 13-3 mark last year before falling to Shelby 55-34 in the 2A final at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, will once again seek to “live in its own success” despite not having experienced players.

“It’s the 40th anniversary of Jack Holley coming to Wallace-Rose Hill and our goal is to defend the (Holley) tree,” said head coach Kevin Motsinger, who carried the Bulldogs to a 2A title in 2017. “We felt like we were dong a good job at that, especially since Will (Jeffers), Adam (Scronce) and (Johnny) Carr and so many others are a part of it.”

WRH lost 16 seniors, but Motsinger says his younger players are showing positive signs.

“We’re very young offensively and all the way around, but these kids have been busting it since early January,” he said. “I’m very proud of those who invested themselves in Coach Holley’s house (the weight room).

“We’re going to make mistakes, but I see a lot of potential and a lot of ability. This is the first year we’ve had depth to rotate kids. But our young kids have to handle the stage, and not just on the road. Where there’s pressure there’s high expectations. Our kids will play in many big games that most players will never play in. And that’s a blessing.”

Backfield in motion

Motsinger said juniors Malcom Boney (5-7, 154), Javyn Fredericks (5-9, 148) and Corbin Kerr (5-10, 185) will join sophomores Lonnie Wilson (5-9, 144) and Irving Brown (5-11, 201) as running backs who will help Montgomery in the backfield.

“Antwon was the defensive MVP of the state finals and he only played two quarters,”Motsinger said. “He’s heck of defender and we need him at linebacker.”

Pearsall, meanwhile, is entering his third season as the starting signal caller. Last year he hit on 16 of 33 passes for 726 yards and 12 TDs, and ran for 205 yards and three scores.

“We threw him to the wolves with Covid and all that as a sophomore.”Motsinger said. “Last year, he was the mail man and he didn’t have to do much. This year we need him to be a star and he knows that and he’s ready for it.”

Line changes

Stampe (6-2, 257) will be surrounded by five juniors and a sophomore on the offensive line, blocking in offensive coordinator Scronce’s Wing-T attack.

Juniors Ashton Duff (6-1, 232) and Juan Inestroza (6-1, 208) will play left and right guard respectively, with classmates Daniel Galvin (6-7, 308) and Jahaydn Morrisseau (6-5, 360) at the tackle spots. Jayce Taylor, also a junior, will play tight end, as will Southwest Onslow transfer Jacob Schrei-Reyes, a senior, and Josh Love, a senior letter-winner.

Senior Devine West (5-67, 141), junior Reid Page (5-7. 146) and Love will play split end.

Junior contributions

key to success

The progress of the junior class will go a long way in determining the fate of WRH, which has 14 juniors and 12 seniors on its roster.

Senior Octavion Murphy (6-0, 236) is currently stationed as the Bulldogs’ defensive nose guard, although he also will be used as a linebacker. He had 111 tackles as a ‘backer last fall.

Kevon Carr (5-10, 313), Deashawn Taylor (6-0, 274), Khemani Murphy (5-6, 218) and Marcos Vallecillo (5-9, 219) are tackles in what should be an improved D-line.

Montgomery, Love, Echelon Brown (5-11, 196) and Tamarion Bellamy (5-7, 193) will be among several linebackers that Motsinger, who is the defensive coordinator, shuffles unto the field.

Pearsall, Irving Brown and Page will be choices at safety and Boney, Frederick, Wilson and West as cornerbacks.

“We have the capability to put a very good product on the field when it counts,” Motsinger said, “assuming our kids handle their own crowd, the critics and ‘experts.’ There were people locally who were thrilled to see us lose in the finals. Not everyone. But people from the three other communities (county schools).”

WRH will be at home for its first five games and have seven regular season games at Legion Stadium this season.

“There’s nothing like playing in the ’Dawg pound and it’s going to an interesting season,” Motsinger said. “On Jack Holley Field.”

East Bladen pays a visit to the famed stadium on Friday.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apg.com