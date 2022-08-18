ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rose Hill, NC

Bulldogs rebuild after losing the core of its 2A final team

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
Duplin Times
Duplin Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26gl5G_0hMO4fBk00

TEACHEY – How does a football team recover and rebuild after coming off an historic season?

If you are Wallace-Rose Hill the answer is in the weight room and by having returning players step up their play a notch.

The Bulldogs lost RB Kanye Roberts, who rushed for a state-record 3,011 yards and 64 TDs and became the all-time career rusher in school history. He’s now at Appalachian State. One of his sidekicks, RB Kaymond Farrior (1,084 yards, 16 scores) has taken his game to Fayetteville State.

Senior Antwon Montgomery (1,723 yards, 15 TDs) returns as does center Jackson Stampe and quarterback Xzaier Pearsall. But every other player on that side of the ball is new.

WRH rode its running game to a 13-3 mark last year before falling to Shelby 55-34 in the 2A final at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium, will once again seek to “live in its own success” despite not having experienced players.

“It’s the 40th anniversary of Jack Holley coming to Wallace-Rose Hill and our goal is to defend the (Holley) tree,” said head coach Kevin Motsinger, who carried the Bulldogs to a 2A title in 2017. “We felt like we were dong a good job at that, especially since Will (Jeffers), Adam (Scronce) and (Johnny) Carr and so many others are a part of it.”

WRH lost 16 seniors, but Motsinger says his younger players are showing positive signs.

“We’re very young offensively and all the way around, but these kids have been busting it since early January,” he said. “I’m very proud of those who invested themselves in Coach Holley’s house (the weight room).

“We’re going to make mistakes, but I see a lot of potential and a lot of ability. This is the first year we’ve had depth to rotate kids. But our young kids have to handle the stage, and not just on the road. Where there’s pressure there’s high expectations. Our kids will play in many big games that most players will never play in. And that’s a blessing.”

Backfield in motion

Motsinger said juniors Malcom Boney (5-7, 154), Javyn Fredericks (5-9, 148) and Corbin Kerr (5-10, 185) will join sophomores Lonnie Wilson (5-9, 144) and Irving Brown (5-11, 201) as running backs who will help Montgomery in the backfield.

“Antwon was the defensive MVP of the state finals and he only played two quarters,”Motsinger said. “He’s heck of defender and we need him at linebacker.”

Pearsall, meanwhile, is entering his third season as the starting signal caller. Last year he hit on 16 of 33 passes for 726 yards and 12 TDs, and ran for 205 yards and three scores.

“We threw him to the wolves with Covid and all that as a sophomore.”Motsinger said. “Last year, he was the mail man and he didn’t have to do much. This year we need him to be a star and he knows that and he’s ready for it.”

Line changes

Stampe (6-2, 257) will be surrounded by five juniors and a sophomore on the offensive line, blocking in offensive coordinator Scronce’s Wing-T attack.

Juniors Ashton Duff (6-1, 232) and Juan Inestroza (6-1, 208) will play left and right guard respectively, with classmates Daniel Galvin (6-7, 308) and Jahaydn Morrisseau (6-5, 360) at the tackle spots. Jayce Taylor, also a junior, will play tight end, as will Southwest Onslow transfer Jacob Schrei-Reyes, a senior, and Josh Love, a senior letter-winner.

Senior Devine West (5-67, 141), junior Reid Page (5-7. 146) and Love will play split end.

Junior contributions

key to success

The progress of the junior class will go a long way in determining the fate of WRH, which has 14 juniors and 12 seniors on its roster.

Senior Octavion Murphy (6-0, 236) is currently stationed as the Bulldogs’ defensive nose guard, although he also will be used as a linebacker. He had 111 tackles as a ‘backer last fall.

Kevon Carr (5-10, 313), Deashawn Taylor (6-0, 274), Khemani Murphy (5-6, 218) and Marcos Vallecillo (5-9, 219) are tackles in what should be an improved D-line.

Montgomery, Love, Echelon Brown (5-11, 196) and Tamarion Bellamy (5-7, 193) will be among several linebackers that Motsinger, who is the defensive coordinator, shuffles unto the field.

Pearsall, Irving Brown and Page will be choices at safety and Boney, Frederick, Wilson and West as cornerbacks.

“We have the capability to put a very good product on the field when it counts,” Motsinger said, “assuming our kids handle their own crowd, the critics and ‘experts.’ There were people locally who were thrilled to see us lose in the finals. Not everyone. But people from the three other communities (county schools).”

WRH will be at home for its first five games and have seven regular season games at Legion Stadium this season.

“There’s nothing like playing in the ’Dawg pound and it’s going to an interesting season,” Motsinger said. “On Jack Holley Field.”

East Bladen pays a visit to the famed stadium on Friday.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apg.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in North Carolina

If one of your favorite things to order when you go to a nice restaurant is a good steak then you are in the right place because today we are going to talk about three amazing steakhouses in North Carolina that you should visit if you want to see how a good steak should taste like. All of these restaurants are praised by both local people and tourists and are known for only using fresh, high-quality ingredients. So in case you haven't visited them already, make sure you add them to your list and you go to one of these amazing steakhouses in North Carolina, next time you are craving a nice, delicious steak:
JACKSONVILLE, NC
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in North Carolina

If you love to eat seafood and you happen to live in North Carolina or you love to come here on holidays, then this article is for you because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in North Carolina that you should definitely not miss if you what to see how fresh and high-quality seafood tastes like.
ABERDEEN, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rose Hill, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Former Bladen County NC State Highway Patrol Officer dies

BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A former member of the NC State Highway Patrol died earlier this morning, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. They say Retired Patrol Officer Jay King was assigned to Bladen County for approximately 10 years before moving to Jacksonville, NC. The Sheriff’s...
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in North Carolina

- This article will give some great suggestions if you love hot dogs and North Carolina. We've included the best hot dog spots in Charlotte, Greenville, Winterville, and Raleigh. Check out our picks for the best hot dogs in the state, and then get ready to start planning your next trip! There are so many great hot dog spots in North Carolina that we've only listed a handful of them!
CHARLOTTE, NC
columbuscountynews.com

One Hurt in Whiteville Shooting

At least one man was injured in a daylight shooting on Burkhead Street in Whiteville Monday (today). The shooting occurred around 5 p.m. at a residence on the west side. Whiteville Police secured the emergency entrance at Columbus Regional and the hospital went on temporary lockdown, as is standard procedure.
WHITEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Team#Left And Right#American Football#Bulldogs#Wrh#Carter Finley Stadium
jocoreport.com

Going, Going, Almost Gone

STANCIL’S CHAPEL – Demolition of the old “Brewer’s Store” on NC 42 near the NC 222 intersection was begun on Friday, exposing interesting pieces of history with each reach of the big track-hoe bucket. The original store was built in 1952 by the father of...
KENLY, NC
WITN

Greenville aircraft center expanding into New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An aircraft equipment distribution and service center based in Greenville is expanding into New Bern after a year of construction. Pilot John International, formerly Carolina GSE, has announced that it has doubled its space from 20,000 square feet to 40,000 square feet with the support of the North Carolina Department of Commerce’s building reuse grant.
NEW BERN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Driver wanted after hit and run in Wilmington Saturday morning

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Around 2:54 in the morning on Saturday, August 20, WPD Officers responded to the 5500 block of Market St. A female passenger fell from her vehicle and landed in the east bound lanes of Market St. While in the roadway, she was struck and run over by a black in color sedan which fled the scene. The female was transported to the Novant NHRMC with serious life threatening injuries but is now in stable condition.
WILMINGTON, NC
WITN

POLICE: Goldsboro child missing

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro police are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing child. The Goldsboro Police Department says 10-year-old Genieva Bryant was last seen in the area of Rockefeller Court at about 3:15 p.m. Thursday wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it. She was also wearing a pink bonnet on her head.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

N.C. Forest Service demobilizes certain resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire

HAMPSTEAD, NC – The NC Forest Service has announced that resources for the Juniper Road Two Fire are slowly being pulled back, as the service says the fire is now 79% contained. Several personnel have been demobilized, but adequate resources remain on the scene to fight the fire. Expected rainfall throughout the weekend will help crews work to extinguish remaining hot spots that have been detected by infrared drones. The Juniper Road Two Fire remains 1,226 acres in size.
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WITN

Schedules to change at driver’s license offices

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - The schedules at driver’s license offices in North Carolina are soon going to change. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says Saturday walk-in service hours at 16 offices, which began on May 21st and include ones in Greenville and Jacksonville, will end at the close of business on Aug. 27th.
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Woman killed in stabbing in Fayetteville neighborhood

Fayetteville, N.C. — A woman was fatally stabbed Monday night in a Fayetteville neighborhood. Officers with the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a home on Shiloh Court near Winnabow Drive around 8:30 p.m. Police said the woman was dead before they arrived. The woman will not be identified until...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
jocoreport.com

Benson Man Killed In Crash Between Car And Train

BENSON – A 27 year old man died Friday afternoon when his Honda Accord was struck by a northbound CSX freight train at the Raleigh Road rail crossing, just off US Highway 301. Christopher Ray Valdez of Benson was killed instantly in accident just before 5:00pm. According to authorities,...
BENSON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UPDATE: Names released in recent fatal Chadbourn shooting

CHADBOURN, NC (WWAY) — The names of the victims in a shooting last week in Chadbourn have been released. Dennis Lamont Willis died from his injuries, with Steven Jovan Barfield being transported to NHRMC. According to officials in the Town of Chadbourn, two men were shot around midnight on...
CHADBOURN, NC
Duplin Times

Duplin Times

Kenansville, NC
276
Followers
366
Post
19K+
Views
ABOUT

Duplin Times is an award-winning weekly newspaper published every Thursday by Adams Publishing Group Eastern North Carolina. Our coverage area is Duplin County, NC and the immediate surrounding area. Our office is located in historic downtown Kenansville.

 https://www.reflector.com/duplin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy