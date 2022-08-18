ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beulaville, NC

Lioaded: Returnees make Panthers as early favorite in ECC, 2A ranks

By By Michael Jaenicke Sports Editor
 4 days ago

BEULAVILLE – A year ago, East Duplin head coach Battle Holley said, the Panther defense was the strength of his football team.

The Panthers went on to win an East Central 2A Conference title before losing a heartbreaking third-round playoff game to Wallace-Rose Hill (21-17) when the Bulldogs’ offense used a goal-line stand late in contest.

The Panthers return a player at nearly every position, including two of Duplin’s Elite’s nine first-team players, and three of the all-county team’s five second-team returnees.

“I think they’ve got a shot at making the state finals,” said Richlands coach Pat Byrd.

So do others. But one would be hard pressed to get Holley to agree.

“We’ve got some good kids back, but it takes more than a few,” Holley said. “Now we have to become a good football team. Our offensive and defensive lines have got to get better.

“We’ve got some skill guys who can run and there’ll be some opportunities for them to run when they start keying on (Avery) Gaby. He gives great effort night in, night out and also practices that way.”

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound senior, one of those returning first-team all-county performers, ran for 1,458 yards and 24 TDs a year ago.

But three other backs in Holley’s Wing-T combined for 1,500 yards and 19 scores.

Daunte Hall (5-10, 175) compiled 487 yards and five TDs. Kade Kennedy (6-1, 195) pushed for 574 yards and Nizaya Hall (5-10, 170) galloped for 519 yards. Each crossed the goal-line seven times. All three of the top RBs are seniors.

Teyshawn Johnson (6-0, 170, senior) and Elam Moore (5-10, 160, junior) should also tote the football.

The lone open backfield position is at quarterback, where Holley has used Zack Brown (5-10, 170, junior), Daunte Hall and Jackson Gause (6-0, 187, senior) in the preseason.

Brown seems the likely choice if he can grasp the offense. Hall is an all-state defensive back who may best be suited as a running back. Gause is a first-team all-county linebacker.

“All three play defense and all three are pretty good,” Holley said. “We have some depth issues so that weighs into a lot of our decisions.”

Every runner will get the benefit of having holes opened by linemen Rodrigo Sanchez (6-0, 225), a first-team all county performer, and second-team selection Kevin Juarez (5-10, 173).

Senior Waylon Sloan (6-1, 250) looks to have an edge over junior James Stokes (5-9, 250) at center. Junior tackle Jess Parker (6-1, 245) and senior tight end Jesse Clinesmith (6-5, 235) bring more power to the offensive line.

“Right now, we’re not in great shape, and I think you only get that way by playing games,” said Holley.

He also said several offensive starters – Gaby, Kennedy, Sanchez and Clinesmith – will also play on the defensive line, joining second-team DT Chris Martin (6-0, 215).

Gause and Kennedy will likely be linebackers on most plays.

Brecken Bowles (6-1, 195, senior), Nate Jones (5-9, 160, junior), Nizaya Hall, Moore and Daunte Hall will be in the Panthers’ secondary.

“We have players back but had a lot of missed assignments in our last scrimmage,” said Panther defensive coach Seth Sandlin, a ED 2009 graduate in his ninth season as a coach.“We’ve got a lot to work on. From lining up properly to getting to the ball better. But we’ll have a good, attacking defense and it will be better because of our offense’s ability to control the ball.”

ED’s biggest personnel losses from last season are QB Nick Cavenaugh, who is playing baseball at Brunswick Community College, and Braxton Brown, who made the East-West All-Star roster and is at Methodist University.

Darwin Bonilla, the top kicker in Duplin a season ago, is also back.

But a rising player may not make it to the field, as RB/SS Drew Henderson was involved in a serious car accident. His health, not football, is his top concern.

ED went 11-2 last season, with its other loss coming to Princeton (36-30). The Panthers whipped West Bladen 63-0 and Clinton 39-22 in the first two rounds of the 2A playoffs.

Holley guided East Duplin to its lone state final appearance, falling to Hibriten 16-14 in 2AA in 2017.

And for the record, Byrd is not the only one who feels the Panthers have the talent to make a second visit to the state finals.

Anything can happen.

But that’s definitely one possible ending.

Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com

