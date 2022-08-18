Read full article on original website
Related
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Runelle Gunter Laseter, 91, of Monroe
Runelle Gunter Laseter, age of 91 of Monroe, passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1931 to the late Ruby Breedlove Gunter and the late James Fred Gunter. Surviving are husband, Max Laseter; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Ricky Brown; sons and daughter in law, Kevin Laseter, Randall and Sonya Laseter; sister, Mary Lena Rowland; brother, Fred Gunter, Jr.; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Christopher Rist Coffman, 22, of Monroe
Christopher Rist Coffman, age 22 of Monroe, passed away due to a car accident on Saturday, August 6, 2022. According to witnesses, Christopher, who was the passenger of the car, made every attempt to help Lexi White. Christopher’s parents request that Lexi remain in everyone’s prayers. Christopher was...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Carl Foster Hensley, 83, of Monroe
Carl Foster Hensley, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on August 15, 2022. He was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on August 25, 1938 to the late Ina Campbell Hensley and the late James Hensley. He was preceded in death by his four sisters and his four brothers. Surviving are wife,...
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr., 82, of Monroe
Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 2, 1940 to the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau Sr and the late Julia Newsome Guillebeau. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his sisters Carolyn Cook, Betty Sewell Parish and Janie May Guillebeau.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe Local News
Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville
This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
Monroe Local News
Second annual Battle of the Bands in Loganville is scheduled for Friday
Multiple bands are scheduled to take the stage in Loganville between 6 and 11 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022 to see which is the best band around. This is a joint venture between the City of Loganville and the newly-formed Loganville Fine Arts Society. This 2nd annual Battle...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Parks and Rec is hosting an input meeting for skate park in Walnut Grove
WALTON COUNTY, GA (AUG. 21, 2022) As design and construction get under way for the new Community Park in Walnut Grove, Walton County Parks & Recreation is in the process of developing plans for a new out skate facility that will be located at the park. According to Walton County Parks & Recreation, “The skate facility is planned to be an integral part of a larger outdoor youth complex that will include basketball courts and sand volleyball courts.”
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
accesswdun.com
Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man
A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
Monroe Local News
Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville
Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
Police: DeKalb 17-year-old dies after brother shoots him; family says it was an accident
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — A 17-year-old died Monday morning after police said his brother shot him, but family members told Channel 2 Action News it was an accident. The shooting happened at a home off Young Knoll and Young Lane in the Redan area around 3:30 a.m. Once police...
Monroe Local News
Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County
Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
THE LEGACY OF "SI'MAN BABY" LIVES ON
Listen in as Dr. Rashad Richey talks with the family of the great “SIMan” about the upcoming SiMan Stay Positive Foundation weekend. Also Dr. Richey will also making a contribution to their foundation.
Were These Two Missing Georgia Real Estate Entrepreneurs Dating The Same Mystery Man?
Marcie Tokeysha Crane-Peterson is the mother of five children. The family lived in Marietta, Georgia and Marcie owned a mortgage business. Marcie, who was estranged from her husband, was convicted in 2013 on a misdemeanor charge. This conviction, unfortunately, caused her to lose her mortgage business.
CBS 46
‘I don’t know if my baby is breathing’ | A mother continues search for daughter
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A search for an Atlanta woman who has been reported missing since July 30 continues as her family has sent another desperate plea for the public’s help in locating the woman. It’s been incredibly difficult for the loved ones of 24-year-old Allahnia Lenoir. Several weeks...
fox5atlanta.com
Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
CBS 46
Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
Clayton County Police ask public for help finding missing 15-year-old
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police are asking the public for help finding a missing 15-year-old. Franky Lopez was last seen Saturday at the 7900-block of Stanebrook Drive in Jonesboro, leaving around 10 a.m. in a white GMC truck headed toward Buford Highway, according to the police department.
Girl who shot herself in back of mother’s car while riding down I-85 laid to rest
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — There were heavy hearts and unanswered questions as a family remembered a 4-year-old girl Friday afternoon. Her mother had to watch the service from jail. Kendall Lewis found her mother’s gun and shot herself along Interstate 85 near North Druid Hills Road in DeKalb County...
Comments / 0