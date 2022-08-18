ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Runelle Gunter Laseter, 91, of Monroe

Runelle Gunter Laseter, age of 91 of Monroe, passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1931 to the late Ruby Breedlove Gunter and the late James Fred Gunter. Surviving are husband, Max Laseter; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Ricky Brown; sons and daughter in law, Kevin Laseter, Randall and Sonya Laseter; sister, Mary Lena Rowland; brother, Fred Gunter, Jr.; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Christopher Rist Coffman, 22, of Monroe

Christopher Rist Coffman, age 22 of Monroe, passed away due to a car accident on Saturday, August 6, 2022. According to witnesses, Christopher, who was the passenger of the car, made every attempt to help Lexi White. Christopher’s parents request that Lexi remain in everyone’s prayers. Christopher was...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Carl Foster Hensley, 83, of Monroe

Carl Foster Hensley, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on August 15, 2022. He was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on August 25, 1938 to the late Ina Campbell Hensley and the late James Hensley. He was preceded in death by his four sisters and his four brothers. Surviving are wife,...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr., 82, of Monroe

Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 2, 1940 to the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau Sr and the late Julia Newsome Guillebeau. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his sisters Carolyn Cook, Betty Sewell Parish and Janie May Guillebeau.
MONROE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Funeral Service#A Memorial Service#Tim Stewart Funeral Home
Monroe Local News

Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville

This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Parks and Rec is hosting an input meeting for skate park in Walnut Grove

WALTON COUNTY, GA (AUG. 21, 2022) As design and construction get under way for the new Community Park in Walnut Grove, Walton County Parks & Recreation is in the process of developing plans for a new out skate facility that will be located at the park. According to Walton County Parks & Recreation, “The skate facility is planned to be an integral part of a larger outdoor youth complex that will include basketball courts and sand volleyball courts.”
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Motorcycle wreck claims life of Cleveland man

A White County man died in a motorcycle wreck outside Clarkesville early Sunday. The Georgia State Patrol said 23-year-old Levi Sullens of Cleveland lost control of the Husqvarna FE 501 he was riding, traveled off Beaverdam Road, and struck a sign. The wreck happened at an unknown time GSP said...
WHITE COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville

Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
LOGANVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County

Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man receives life plus 375 years in prison for murder of Fulton County detective

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - A man accused of the deadly shooting of a Fulton County Police Department detective in March 2015 received a life sentence. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Jane C. Barwick sentenced 50-year-old Amanuel Menghesha for killing Fulton County Police Department Detective Terence Green and shooting at other officers. Prosecutors said he was found guilty of malice murder, aggravated assault on a peace officer and more than 30 other crimes.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Firefighters battle blaze at Hall County business for two and a half hours

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Firefighters battled a blaze at a Flowery Branch business for two-and-a-half hours Saturday morning. Hall County Fire Rescue crews responded to Graceland Portable Buildings located at 3536 Atlanta Hwy. just before 7 a.m. after reports of a massive structure fire. Officials tell CBS46 News firefighters “were...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy