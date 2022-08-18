Read full article on original website
abc27.com
Mass stabbing incident in Stewartstown, York County; at least two dead
WGAL
Tractor-trailer overturns on Lower Windsor Township road
LOWER WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A tractor-trailer flipped over Monday afternoon in York County. It happened around 1:20 p.m. on the 5400 block of Mt. Pisgah Road in Lower Windsor Township. Police and fire crews are at the scene. Mt. Pisgah Road is shut down in the area. Southbound...
WGAL
Sheriff's office identifies 2 Lancaster County men who died in West Virginia plane crash
METZ, W.Va. — We now know the names of two of the Susquehanna Valley victims who died in aplane crash in West Virginia earlier this month. The Marion County Sheriff's Department identified the passengers as:. Wesley Martin, 30, of Narvon. Dwayne Weaver, 32, of East Earl. The pilot hasn't...
WGAL
Child, woman killed, others injured in mass stabbing in North Hopewell Township
'Mass casualty stabbing' in York County leaves one dead, more injured: police
YORK, Pa. — Police are responding to a mass stabbing in Hopewell Township, York County. The stabbing occurred Monday night at the first block of Firebox Court. The first call to police came at 7:15 p.m. There are reports of multiple victims, with at least one individual confirmed dead.
'Fire Incident' Shuts Down Three Major Roadways In Central PA (DEVELOPING)
Three major roadways in central Pennsylvania have been closed due to a '"fire incident," authorities say. The undisclosed "fire incident," was first announced by Waynesboro police around 12:30 p.m. on Monday, August 22, 2022. The police asked the public to avoid "West Main Street in the area of Prices Church...
Aggressive driving enforcement in Cumberland and York counties
PennDOT is working with Midstate law enforcement and safety officials to increase presence on a busy road to target aggressive drivers.
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people hurt in crash that closed Route 501 in Bethel
BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute. Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.
Police: Suspects used fraudulent credit cards to buy parts at Cumberland County auto dealer
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are seeking help identifying three suspects in a fraud case. It occurred in July at Bobby Rahal Lexus on Carlisle Pike in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects called the business to buy several vehicle parts using multiple credit cards...
WGAL
Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash
A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
local21news.com
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
Update: Missing woman in York County located safe
Pennsylvania State Police in York County say a missing woman they were looking for has been located safe.
37-year-old man died in multi-vehicle crash: coroner
A 37-year-old man from Dover Township died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Travis Schult was driving near the intersection of Route 30 and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township when he drove into another vehicle on Route 30, the coroner’s office reported.
WGAL
Man wounded in York shooting
YORK, Pa. — A person was shot Monday morning in York, according to police. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m. A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The victim was shot once in the leg,...
Update: One person died in York County crash
lebtown.com
Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief
Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
York Coroner: ‘Shortcuts’ can kill; OSHA gives more details about Amazon and J&K Salvage deaths
Kevin Chambers says he never becomes jaded investigating workplace deaths, despite how many he investigates.
Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday
A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
