ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
abc27.com

Mass stabbing incident in Stewartstown, York County; at least two dead

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Multiple people were stabbed in Hopewell Township, Stewartstown, York County at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Aug. 22, according to York County Emergency Management PIO Ted Czech. At least two people are dead and several more are injured according to Czech. The York County coroner...
YORK COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pa Turnpike#Traffic#Hershey Medical Center
WFMZ-TV Online

2 people hurt in crash that closed Route 501 in Bethel

BETHEL TWP., Pa. — A serious crash shut down part of a busy road in Berks County during the Monday morning commute. Three SUVs were involved in the wreck around 4:45 a.m. on Route 501, also known as Lancaster Avenue, near Martha Drive, according to the Bethel Township police.
BETHEL, PA
WGAL

Motorcyclist dies in Lancaster County crash

A motorcyclist died in a Lancaster County crash, just before 7:30 Saturday night. Manor Township Police say the crash was at the intersection of Seitz Road and Manor Church Road. The crash involving a car and motorcycle is under investigation.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Body found in car near Scott Elementary School

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
HARRISBURG, PA
PennLive.com

37-year-old man died in multi-vehicle crash: coroner

A 37-year-old man from Dover Township died in a crash on Saturday afternoon, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Travis Schult was driving near the intersection of Route 30 and Trinity Road in West Manchester Township when he drove into another vehicle on Route 30, the coroner’s office reported.
DOVER, PA
WGAL

Man wounded in York shooting

YORK, Pa. — A person was shot Monday morning in York, according to police. The shooting happened on the 400 block of Roosevelt Avenue. Ambulances were dispatched to the scene around 10:15 a.m. A 30-year-old man was taken to the hospital. The victim was shot once in the leg,...
YORK, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Fatal accident, harassment, commercial burglary, criminal mischief

Harassment – At approximately 7:03 p.m. Aug. 13, police responded to the 200 block of North Mechanic Street for a reported domestic. Police determined that a 38-year-old Fredericksburg man and the victim, a 32-year-old Fredericksburg woman, were engaged in a verbal argument. During the argument, the actor purposefully discharged bodily fluids onto the victim by way of forcibly propelling fluid from his nose onto her face. The victim, along with her children, were relocated. Charges were filed against the actor, who fled the scene prior to police arrival.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man killed in York County multi-vehicle crash Saturday

A 37-year-old man was killed Saturday in a multi-vehicle collision in West Manchester Township, according to the York County Coroner’s Office. Coroner’s office staff were dispatched around 4:15 p.m. Saturday to the incident, which occurred around the intersection of North Baker and Trinity roads with Route 30. The...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy