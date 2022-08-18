Billy Napier had a lot to say about the state of his Florida Gators 2 weeks away from opening weekend. Talking to the press after Florida’s second scrimmage, the head coach on Sunday discussed the improvement of the offense and the status of the running backs among several topics addressed on team picture day. Napier reported that the offense played well in the second scrimmage, however the defense needs to improve on its gap integrity and tackling.

