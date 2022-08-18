Read full article on original website
Where in Florida Can You Live for Under $2500 Per Month?L. CaneFlorida State
Flowers, Butterflies and Plants, Oh My!Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
The GNV Mayor’s race heats up with attack flyers. Opinion.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Live mural painting by renowned artist Al Blood Black.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
WCJB
A tour of UF’s new training facility
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -When you choose a college, it’s not a four-year decision, it’s a lifetime decision. Student athletes at the University of Florida now have a training facility to last a lifetime. TV20 participated in a media tour of the brand new $85 million James W. “Bill”...
WCJB
Former Gator Keyontae Johnson transfers to Kansas State
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Three months after Keyontae Johnson entered his name into the transfer portal, the former Florida Gators forward will resume his playing career west of the Mississippi. Johnson, who last played for Florida in December of 2020, when he collapsed on the court in a game against...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier offers 6 takeaways from recent scrimmage
Billy Napier had a lot to say about the state of his Florida Gators 2 weeks away from opening weekend. Talking to the press after Florida’s second scrimmage, the head coach on Sunday discussed the improvement of the offense and the status of the running backs among several topics addressed on team picture day. Napier reported that the offense played well in the second scrimmage, however the defense needs to improve on its gap integrity and tackling.
Former Jaguars, Gators coach Urban Meyer returns to college football
Urban Meyer, a former coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars and University of Florida Gators, will make his return to college football this year
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Trenton Tigers
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) -Class 1A football is a small world, and Trenton’s glory years in the mid-2010′s left an impression on Cameron Porch. “I was at Bronson at that that time, so I was unfortunately an opponent in those years,” said Porch. “I know what Trenton is capable of and looking forward to trying to get back to that.”
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In towns like Bronson, Trenton, and Cross City the Friday night lights mean everything. “I love playing for the small hometown,” said Dixie County senior lineman Javarion Henry. “I like the atmosphere. I like the fans we got, they’re always there to support us.”
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Chiefland Indians
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) - Strength in numbers means the Chiefland Indians might be the strongest team in North Central Florida. with 17 players returning for their senior season, the Indians have plenty of experience to rely on. “We made it to the Final Four for a reason doing things a...
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too. We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well. Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two. The event...
WCJB
Community delvelopment projects to help Micanopy and Fort White
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The towns of Micanopy and Fort White are receiving funding to pay for community development projects. The community development block grant program awarded $22 million to 10 different Florida communities. Micanopy will receive nearly $3 million of that money to address the area’s broadband internet deficiencies....
WCJB
Dozens compete at Ocala Summer Horse Trials
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Equestrian enthusiasts were in the horse capital of the world enjoying various competitions. The Ocala Summer Horse Trials were held at the Florida Horse Park. The two-day event has competitors from across the southeast ranging from beginners to intermediate. Their horses showed their skills doing dressage...
WCJB
Meet the Dancers of ‘Dance Alive’
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There are 2 chances to meet and mingle with professional dancers in North Central Florida: in Ocala and Gainesville. In Gainesville, the dancers are going to be at The Cade. Skinner says that for the audience, they are going to feel as if they’re right on...
WCJB
Gainesville Health and Fitness: Yoga poses for athletes
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Athletes are pushed to extreme levels and it’s hard to slow down. Our friends over at Gainesville Health and Fitness learn some yoga poses to help your game.
Head on collision in Clay County ends deadly
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Reports from the Florida highway Patrol state that at approximately 7 p.m. Monday night, a sedan was traveling north on U.S. 31 when it veered off into the direction of an oncoming car. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The second car was traveling south...
Florida deputy resigns after tense encounter with pregnant Black woman
A Florida deputy who was caught on video pointing a gun at a pregnant Black woman during a traffic stop has resigned, the sheriff said.
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
mycbs4.com
Gainesville spends thousands for company to review Terrell Bradley's arrest
Gainesville — On August 5th, Gainesville Interim City Manager Cynthia Curry and Police Chief Lonnie Scott signed a contract with V2 Global, hiring them to investigate GPD's arrest of Terrell Bradley on July 10th. The city agreed to pay V2 $7,500 plus up to $1,000 for travel expenses. "I...
WCJB
Students from across the Southeast show off their cattle at the Battle of the Brands
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - From elementary school to high school, each student across the states of Florida and Georgia showed off their prized cattle in the ring in front of judges at the Southeast Livestock Pavilion in Ocala. “I grew up in Ocala with my dad raising horses and we...
WCJB
Postal worker attacked by five dogs in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A postal carrier is in critical condition after she was attacked by dogs when her vehicle broke down in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies say the 61-year-old woman’s postal carrier vehicle broke down in the Interlachen Lake Estates area on Sunday. Five dogs near a home on Walker Drive attacked the woman.
floridatrippers.com
12 Best Airbnbs In Ocala (Cabins, Cottages, and more!)
Are you looking for the best Airbnbs in Ocala? We have you covered with our list ranging from glamping to historic homes and more. Ocala is a wonderful city in North Central Florida to visit. Known for its beautiful old oak trees, nature trails, biking, some of the most popular springs in Florida as well as museums, National Forest, horseback riding, and more.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
