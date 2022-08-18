One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.

SAN BERNARDINO, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO