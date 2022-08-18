Read full article on original website
Related
iebusinessdaily.com
Marin named honorary chair of education summit
Actor-writer-comedian Cheech Marin has been named honorary chairman of the 2022 Latino Education & Advocacy Days LEAD Summit XI, scheduled to be held Sept. 30 at Cal State San Bernardino. The summit, which is free and open to the public, brings together teachers, researchers and academics for a discussion of...
Fontana Herald News
Commodores, Malo will be headliners at concert on Aug. 26
“Summer Lovin’,” a concert featuring the Commodores and Malo, will be held on Friday, Aug. 26 at Toyota Arena in Ontario. The show will also include performances by Brenton Wood, Trish Toledo, the Lovelites, Latasha Lee, the Chantels, the Notations, the Moments, and Thee Sinseers. The Commodores have...
MaxPreps
High school football rankings: Mater Dei-Bishop Gorman tops four MaxPreps Top 25 matchups in 'biggest weekend' of games in years
No. 1 St. John Bosco (Bellflower, Calif.) begins its 2022 season this week in a much-anticipated trip to Texas to take on perennial Lone Star State power Allen. This is the second straight year fans get a huge California-Texas showdown after Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) rolled out and beat Duncanville 45-3 last season.
Fontana Herald News
Man riding an electric bicycle dies after collision in Fontana on Aug. 21
A man riding an electric bicycle died after a collision in Fontana on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident happened at about 7:52 p.m. in the area of Foothill Boulevard and the Pacific Electric Trail (PET), where officers found the man down in the No. 2 lane next to his bicycle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Romantic Restaurant With Waterfront Views in Long Beach That is Perfect for First Dates
Imagine it’s a beautiful afternoon and you and your date are seated at one of the tables on Parker’s Lighthouse Restaurant patio in Long Beach. You notice that the restaurant staff is courteous and kind, and they greet every customer that enters with a warm smile.
travellemming.com
Where to Stay in San Bernardino (An Area Local’s Top Places)
One of the biggest counties in Southern California, there are some great options for where to stay in San Bernardino. San Bernardino is just an hour from Los Angeles, and an entertainment mecca in the Inland Empire with some of the best Mexican food in California. There are endless options for things to do in San Bernardino, whether you’re more into city skylines or nature escapes.
Highland, CA real estate market update
Highland, CA real estate market updateSuzan Valentin. In this California housing market update I will be covering the July 2022 and August 2022 real estate market for Highland, California, which is located in San Bernardino county.
oc-breeze.com
Southbound I-405 in Costa Mesa to close overnight on August 19-20 and August 26-27
The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) in partnership with the Orange County Transportation Authority (OCTA) is continuing work on the NEW I-405/SR-73 Express Lanes connector. This work will require two 12-hour closures of southbound (SB) I-405 in Costa Mesa. The SB I-405/SR-73 on-ramp from Fairview Road will also be closed. Northbound (NB) I-405, the existing SR-73 connector, and Fairview Road bridge will remain open.
foxla.com
Ducks found in Orange County with beaks severed
The two ducks were found at Mile Square Park in Fountain Valley and brought to the Wetlands and Wildlife Care Center for treatment. The ducks, one male and one female, were found on July 31st and August 13th.
foxla.com
Hesperia animal shelter overwhelmed with pets
A call for help to save the lives of dozens of dogs and cats in San Bernardino County. The Hesperia animal shelter says they are overwhelmed with homeless pets.
spectrumnews1.com
Chemical spill at Jurupa school injures custodian, prompts campus lockdown
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (CNS) — An acid leak at a Jurupa Valley school Friday injured a custodian and prompted a lockdown at the campus, but no students were exposed. The pool acid leak was reported shortly before 10 a.m. at Jurupa Valley High School, near the intersection of Bellegrave and Etiwanda avenues, according to the Riverside County Fire Department.
1 Woman Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Yorba Linda (Yorba Linda, CA)
According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, a single-vehicle crash was reported on Sunday in Yorba Linda. The officials stated that a woman was driving a Lexus in the [..]
Fontana Herald News
Armed robbery suspect allegedly shoots at officers in Rancho Cucamonga before leading them on pursuit
An armed robbery suspect who allegedly shot at officers outside a store in Rancho Cucamonga proceeded to lead them in a lengthy pursuit which ended in Pomona on Aug. 20, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. The suspect had previously been wanted by authorities for robbing nine...
paininthepass.info
This Week Roadwork Lane Closures On Interstate 15 In Hesperia
HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market
While homes are still selling relatively quickly in Long Beach, there is a handful of properties that have been languishing in the listings, doing their best to increase the median figure for how long it takes homes in the city to find buyers. The post Cheap, expensive, run-down, opulent—here are 5 homes languishing on the market appeared first on Long Beach Post.
FireRescue1
CAL FIRE/Riverside County battalion chief with 3 convictions still employed
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. — Over the past 14 years, veteran firefighter Terran Mark League Jr. has been in a confrontation with police in which they used a stun gun to detain him, accused in a domestic violence case of trying to strike a woman with a car and twice been ordered to enroll in anger management classes.
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
foxla.com
Nurse accused in deadly Windsor Hills crash suspended from practicing nursing
LOS ANGELES - A 37-year-old traveling nurse who is accused of causing a deadly crash in Windsor Hills has been suspended from practicing nursing in the state of California, according to the Board of Registered Nursing. Nicole Linton is a traveling nurse at Kaiser Permanente's West Los Angeles Medical Center....
This is the Best Pizza Place in California
A unique pizza place in Los Angeles with delicious fusion pizzas. (Los Angeles, CA) - Let's face it — pizza is really a blank canvas in the art of food. Got an idea for your next masterpiece? You've got options. While some specialty pizzas are a little out there, which premium pizza is the best?
Teen dies after going swimming in California lake
A teenager was found dead after he swam in a lake in California last week, officials said Thursday. The Madera County Sheriff's Office said a 19-year-old from Los Angeles County was reported missing Aug. 10 and had been unaccounted for eight hours after he went swimming alone to one of the islands in Thousand Island Lake. He was last seen ashore from a distance by the party he went hiking with, authorities said. Search and rescue teams were called, found the teen and requested a naval air station helicopter to provide medical assistance. When the helicopter arrived, the teen was found dead...
Comments / 0