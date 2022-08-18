Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain HookersDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Forsyth County Blotter: Work fight leaves man with skull fracture, robbery suspect attacks grocery store workerJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Art Station’s “Pin-Up Girls”-A Highly Entertaining Musical ReviewDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
Related
Monroe Local News
DNR and WCSO Youth Services Division offer Hunter Safety Education next month
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division is hosting another free Hunter Safety Education Course coming up in September. This is a two-night course for a total of 8 hours. In order for an attendee to get his or her hunter safety certificate they must be present both nights. If you are ages 12 or older, this class is required to obtain a hunting license (with the exception of those born before January 1, 1961).
Monroe Local News
Walton County Chamber seeks a Membership & Marketing Director
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications for for a Membership & Marketing Director. The chamber is accepting resumes now. To be considered for this full-time position you, are asked to send an email to teri@waltonchamber.org and be sure to include your resume.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr., 82, of Monroe
Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 2, 1940 to the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau Sr and the late Julia Newsome Guillebeau. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his sisters Carolyn Cook, Betty Sewell Parish and Janie May Guillebeau.
Monroe Local News
Second annual Battle of the Bands in Loganville is scheduled for Friday
Multiple bands are scheduled to take the stage in Loganville between 6 and 11 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022 to see which is the best band around. This is a joint venture between the City of Loganville and the newly-formed Loganville Fine Arts Society. This 2nd annual Battle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Christopher Rist Coffman, 22, of Monroe
Christopher Rist Coffman, age 22 of Monroe, passed away due to a car accident on Saturday, August 6, 2022. According to witnesses, Christopher, who was the passenger of the car, made every attempt to help Lexi White. Christopher’s parents request that Lexi remain in everyone’s prayers. Christopher was...
Monroe Local News
Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville
This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Parks and Rec is hosting an input meeting for skate park in Walnut Grove
WALTON COUNTY, GA (AUG. 21, 2022) As design and construction get under way for the new Community Park in Walnut Grove, Walton County Parks & Recreation is in the process of developing plans for a new out skate facility that will be located at the park. According to Walton County Parks & Recreation, “The skate facility is planned to be an integral part of a larger outdoor youth complex that will include basketball courts and sand volleyball courts.”
Monroe Local News
Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville
Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Carl Foster Hensley, 83, of Monroe
Carl Foster Hensley, age 83 of Monroe, passed away on August 15, 2022. He was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on August 25, 1938 to the late Ina Campbell Hensley and the late James Hensley. He was preceded in death by his four sisters and his four brothers. Surviving are wife,...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Runelle Gunter Laseter, 91, of Monroe
Runelle Gunter Laseter, age of 91 of Monroe, passed away on August 18, 2022. She was born on August 7, 1931 to the late Ruby Breedlove Gunter and the late James Fred Gunter. Surviving are husband, Max Laseter; daughter and son in law, Lisa and Ricky Brown; sons and daughter in law, Kevin Laseter, Randall and Sonya Laseter; sister, Mary Lena Rowland; brother, Fred Gunter, Jr.; 7 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren.
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County PD seek information in overnight murder at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth
(Duluth, Ga., August 20, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for information from the public in connection with an overnight murder at a sports bar in Gwinnett County. According to a press release from GCPD, “police responded to a ‘Person Shot’ call just after 2:30 a.m....
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County PD identify victim in the Duluth Sportstime Bar & Grille murder
Update: (Aug. 21, 2022) Gwinnett County Police report that the victim has been identified as Kevin Blackwell of Duluth. His next of kin has been notified. Detectives continue to investigate the motive behind the shooting and identify the person who fired the weapon. (Duluth, Ga., August 20, 2022) – The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Female students charged with affray after melee in the gym; small K-9 left in vehicle without air running
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the first part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Dispute – Pine...
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Laundry evacuated when drying clothes catch fire; loud music, juvenile fight and adults and teens dispute over whose car is fastest
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
Monroe Local News
LPD Reports: Tough when you’re not the at-fault driver in a crash but the one who goes to jail because of warrants
The City of Loganville Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 1 – 14, 2022. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. A 46-year-old Oxford woman was arrested and charged with loitering or prowling, entering auto with intent to commit theft and criminal attempt after she was caught on a ring in Alexander crossing in the early morning hours of Aug. 1 attempting to get into several vehicles in the parking area. She was then seen attempting to open doors on some of the apartments. She was later identified, warrants taken and she was arrested for her criminal attempt on entering autos.
Comments / 0