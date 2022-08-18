Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.

CARLISLE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO