WGAL
Gov. Tom Wolf, educators celebrate increase in education funding in Pennsylvania
SCRANTON, Pa. — Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf on Monday joined students, educators and others in the Scranton School District to celebrate the administration's $3.7 billion investment in public education over the past eight years. "From day one, building a brighter future for Pennsylvania's kids has been my top priority,...
abc27.com
Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection invites public comment on Draft 2022 State Water Plan
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) released the draft 2022 Pennsylvania State Water Plan, which identifies regional and statewide water resources priorities and recommends statewide and legislative actions to address those priorities. Pennsylvanians are invited to review the draft plan, as well as...
abc27.com
New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
Republicans and Democrats on pre-canvassing ballots in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in ballots constitutional and they are here to stay. It is called pre-canvassing, which is a fancy term for opening mail-in ballots and preparing them to be fed into a machine for counting. Act 77 says pre-canvassing cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day, […]
MyChesCo
Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns
LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Senate Race: Recent poll shows Fetterman leading Oz by five points
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — New polling data, from the Trafalgar Group, shows Pennsylvania Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz by nearly five points. Fetterman and Oz are competing to replace Pennsylvania Republican Senator Pat Toomey, who is stepping down after two terms. Get the latest Pennsylvania...
Medical marijuana patients; concert reviews; Little League updates: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 82; Low: 67. Thunderstorms. Store shooting: The Walmart store in Swatara Township closed early yesterday after a shooting involving two people who know each other, police say. Shoppers said they abandoned their carts and started running. Medical marijuana: A court has ordered the Wolf administration to reveal how many...
abc27.com
Pledge of Allegiance: Children of Timothy Road in Harrisburg
(WHTM) — The Pledge of Allegiance for Monday, August 22 features the children of Timothy Road in Harrisburg. abc27 wants to feature your Pledge of Allegiance video on-air and online! Click here to learn how to record and submit your video.
abc27.com
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Biggest sources of immigrants to Pennsylvania
Stacker compiled a list of where people are moving from most to Pennsylvania from the 2020 Census. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll
(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling. A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
thecentersquare.com
Analysis: New Pennsylvania budget boosts corporate welfare to $1.3B
(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s latest budget deal increased spending, and a good chunk favored private businesses, according to critics. A new analysis from the Commonwealth Foundation says the budget carried $1.3 billion in corporate welfare spending. “Corporate welfare, or government spending designed to benefit specific industries, is...
abc27.com
This Week in Pennsylvania: Fred Keller
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the senior legal advisor to Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano has been ordered to appear before a grand jury. He will also speak about how private, armed security officers are coming to the Scranton Area School District this fall.
abc27.com
Downtown York announces grant recipients
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
pa.gov
Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania
Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area
Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon
If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Emergency rental assistance will expire soon. Could it send a shockwave of evictions?
The levee that held back a substantial number of evictions in the Lehigh Valley is about to break. The Emergency Rental Assistance Program in Lehigh County will stop accepting new applications Sept. 1, according to the distributor Community Action Lehigh Valley. The nonprofit began limiting assistance to only arrears claims at the start of the month.
abc27.com
York County History Center moving to new location
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County History Center will soon have a new location. On Aug. 22, officials broke ground for the York County History Center’s new location. The current location is on East Market Street, where it’s been since 1955. The history center’s new...
