ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

Comments / 9

Related
abc27.com

Agriculture Secretary invites applicants for $500,000 in Pennsylvania Farm Bill Grants

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Today Pennsylvania Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding called for proposals for $500,000 in PA Farm Bill Agriculture and Youth Grants. Redding invited applicants who have projects directed toward preparing the youth to succeed in Pennsylvania’s $132.5 billion agriculture industry. “To meet increasingly complex challenges brought...
abc27.com

New CWD-positive leads to DMA 2 expansion

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — A road-killed deer was discovered and tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD). There will be another expansion of Disease Management Area (DMA) following this incident in southcentral Pennsylvania. The deer was an adult female and was found in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County. As...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
County
Lancaster County, PA
Lancaster County, PA
Government
abc27 News

Republicans and Democrats on pre-canvassing ballots in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Supreme Court recently ruled mail-in ballots constitutional and they are here to stay. It is called pre-canvassing, which is a fancy term for opening mail-in ballots and preparing them to be fed into a machine for counting. Act 77 says pre-canvassing cannot start until 7 a.m. on election day, […]
MyChesCo

Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction Returns

LANCASTER, PA — The Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction returns on October 15, 2022, at 9 a.m. at Lancaster County Park with a list of biddable items to be released soon, announced the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office. The auction is back for the first time...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Wolf
WBRE

Democrats Fetterman and Shapiro hold slim leads in Pennsylvania: poll

(The Hill) — Pennsylvania Democrats are holding on to slim leads in the state’s closely watched gubernatorial and Senate races, according to new polling.  A Trafalgar Group poll found that Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D), who is running against celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz (R) for Senate, and state Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D), who is facing Doug Mastriano (R) in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Project Spark#Manufacturing Industry#The Wolf Administration#Mttc
thecentersquare.com

Analysis: New Pennsylvania budget boosts corporate welfare to $1.3B

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania’s latest budget deal increased spending, and a good chunk favored private businesses, according to critics. A new analysis from the Commonwealth Foundation says the budget carried $1.3 billion in corporate welfare spending. “Corporate welfare, or government spending designed to benefit specific industries, is...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Fred Keller

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about how the senior legal advisor to Pennsylvania Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano has been ordered to appear before a grand jury. He will also speak about how private, armed security officers are coming to the Scranton Area School District this fall.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

Downtown York announces grant recipients

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — Downtown Inc. has announced that 13 downtown York businesses have been awarded funding totaling $20,500. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. The Downtown Bloom Grants offer vital resources to improve productivity, expand...
YORK, PA
pa.gov

Governor Wolf Announces Manufacturing Company Guardian Booth Relocating Headquarters from New York to Central Pennsylvania

Company to invest $4.5 million and create 33 new jobs in Franklin County. Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced today that Guardian Booth, an industry-leading manufacturer of prefabricated structures, will create 33 new jobs with the relocation of its headquarters to Waynesboro, Franklin County, from Orangeburg, New York. The company also plans to expand its product offering by acquiring Homes by Keystone, a prefabricated home builder, and retaining its employees.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
PennLive.com

UPMC Carlisle president talks work in getting hospital back into community; what future holds for area

Jarrod Johnson has only been at UPMC Carlisle for about 18 months, but he’s aware of the community’s changing perspective on the hospital over the last decade. When then-PinnacleHealth, shortly ahead of its merger with UPMC in 2017, purchased the hospital from Community Health Systems, it was mired in complaints and questionable ER admission practices, stemming from when Health Management Associates had owned it as a for-profit business.
CARLISLE, PA
PennLive.com

A new area code is coming to Pennsylvania soon

If you live in eastern and southeastern Pennsylvania, you may soon find yourself dialing a new set of numbers to make a call. A new area code, 835, will join the existing 610 and 484 area codes in the region beginning Sept. 2, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
abc27.com

York County History Center moving to new location

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County History Center will soon have a new location. On Aug. 22, officials broke ground for the York County History Center’s new location. The current location is on East Market Street, where it’s been since 1955. The history center’s new...
YORK COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy