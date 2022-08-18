Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Great Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuParma, OH
Looking for Great Bubble Tea in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Place in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Walmart & Dollar General Overcharged Their Customers And Was FinedBryan DijkhuizenEuclid, OH
4 Places To Get Great Chinese Food in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Outdoor Summer Pop-Up Shop and Free Backpack with School Supplies Comes to Bedford, OHBrown on ClevelandBedford, OH
spectrumnews1.com
Cleveland Clinic aims to hire 1,200 Cleveland residents by end of 2022
CLEVELAND — Fredrick Paul is a man on the move. “I was determined to get in here," he said. The Cleveland Clinic Community Career Expo is Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cleveland Clinic South Pointe Hospital. It will focus on hiring for Cleveland Clinic’s...
Cleveland Jewish News
After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold
The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
Cleveland Scene
The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022
We love comfort food in Cleveland. Every type of cuisine has their own specific type and in this city, we're fortunate enough to have a multitude of choices, whether it's southern, diner fare, burgers or European. According to Yelp users, these are the 25 best restaurants to get some of that comfort food, whatever it means to you, in Cleveland.
Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout
COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
Ohio's largest Head Start program, Cleveland's 'Step Forward,' urgently needs teachers
CLEVELAND — Labor shortages have affected nearly every industry you can think of. Early childhood education is no exception. Ohio’s largest Head Start program, Cleveland-based “Step Forward” is in desperate need of staff. They are hoping to fill 100 positions as soon as possible, nearly 90% of which are teachers. And there's a good chance you may qualify.
Cleveland Jewish News
Corky and Lenny’s matriarch, Gloria Kurland, to celebrate 90th birthday
At nearly 90 years old, Gloria Kurland is holding her own at Corky & Lenny’s, where she is the lunchtime hostess six days a week, greeting customers, listening to their stories and dishing advice on just about everything. Kurland has traveled the world and met celebrities at the Woodmere...
Cleveland Jewish News
Chang to headline NCJW/CLE Opening Meeting Sept. 12
Following two years of virtual opening meetings, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will make a return to in-person programming for its 128th opening meeting and luncheon on Sept. 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Juju Chang, Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” will speak about her journey to...
Headaches continue as Ridge Road project inches along: Sun Postings
BROOKLYN, Ohio -- There is a bumper crop of orange cones and road-closed signs in the Brooklyn/Cleveland/Parma area this summer, as work continues on Ridge Road in Brooklyn near the Parma and Cleveland borders. Traffic snarls on Ridge north of Brookpark Road near Interstate 480 and Ridge Park Square are...
scriptype.com
Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road
If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
Woman pleads guilty to several robberies in Cuyahoga County, fleeing from Cleveland Heights police
CLEVELAND — A 19-year-old woman has pled guilty to her involvement in a string of robberies in Cuyahoga County and fleeing from the Cleveland Heights Police Department last fall. According to the office of Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Mike O'Malley Jada Hite pled guilty to four counts of aggravated robbery...
Cleveland Jewish News
Office space to look different as employees begin return
The COVID-19 pandemic led to masses working from home and the commercial real estate industry experienced that change. As it becomes safer to be together again, some businesses are opting to have employees return to the office. Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager at Marcus & Millichap in Cleveland and Columbus, Andrew...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shining Star CLE makes return to in-person competition
Menorah Park is gearing up to return to an in-person event for its 2022 Shining Star CLE solo singing competition on Sept. 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland. The last two years have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Shining Star CLE artistic director Connor Bogart O’Brien is excited for a return to form, he told the Cleveland Jewish News. This will be Bogart O’Brien’s third year as artistic director for the competition, which both raises money to support memory care services and programs offered by Menorah Park, and also awards scholarships to high school performers that place in its top four.
After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke
CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
cityofmentor.com
PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction
Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
whbc.com
Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died
CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
Supply chain issues cause St. Jude Dream Home delay
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)— The supply chain issues impacting everything from groceries to construction has now impacted the 2022 St. Jude Dream home under construction. The drawing for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes is being postponed until November 16, 2022. This year’s house is being built in historic Shaker Heights by […]
Food author, Cleveland chef to attend library event brunch
CLEVELAND, Ohio – The fifth annual Great Lakes African American Writers Conference will have a culinary component to it next month. GLAAWC will be held in Cleveland Public Library’s Louis Stokes Wing auditorium 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance.
Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
cleveland19.com
Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi
SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
