Cleveland Jewish News

After 75 years, Gali’s Florist & Garden Center sold

The family-owned Gali’s Florist & Garden Center in Beachwood was recently sold, but will continue to operate as a flower shop and garden center under the Gali name. Since 1945 when Steven and Irene Gali purchased the property with the greenhouses and flower shop, the family has served the community with fresh flowers at 21301 Chagrin Blvd. for over 75 years. Built out in the country at the time, the area around Gali’s became more developed over the years.
BEACHWOOD, OH
Cleveland Scene

The 25 Best Restaurants For Comfort Food In Cleveland, According To Yelp In 2022

We love comfort food in Cleveland. Every type of cuisine has their own specific type and in this city, we're fortunate enough to have a multitude of choices, whether it's southern, diner fare, burgers or European. According to Yelp users, these are the 25 best restaurants to get some of that comfort food, whatever it means to you, in Cleveland.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland businessman Tony George was go-between for FirstEnergy, ex-House Speaker Larry Householder over nuclear bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio— New documents reveal a close relationship between Cleveland restaurateur Tony George and FirstEnergy in the House Bill 6 bribery scheme, with George acting as an intermediary between top FirstEnergy officials and now-indicted former House Speaker Larry Householder. George, who has extensive financial connections with FirstEnergy, was so...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Society
City
Cleveland, OH
Local
Ohio Business
City
Beachwood, OH
Cleveland, OH
Society
City
Cleveland Heights, OH
City
Shaker Heights, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Chang to headline NCJW/CLE Opening Meeting Sept. 12

Following two years of virtual opening meetings, the National Council of Jewish Women/Cleveland will make a return to in-person programming for its 128th opening meeting and luncheon on Sept. 12 at Landerhaven in Mayfield Heights. Juju Chang, Emmy award-winning co-anchor of ABC News’ “Nightline” will speak about her journey to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Person
Linda Warren
scriptype.com

Nail spa like no other opens on Royalton Road

If you enjoy serious pampering, there’s a new nail game in town that will not disappoint. PAINT Nail Bar, billed as “A Luxury Nail Affair” and just one of two Ohio locations, celebrated its grand opening at 4101 East Royalton Road in Broadview Heights, courtesy of husband-and-wife ownership team Sharece Miller-Curry and Michael Curry of Beachwood.
BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Office space to look different as employees begin return

The COVID-19 pandemic led to masses working from home and the commercial real estate industry experienced that change. As it becomes safer to be together again, some businesses are opting to have employees return to the office. Grant Fitzgerald, regional manager at Marcus & Millichap in Cleveland and Columbus, Andrew...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Jewish News

Shining Star CLE makes return to in-person competition

Menorah Park is gearing up to return to an in-person event for its 2022 Shining Star CLE solo singing competition on Sept. 11 at the Mimi Ohio Theatre in downtown Cleveland. The last two years have been held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so Shining Star CLE artistic director Connor Bogart O’Brien is excited for a return to form, he told the Cleveland Jewish News. This will be Bogart O’Brien’s third year as artistic director for the competition, which both raises money to support memory care services and programs offered by Menorah Park, and also awards scholarships to high school performers that place in its top four.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

After so many years of loving this city, can I call Cleveland my hometown? Vincent Burke

CULPEPER, Virginia -- For years, I’ve been telling people that Cleveland is my hometown, and I’m worried it’s really not true. I was born and raised in Pennsylvania. In my long life, I lived in New York City, Florida, the United Kingdom, and in France. Right now, I live in Virginia. But the place where I lived that I value above any other is the city on the lake with the frigid winters. It’s where I became an adult, and where every facet of my future life had its start. Does that make Cleveland my hometown?
CLEVELAND, OH
cityofmentor.com

PUBLIC NOTICE: Mentor Community Recreation Center Auction

Notice is hereby given that the City of Mentor will hold a public auction on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at the Mentor Community Recreation Center, 8600 Heisley Road, Mentor, Ohio, 44060. Excess surplus city property offered to be sold “as is”, include: commercial fitness equipment, furniture and...
MENTOR, OH
whbc.com

Alliance Man Badly Hurt at TimkenSteel Has Died

CLEVELAND, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The Alliance steelworker and husband and father of three boys badly injured on the job last month. He died over the weekend. 34-year-old Joe Ferrall succumbed to his injuries suffered at TimkenSteel at Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland. Joe’s wife Amber...
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Supply chain issues cause St. Jude Dream Home delay

SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW)— The supply chain issues impacting everything from groceries to construction has now impacted the 2022 St. Jude Dream home under construction. The drawing for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home and other prizes is being postponed until November 16, 2022. This year’s house is being built in historic Shaker Heights by […]
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Food author, Cleveland chef to attend library event brunch

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The fifth annual Great Lakes African American Writers Conference will have a culinary component to it next month. GLAAWC will be held in Cleveland Public Library’s Louis Stokes Wing auditorium 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. Registration is required for in-person and virtual attendance.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Cleveland activist sues city, police over wrongful arrest for openly carrying shotgun, handgun in city’s Glenville neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio— A community activist sued Cleveland and police officials on Monday, saying officers wrongfully arrested him for openly carrying a shotgun and a handgun in the city’s Glenville neighborhood, which is legal under Ohio law. Antoine Tolbert’s federal lawsuit said Cleveland police Sgt. Lance Henderson knew Tolbert...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Second Maple Heights teenager arrested in armed Solon carjacking of a rabbi

SOLON, Ohio (WOIO) - Solon police arrested a second 18-year-old Maple Heights male for allegedly carjacking a driver at gunpoint. Solon Police Lt. Bill Vajdich said Donteze Congress was arrested on Aug. 15 in a statement on Tuesday. Congress was charged with a count of Aggravated Robbery, a first-degree felony.
SOLON, OH

