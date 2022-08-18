Read full article on original website
Football preview: Catholic High School League team capsules
As always, the expectations for teams in the Catholic High School League are high — and most of them have the track record and history to back those expectations up. The league is chock full of contenders yet again this season, supporting the perennial claim as the toughest slate in the state.
Football preview: Oakland Activities Association team capsules
An Oakland Activities Association team has played for — or won — the Division 1 state title in football in nine of the last 14 years, and last year was no exception, with Rochester Adams the league’s representative at Ford Field. This season probably won’t change that...
Photo gallery from Country Day’s Paul Bartoshuk Invitational boys soccer tournament final
Detroit Country Day defeated Royal Oak 2-1 in penalty kicks (4-2) to win the 44th annual Paul Bartoshuk Invitational Tournament held at Country Day.
Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues
The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
Oakland County community calendar Aug. 21 and beyond
• Oakland County Business Forward to host the following free workshops: “Small Business Certifications for Federal Contracting” virtual workshop, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; and “Support for Oakland County Home-Based Businesses”, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31, at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Registration is required, visit bit.ly/3ApsLih.
Captivated by the Cruise
All Saturday, traffic on Woodward Avenue held repeated visual delights for car lovers lining the sidewalks. In what has to be one of the most-inclusive car shows in the world, the Dream Cruise is a blend of regular Saturday traffic intermingling with souped-up dune buggies and muscle cars, Classic VW Bugs, brightly colored Trans Ams and perfectly restored Model Ts, lots of Mustangs and other collectible vehicles rolling along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac’s loop, and heading south again.
Photos from the Dream Cruise at the Woodward Loop
The 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise came to the Woodward Loop in Ferndale Saturday, Aug. 20. (Photos by Anne Runkle / MediaNews Group)
Novi family honors memory of son, his girlfriend who drowned in Lake Michigan
Steve Ernster of Novi doesn’t know exactly how his son, Kory, 22, and Kory’s girlfriend, Emily MacDonald, 19, drowned in Lake Michigan. “We don’t have any eyewitness accounts, but we think one of them was trying to save the other,” Steve Ernster said. The two drowned...
Boil water advisory impacting Rochester lifted
The Great Lakes Water Authority has reversed course on a boil water advisory that was anticipated to last through Sept. 3. Operators of the sprawling water system issued a release Saturday morning stating the advisory that began a week earlier has been lifted in Rochester, along with other communities. “We...
Walled Lake holding Superintendent interviews
The Walled Lake board of education will hold special meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6:00 p.m. to conduct superintendent candidate interviews. Six applications have been chosen for the first round of interviews. Community members interested in participating in public commentary must be...
Local police, sheriff departments to battle on diamond for a cause
The annual Battle of the Badges at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica is set for Sept. 17. The day of not-so-serious softball competition will see officers from Warren and Sterling Heights police departments and Macomb and Oakland County sheriff’s departments participating in the three-game tournament. The family-friendly event...
Column: Temptations’ Williams, playwright Morrisseau speak after ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performance
Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptations member, “Ain’t Too Proud” playwright Dominque Morrisseau and longtime Temptations manager Shelly Berger came onstage and spoke to the audience July 10 following the curtain call. The show, which runs through Aug. 28, tells the story of The Temptations singing...
MSP: Woman ‘extremely intoxicated’ while sitting in driver’s seat of car stopped along I-75
A woman who Michigan State Police described as “extremely intoxicated” while sitting in the driver’s seat of a car stopped along I-75 landed in the Oakland County Jail on Sunday night. Charges against the woman are pending review by the Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office, according to MSP....
Royal Oak crime: Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter; pharmacy burglars leave empty-handed
Man charged with stealing girl’s credit card, Kroger scooter. A man suspected of stealing a girl’s wallet and credit card last month was arrested recently after police say he stole a motorized scooter at the Kroger store at 12 Mile and Campbell roads and took it for a ride.
City Institute tours on tap for end of August
The City Institute will be guiding a free walking tour of Pontiac at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Irma Hayes and Rick David, two long-time residents of Pontiac, will be the guides sharing historical facts and personal stories. The tours will include learning about city and regional history, meeting community...
The Morrie restaurant in Royal Oak seeks to expand hours, outdoor dining
The owners of the Morrie Restaurant in downtown Royal Oak want to add more outdoor dining and increase the hours they are open. There is already seating for 32 patrons along the restaurant’s outdoor cafe in the front of the building at 511 S. Main Street. Because the business...
Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler
Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
