ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
The Oakland Press

Football preview: Catholic High School League team capsules

As always, the expectations for teams in the Catholic High School League are high — and most of them have the track record and history to back those expectations up. The league is chock full of contenders yet again this season, supporting the perennial claim as the toughest slate in the state.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Football preview: Oakland Activities Association team capsules

An Oakland Activities Association team has played for — or won — the Division 1 state title in football in nine of the last 14 years, and last year was no exception, with Rochester Adams the league’s representative at Ford Field. This season probably won’t change that...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Faith services for Oakland County area churches and synagogues

The following is a list of in-person and online worship services and events happening at churches and synagogues in the Oakland County area. Visit websites or call for service times and events. There may be COVID restrictions and other safeguards in place, and registration might be required for in-person services.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Clawson, MI
City
Ferndale, MI
Oakland County, MI
Sports
County
Oakland County, MI
City
Lakeland, MI
City
Berkley, MI
City
Clarkston, MI
City
Pontiac, MI
City
Linden, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Bloomfield Hills, MI
City
Goodrich, MI
City
Milford, MI
City
West Bloomfield Township, MI
City
Lake Fenton, MI
The Oakland Press

Oakland County community calendar Aug. 21 and beyond

• Oakland County Business Forward to host the following free workshops: “Small Business Certifications for Federal Contracting” virtual workshop, 8:30-9:30 a.m. Aug. 24; and “Support for Oakland County Home-Based Businesses”, 5:30-7 p.m. Aug. 31, at The Hawk – Farmington Hills Community Center, 29995 West 12 Mile Road, Farmington Hills. Registration is required, visit bit.ly/3ApsLih.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
The Oakland Press

Captivated by the Cruise

All Saturday, traffic on Woodward Avenue held repeated visual delights for car lovers lining the sidewalks. In what has to be one of the most-inclusive car shows in the world, the Dream Cruise is a blend of regular Saturday traffic intermingling with souped-up dune buggies and muscle cars, Classic VW Bugs, brightly colored Trans Ams and perfectly restored Model Ts, lots of Mustangs and other collectible vehicles rolling along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac’s loop, and heading south again.
PONTIAC, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Look In#Catholic League#Rams#Jackson Craft
The Oakland Press

Boil water advisory impacting Rochester lifted

The Great Lakes Water Authority has reversed course on a boil water advisory that was anticipated to last through Sept. 3. Operators of the sprawling water system issued a release Saturday morning stating the advisory that began a week earlier has been lifted in Rochester, along with other communities. “We...
ROCHESTER, MI
The Oakland Press

Walled Lake holding Superintendent interviews

The Walled Lake board of education will hold special meetings on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 7:30 p.m. and Wednesday, Aug. 24 at 6:00 p.m. to conduct superintendent candidate interviews. Six applications have been chosen for the first round of interviews. Community members interested in participating in public commentary must be...
WALLED LAKE, MI
The Oakland Press

Local police, sheriff departments to battle on diamond for a cause

The annual Battle of the Badges at Jimmy John’s Field in Utica is set for Sept. 17. The day of not-so-serious softball competition will see officers from Warren and Sterling Heights police departments and Macomb and Oakland County sheriff’s departments participating in the three-game tournament. The family-friendly event...
UTICA, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
The Oakland Press

City Institute tours on tap for end of August

The City Institute will be guiding a free walking tour of Pontiac at 1 p.m. on Aug. 27. Irma Hayes and Rick David, two long-time residents of Pontiac, will be the guides sharing historical facts and personal stories. The tours will include learning about city and regional history, meeting community...
PONTIAC, MI
The Oakland Press

Trial scheduled for man accused in torture, murder of toddler

Trial is scheduled for an Oakland County man accused of torturing and killing his girlfriend’s child. Samual Lester Smart, 31, is charged with first-degree murder, torture and first-degree child abuse in the death of Trinity Chandler, 3. The little girl died Dec. 19, 2020 from blunt force trauma to the chest, as determined by the Genesee County Medical Examiner.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy