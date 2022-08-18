Since heart disease has become the leading cause of death for both men and women, there’s never been a better time to start showing your heart more love. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, nutritionist and registered dietitian Kara Hoerr will be at the Verona Senior Center to teach about specific foods that are heart healthy and ways you can start incorporating them into your diet.

VERONA, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO