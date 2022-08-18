ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Verona, WI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
veronapress.com

Poker run to support service dogs for veterans is Aug. 27

Sierra Delta is an organization that pairs service dogs with veterans and on Saturday, Aug. 27, the organization will be kicking-off a poker run fundraiser at Riley Tavern. Riders, cars, and walkers are all welcome to join. Registration begins at 10:30 a.m. at Riley Tavern, 8205 Klevenville Riley Road. The...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Eating for Heart Health scheduled Aug. 23

Since heart disease has become the leading cause of death for both men and women, there’s never been a better time to start showing your heart more love. At 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23, nutritionist and registered dietitian Kara Hoerr will be at the Verona Senior Center to teach about specific foods that are heart healthy and ways you can start incorporating them into your diet.
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Meet and greet with acupuncturist Dr. Joe Zirneskie is Aug. 29

Starting in September, the Verona Senior Center will welcome another self-care provider, who will offer acupuncture appointments. Acupuncture is a technique from traditional Chinese medicine, used to prevent, diagnose and treat disease, and to improve general health, according to the Senior Center’s newsletter. Acupuncture helps your body by balancing...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Prairie story walk available throughout August

If you explore the Badger Prairie County Park trail nearby the library's parking lot this month, you'll discover a prairie story walk, featuring a book that's presented page-by-page as you meander along the path. Through the end of August, enjoy the book "I'm the Biggest Thing in the Ocean" by...
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
Local
Wisconsin Health
City
Verona, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Verona, WI
Society
veronapress.com

Supporting our Verona Area School District educators

The Verona Area School District (VASD) is a place where all educators are valued and uplifted. To ensure that our educators have the energy and support they need to continue to nurture magic in the classroom, we strive to provide a professional, resource-rich, respectful, and emotionally safe environment. When we...
VERONA, WI
veronapress.com

Annual youth bike safety event set for Aug. 27

Kids are invited to bring their bikes and helmets to the Seventh Annual Youth Bike Safety Event at the Verona Police Department on Saturday, August 27. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., youths can register their bikes for free, receive a routine maintenance check, and get their bike helmets properly fitted.
VERONA, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy