Property Management at Ashley Park confirmed last week that Clean Juice would be coming to Ashley Park in the near future, this weekend the temporary vinyl window covering went up. The organic café which features multiple delicious items including avocado toast, wraps, and fresh pressed juices will open in the former home of POPPED at 316C Newnan Crossing Bypass (Ashley Park). Interior construction is fully underway with an anticipated opening this fall. You can follow Clean Juice on Facebook for more details by clicking here. On Saturday, August 20, those at Burn Boot Camp at Market Square in Newnan enjoyed a Clean Juice sampling! We will keep you updated on Clean Juice along with all the other additional businesses coming to Ashley Park.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO