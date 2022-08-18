Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tunes By The Tracks- A Stone Mountain TraditionDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
A Fishing Club of Their Own-The Stone Mountain HookersDoc LawrenceStone Mountain, GA
4 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Dashcam video shows FoCo deputy chase and arrest of 4 women wanted for shopliftingJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
3 Great Steakhouses in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
Monroe Local News
Walton County Parks and Rec is hosting an input meeting for skate park in Walnut Grove
WALTON COUNTY, GA (AUG. 21, 2022) As design and construction get under way for the new Community Park in Walnut Grove, Walton County Parks & Recreation is in the process of developing plans for a new out skate facility that will be located at the park. According to Walton County Parks & Recreation, “The skate facility is planned to be an integral part of a larger outdoor youth complex that will include basketball courts and sand volleyball courts.”
Monroe Local News
Second annual Battle of the Bands in Loganville is scheduled for Friday
Multiple bands are scheduled to take the stage in Loganville between 6 and 11 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022 to see which is the best band around. This is a joint venture between the City of Loganville and the newly-formed Loganville Fine Arts Society. This 2nd annual Battle...
Monroe Local News
DNR and WCSO Youth Services Division offer Hunter Safety Education next month
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division is hosting another free Hunter Safety Education Course coming up in September. This is a two-night course for a total of 8 hours. In order for an attendee to get his or her hunter safety certificate they must be present both nights. If you are ages 12 or older, this class is required to obtain a hunting license (with the exception of those born before January 1, 1961).
Monroe Local News
Philanthropy Fresh restaurant had its Grand Opening Aug. 9 and is now up and running in Loganville
Philanthropy Fresh, a new concept restaurant in the Loganville Kroger shopping center at 4743 Atlanta Highway, had its Grand Opening earlier this month and is now up and running. The restaurant serves custom bowl creations, as well as build your own bowls, salads, smash burgers and build your own Açaí Berry Bowls, which have just been added to the menu. This enables you to blend your Açaí berry base with strawberries, bananas, blueberries, pineapple, or blackberries and top it with delicious fruits and granola to make your own superfood bowl. Items continue to be added to the menu.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe Local News
Found Dog: Bold Springs area in Walton County
Do you know this dog – found in Bold Springs area on Saturday morning. If you know who this dog belongs to, contact Melissa Truchan 770-315-9691. The dog is female, very playful and sweet. She’s clearly still in the baby stages and knows basic commands.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Monroe Local News
Found Dog: Off Sharon Church Road in Loganville
This cutie was found off Sharon Church Road/Green Road over the weekend. He had been wondering the streets for two days. He looks to be cared for so someone is likely looking for him. The person who found him has posted on all Georgia lost pets sites but so far has heard nothing. She will be calling Animal Control today to see if anybody has reported him missing.
Locals ready to see one of FoCo’s biggest outdoor attractions return to form
Section of the Big Creek Greenway(Photo/Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Website) (Forsyth County, GA) Having days filled with work, errands, and everything in between, many folks turn to nature to unplug from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. As the Big Creek Greenway undergoes repairs, some Forsyth County residents are more than ready for the popular trail to return to its full form.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS 46
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
thecitymenus.com
Clean Juice Organic Café Adding Ashley Park Location in Newnan
Property Management at Ashley Park confirmed last week that Clean Juice would be coming to Ashley Park in the near future, this weekend the temporary vinyl window covering went up. The organic café which features multiple delicious items including avocado toast, wraps, and fresh pressed juices will open in the former home of POPPED at 316C Newnan Crossing Bypass (Ashley Park). Interior construction is fully underway with an anticipated opening this fall. You can follow Clean Juice on Facebook for more details by clicking here. On Saturday, August 20, those at Burn Boot Camp at Market Square in Newnan enjoyed a Clean Juice sampling! We will keep you updated on Clean Juice along with all the other additional businesses coming to Ashley Park.
Monroe Local News
Walton County Chamber seeks a Membership & Marketing Director
The Walton County Chamber of Commerce is seeking applications for for a Membership & Marketing Director. The chamber is accepting resumes now. To be considered for this full-time position you, are asked to send an email to teri@waltonchamber.org and be sure to include your resume.
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
Henry County Daily Herald
Stockbridge community continues memory of 5-year-old after tragic death
STOCKBRIDGE — Larger than life. These are the three words Wayanna Jackson used to describe her 5-year-old son Waydn Thursday.
fox5atlanta.com
Conyers church dealt crushing blow when fire tears through sanctuary, needs help to rebuild
CONYERS, Ga. - Pastor K. Francis Smith has worked to build Excel Church in Conyers for years, but in a matter of hours Friday morning the sanctuary where his congregation worships was destroyed. "I arrived, smoke billowing through the roof, and I'm just totally at a loss," he said. At...
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
Monroe Local News
MPD Reports: Laundry evacuated when drying clothes catch fire; loud music, juvenile fight and adults and teens dispute over whose car is fastest
The City of Monroe Police Department reported the following incidents for the period Aug. 11 – 18, 2022. Due to the length, this report has been split into five parts. This is the second part. Please note an arrest or charge does not constitute a conviction. Suspicious Person –...
Monroe Local News
Gwinnett County PD seek information in overnight murder at Sportstime Bar & Grille in Duluth
(Duluth, Ga., August 20, 2022) – The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for information from the public in connection with an overnight murder at a sports bar in Gwinnett County. According to a press release from GCPD, “police responded to a ‘Person Shot’ call just after 2:30 a.m....
Gwinnett County city closer to lifting ban on opening liquor stores
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — One Gwinnett County city still bans liquor stores from opening but it is one step closer to changing that. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was live in Grayson during Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m. on Thursday. If residents want liquor, they have to...
Comments / 0