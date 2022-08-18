Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Scenery, cupcakes and corn dogs: Good places to stop on I-90 from Ellensburg to the pass
Editor’s note: Travel isn’t always easy. Time, money and itineraries can be tricky to juggle. Here at Explore, we are running a series of stories about road trips that can be done in a day or include an overnight stay. Each will take you on small adventures to places you might have overlooked or missed the last time you drove through. This week we take a trip on Interstate 90.
Yakima Herald Republic
A graduate's farewell to her most memorable places in Yakima
As my last article for the Unleashed program, I wanted to say goodbye to my favorite places in Yakima. Although I didn’t have the time to visit many of them, they each have a multitude of memories associated with them. Up first is the Yakima Soda Fountain and Museum....
What’s the Deal with This Empty Yakima Restaurant on N 1st St?
Many people are wondering what's the deal with the empty yellow restaurant on N 1st St in Yakima? It has a sign that says, "Geet Indian Cuisine Coming Soon." We want to know how soon is soon, who owns this restaurant, and when can we expect Geet Indian Cuisine to open. We are very hungry and excited to eat there.
ifiberone.com
Wenatchee experiencing smokiest atmosphere statewide
Atmospheric experts say some residents living in the Wenatchee Valley are starting to suffer from the smoke traveling south from the two large fires burning north of Leavenworth this weekend. The White River and Irving fires continue to emit heavy smoke that intensified over the course of the week. As of Friday afternoon, the Department of Ecology's air quality monitoring system is indicating that the air quality in the Wenatchee area is unhealthy for sensitive groups due to the airborne carcinogens. However, the smoke is expected to dissipate somewhat according to Washington Smoke Blog. Elsewhere in the state, other areas are experiencing moderate to healthy air quality conditions.
yaktrinews.com
Yakima’s new Crumbl Cookies store is baking dreams crumb true for late-night snackers
YAKIMA, Wash. — A new cookie store has opened up in Yakima and with extended hours, it’s a dream crumb true for locals craving a late-night sweet treat. Crumbl Cookie, a national chain with several locations already in the Tri-Cities, held its grand opening Friday at its new location at 2412 W. Nob Hill Blvd. #104 in Yakima.
Yakima Herald Republic
Upper Valley firefighters contain brush fire near Tieton
Crews from around the Upper Valley battled a brush fire Friday that threatened buildings near Tieton. Firefighters were called for a fire at 3421 Rosenkranz Road around 2 p.m., said Highland Fire Chief Rick Woodall. An air compressor had caught fire, and it spread into trees and jumped the North Fork Cowiche Creek, Woodall said.
The 5 Top Fast Food Chains We Wish Were Coming to Yakima
Oh man, what wouldn't we give to have at least one of these top fast food chains coming to Yakima. That would give us something great and new to look forward to. If these 5 fast food chains came to Yakima, you would see lines of cars blocking the streets with traffic.
Two Façade Improvement Grant projects completed in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. — Two Downtown Yakima Façade Improvement Grant projects have been completed. The Downtown Association of Yakima (DAY) says both the Salvation Army Thrift Store located on 6th Avenue and the Hittle Building on 2nd Street were significantly enhanced through the projects. The Salvation Army received $5,000...
10 Things We Can’t Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall
10 Things We Can't Wait to Eat at the Fair This Fall. Our mouths are watering just thinking about fair food and soon, we won't have much longer to wait to eat them! The Central Washington State Fair is happening in Yakima on September 23rd through October 2, 2022. We fairgoers in Central WA can't wait to eat at the fair. We need our food fix! Which ones are your faves?
Yakima Herald Republic
Get a look inside restored vintage trailers at the Nile Valley Rally this weekend
Owners and restorers of about 45 vintage trailers are descending on the Nile Valley this week to share their hobby and passion with other enthusiasts. The trailers — and their occupants — begin arriving at noon Thursday for a weekend of events, and the public is invited for a look inside the trailers Saturday.
Yakima’s COVID-19 Testing Site is Moving
Many people are still using the COVID-19 testing site in Yakima and it's moving. Officials from the Yakima Health District say the site at Yakima Valley College is moving to the former Orthopedics Northwest clinic at 1211 N 16th Avenue. The new location will open August 23. The site is moving from the parking because it's almost time for students to use the lot to go back to school this fall. A press release from the health district says "COVID-19 testing continues to remain an important strategy to control the spread of Covid-19. Testing, along with vaccinations and boosters provide the means to limit the spread."
nkctribune.com
Yakima basins project “flip-flop” operations underway
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Bureau of Reclamation will begin its annual “flip-flop” operation in late August to aid in successful spawning and incubation of chinook salmon eggs and to improve winter reservoir storage in the Yakima basin. Flows out of Keechelus and Cle Elum reservoirs in the...
Who Needs a Job? Find Fresh Money Making Positions Right Here!
If you're looking for a job, these are the latest positions that just became available through the Yakima Valley and into the Tri-Cities! If you're in need of more money, this is a great place to start and if you're wanting to get your position in front of more eyes, please message me via the app and I will update the list!
The top 3 Places to start your Stand Up Career in Yakima
Have you been secretly writing down jokes in a notebook? Do you feel larger than life when you make someone laugh? Do you practice your own material in the mirror in the morning? If you said yes to any of these questions we suggest finally getting up on stage and trying out your jokes.
ncwlife.com
Bat tests positive for rabies in Kittitas County
The Kittitas County Public Health Department said this week that a bat brought in by a community member has tested positive for rabies. It was the third bat to test positive in the state this year and the first east of the Cascades. The health department said a woman and...
Crumbl Cookies Now Open in Yakima, But Are They Worth It?
It was a day many were looking forward to since they first announced it. Crumbl Cookies opened today for what's called a soft open (which is a great pun since it's a cookie shop). There are people in Yakima who used to drive all the way to Tri-Cities just to check this place out and now it's open right here in town. But at $4.90 per cookie, is it worth the hype?
One GIANT Moth Is on the Run in Bellevue WA: It’s HUGE
One gigantic moth has been discovered flying around in Washington state. A homeowner saw the huge moth on their garage in Bellevue, Washington just a month ago. (Fox13 Seattle) The moth is so unusually big that it might scare someone but the Washington State Department of Agriculture says this particular moth is not dangerous to humans. It is believed to be a tropical moth and this is the first reported sighting of this species of moth in the country.
kpq.com
Link Transit Reduce Service Due to Lack of Drivers and Reject Retention Bonuses
Link Transit is reducing service to some routes due to a shortage of bus drivers available. The Link Transit board also rejected the $2,500 retention bonuses for bus drivers. The board held a public hearing on August 16, discussing some of these upcoming changes. Planning and Development Manager for Link...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Hold officials accountable for poor water decisions
To the editor — About 10 years ago I attended a Water Law conference where a former Ecology expert said the Yakima River was 400% overallocated. Can someone explain to me why Ecology/Yakima County would allow a surfing park to go in when there is already a proven problem with availability of water in the Yakima Valley/Moxee area?
Summer Road Work in Yakima Continues This Week
Yakima city crews continue to work this summer to complete sidewalk, road and other repairs before the cold weather arrives. City crews are performing water line work starting Tuesday that will result in the closure of 6th Avenue between River Road and Hathaway Street. The work is set for Tuesday, August 16 through Friday August 19. The work gets underway at 7:00 am and lasts until 3:30 pm each day. City officials say because of heavy traffic on 6th Avenue, drivers can expect delays and should use alternate routes if possible until the work is completed. Drivers are reminded that the speed limit through all traffic-related work zones within the City of Yakima is 20 miles per hour.
