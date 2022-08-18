Read full article on original website
Forsyth County advocacy group teaching adults how to keep kids safe around gunsMichelle HallForsyth County, GA
How you can help FoCo law enforcement learn a valuable skill to protect themselves on the jobJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Fun in FoCo: A classic play takes center stage, concerts for U2 and Eagles fans and more this weekendJohn ThompsonCumming, GA
Repairs for Cumming Aquatic Center roof among items approved at Cumming City Council meetingJustine LookenottCumming, GA
Here’s how Forsyth County Schools is making up for bus driver shortageJustine LookenottForsyth County, GA
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
Trailblazing Morehouse Alum Appointed Youngest Public Schools Principal in Atlanta
A 2014 graduate of College has been named the youngest principal in Atlanta Public Schools history, having graduated from the system himself 12 years ago. Willis A. Sutton Middle School’s newest principal, Dr. Dominique Merriweather, not only is the youngest at 30 years old, but the first Black leader of the Buckhead middle school, reports FOX 5 Atlanta.
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Lisa Wommack, 54, of Monroe
Lisa Wommack, age 54 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Leon Parker Edmondson. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Wommack of Monroe, GA; children, Krystle and Kevin Williams of Franklin, GA, Chaz and Ashley Chandler of Littlefield, TX; mother, Cindy Thiessen of Loganville, GA; brother, David Lewis of Daphne, AL; sister, Denise Garner of Daphne, AL; grandchildren, Reagan Williams, Railey Williams, Shelby Ratley, and Leland Ratley.
Red and Black
PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day
Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
Monroe Local News
DNR and WCSO Youth Services Division offer Hunter Safety Education next month
The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division is hosting another free Hunter Safety Education Course coming up in September. This is a two-night course for a total of 8 hours. In order for an attendee to get his or her hunter safety certificate they must be present both nights. If you are ages 12 or older, this class is required to obtain a hunting license (with the exception of those born before January 1, 1961).
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
Monroe Local News
Second annual Battle of the Bands in Loganville is scheduled for Friday
Multiple bands are scheduled to take the stage in Loganville between 6 and 11 p.m. this Friday night, Aug. 26, 2022 to see which is the best band around. This is a joint venture between the City of Loganville and the newly-formed Loganville Fine Arts Society. This 2nd annual Battle...
CBS 46
Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia
If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
Monroe Local News
Obituary: Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr., 82, of Monroe
Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 2, 1940 to the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau Sr and the late Julia Newsome Guillebeau. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his sisters Carolyn Cook, Betty Sewell Parish and Janie May Guillebeau.
Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia
The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
saportareport.com
Echos of the Ring Shout are still fighting Black erasure centuries later
My great-grandmother’s name was Ora Lee Fuqua. She was born on a sharecropping plantation in Central City, Ky. We were owned by the Fuqua family, a prominent white family in the South and beyond. My work retraces her story by recalling the Ring Shout. Praise houses were small wooden...
Monroe Local News
Walton County Government is hiring
The Walton County government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Aug. 22, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties
The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
After year-long pause, toll lane project back on track for GA 400
FULTON COUNTY, Ga — It has been a year since the Georgia Department of Transportation rejected a bid for the Georgia 400 toll project, but now it is back on track. The project calls for two toll lanes in each direction on GA 400, from the North Springs MARTA station in north Fulton County to McGinnis Ferry Rd.
scoopotp.com
The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb
North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
cobbcountycourier.com
Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County
The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
CBS 46
Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
