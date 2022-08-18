ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dahlonega, GA

Michelle Hall

A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier

Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Lisa Wommack, 54, of Monroe

Lisa Wommack, age 54 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022. Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Leon Parker Edmondson. She is survived by her husband, Dwight Wommack of Monroe, GA; children, Krystle and Kevin Williams of Franklin, GA, Chaz and Ashley Chandler of Littlefield, TX; mother, Cindy Thiessen of Loganville, GA; brother, David Lewis of Daphne, AL; sister, Denise Garner of Daphne, AL; grandchildren, Reagan Williams, Railey Williams, Shelby Ratley, and Leland Ratley.
MONROE, GA
Red and Black

PHOTOS: UGA Sorority Rush 2022 | Preference Day

Jessica Gratigny studies journalism and art at the University of Georgia. Since fall 2020, she has worked for The Red & Black as a contributing photographer, staff photographer, photo editor and currently, assistant photo editor.
ATHENS, GA
Monroe Local News

DNR and WCSO Youth Services Division offer Hunter Safety Education next month

The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) and the Walton County Sheriff’s Office Youth Services Division is hosting another free Hunter Safety Education Course coming up in September. This is a two-night course for a total of 8 hours. In order for an attendee to get his or her hunter safety certificate they must be present both nights. If you are ages 12 or older, this class is required to obtain a hunting license (with the exception of those born before January 1, 1961).
LOGANVILLE, GA
CBS 46

Major Roswell road project delayed until 2026

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The estimated start date for the Gateway project in Roswell has been pushed to 2026. It has also increased in cost, from $50 million to $58 million. The project will widen portions of Atlanta Street from three lanes to four and add new turn lanes and roundabouts. These would make it a more effective travel option for motorists passing through Cobb County.
ROSWELL, GA
fb101.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

5 Great Seafood Restaurants in Georgia

If you love to go out with your loved ones from time to time and you love to eat seafood then you are in luck because I have put together a list of five amazing seafood restaurants in Georgia that truly know how to prepare seafood. On top of that, they only use high-quality ingredients, and the service is impeccable. All of these places are highly praised by locals and have excellent online reviews, so make sure to visit them if you have the chance.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Obituary: Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr., 82, of Monroe

Royce Alvin Guillebeau Jr, age 82 of Monroe, GA passed away on August 16, 2022. He was born in Thomson, GA on June 2, 1940 to the late Royce Alvin Guillebeau Sr and the late Julia Newsome Guillebeau. He has joined his heavenly family which includes his sisters Carolyn Cook, Betty Sewell Parish and Janie May Guillebeau.
MONROE, GA
Tinybeans Atlanta

Branch Out! Where to Pick Apples in Georgia

The time is ripe for some good old-fashioned fun, and during the fall that means finding a nearby festival or going apple picking in Georgia. Atlanta families know North Georgia’s mountains are where they will find bushels of excitement and fantastic farm activities that make this experience worth the drive. And you can’t go wrong with a peck of crisp apples when you’re baking up fall treats for the kids or packing healthy snacks into their school lunches. If you’re looking for hardcore fun, the season’s about to start.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County Government is hiring

The Walton County government has many open job postings. Click or tap on the relevant link for more information. Editor’s Note: These job postings were found on the Walton County career website on Aug. 22, 2022. Please note a posting could be removed at any time due to the position being filled.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
WGAU

Deadly crashes investigated in Barrow, White counties

The Barrow County Sheriff’s Office was, at last report, searching for a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run wreck: one person was killed in the wreck on Georgia Highway 211. The Sheriff’s Office in Winder says the vehicle is believed to have been Nissan Altima, likely between model years 2013 and 2017.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

The Plaza a new open-air shopping center in East Cobb

North American Properties (NAP) has gained unanimous approval from the Cobb County Board of Commissioners for its redevelopment plan of the Avenue East Cobb, an open-air shopping center located in the northeast Atlanta suburb of Marietta. Plans call for a portion of the central building near Kale Me Crazy to...
MARIETTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Boil water order issued for part of north central Cobb County

The county sent out the following alert advising residents in the Sweat Mountain area of north central Cobb County to boil their water due to a malfunction in the water system:. August 22, 2022 – Residents and businesses in a portion of Cobb County surrounding Sweat Mountain are asked to...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

Peachtree City councilwoman under fire for allegations of abuse of power

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - A Peachtree City councilwoman is under allegations of abusing her power and trying to use her position for personal benefit. Public records reveal Councilwoman Gretchen Caola and her husband, Joe, have asked city workers to add speed bumps to the paths near their home, and tried to have a popular public path removed.
PEACHTREE CITY, GA

