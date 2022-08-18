Read full article on original website
Related
mynews13.com
3 Democratic attorneys battle for the chance to become Florida's next Attorney General
ORLANDO, Fla. — There are three Democratic candidates hoping to win the opportunity to unseat current Florida Attorney General Ashely Moody during the general election in November. Aramis Ayala, Jim Lewis and Daniel Uhlfelder are all on the ballot hoping to advance past Tuesday's primary election, and ultimately become...
mynews13.com
New voting laws in full swing on primary election day
Florida’s new election laws will go on display Tuesday as voters decide who they believe should challenge Gov. Ron DeSantis — among other candidates in varying local and federal races — during the Democratic primary election. What You Need To Know. Tuesday is primary election day in...
mynews13.com
Crist and Fried make final pitch to Democrats in primary to face DeSantis
STATEWIDE — Congressman Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried spent Monday making their final pushes to win over Florida voters before Tuesday’s primary. Nikki Fried campaigned Monday in Miami; Charlie Crist spent the day in St. Petersburg. Both said Monday they will support the winner of Tuesday's...
mynews13.com
Firefighter fired for anti-police note after officer killed
MIAMI (AP) — A South Florida firefighter has been fired after anti-police comments he made in a group message following the fatal shooting of a police officer were posted to social media. Miami Fire Chief Joseph Zahralban said Friday that a Miami firefighter was responsible for the posts that...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynews13.com
Latinas en Marcha voting summit held in Orlando
With only a few more days until the primary election in Florida, a push for voter turnout continues to increase. Andrea Mercado is the Executive Director of Florida Rising. She is proud of the Latinas en Marcha's goal of getting out the vote. Organizers want to inspire women to make...
mynews13.com
Paint recycling program launches in New York state
VICTOR, N.Y. — The paint industry has come up with a way to safely deal with all of the half-empty cans that many households have sitting around. It's a non-profit called PaintCare. The new paint drop-off program is designed to minimize, reuse and recycle unwanted paint. Hadlock's House of...
mynews13.com
Ohio mom creates portable playhouses, donates to foster youth
CLEVELAND — An Ohio mom’s invention is changing the world of play. Kayla Lupean designed a portable playhouse called Play Maysie. It’s a retro tin lunchbox packed with fun for kids. Lupean took the idea from a Kickstarter campaign to product production. Now, in less than a...
Comments / 0