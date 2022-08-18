Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw a drop in ratings and audience to the lowest point in three weeks. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 461,000 viewers, down 29.4% and 12.7% from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and 528,000 viewers. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the July 29th episode had a 0.11 demo rating and 375,000 viewers.

