WWE Reportedly Interested In Bringing Back NXT Creative Producer
WWE is reportedly looking to bring a creative figure from NXT’s past back into the fold in Ryan Katz. Fightful Select reports that the company is interested in bringing back Katz, who was a creative producer for NXT before he was released in January as part of the company’s NXT cuts.
Latest On Good Brothers’ Impact Wrestling Contract Status
A new report has details on the Good Brothers’ contract status with Impact Wrestling. As previously reported, the teams’ contracts were set to expire in late July although it has seen been reported that were committed to working with the company through August. Fightful Select reports that the...
Tenille Dashwood Reportedly Done With Impact
Following speculation about her status with Impact Wrestling, a new report says Tenille Dashwood has exited the company. PWInsider has confirmed with sources in the company that Dashwood is done with the company, as her contract has expired. It was reported yesterday that Dashwood was removed from the Impact roster...
Ric Flair Recalls Nearly Jumping From WCW To WWE In 1988, Eventually Joining WWE In 1991
On a recent edition of To Be The Man, Ric Flair discussed nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988, eventually joining WWE in 1991, and much more. You can read his comments below. Ric Flair on nearly jumping from WCW to WWE in 1988: “Close enough that I lost...
WWE Announces New Table For 3 And More Additions to Peacock This Week
WWE has announced this week’s WWE Network on Peacock content, which includes a brand new episode of Table For 3. That will feature Rhea Ripley, Zelina Vega, and Bianca Belair. There are also ten more classic episodes of WWF Superstars available today and more. The announcement reads:. A fantastic...
AEW Rampage Rating, Viewership Hit Three-Week Low
Last week’s episode of AEW Rampage saw a drop in ratings and audience to the lowest point in three weeks. Friday’s episode brought in a 0.12 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 461,000 viewers, down 29.4% and 12.7% from the previous week’s 0.17 demo rating and 528,000 viewers. The numbers were the lowest for the show since the July 29th episode had a 0.11 demo rating and 375,000 viewers.
