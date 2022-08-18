ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schofield, WI

Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Lemonade

By Shereen Siewert
WausauPilot
WausauPilot
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HsAB3_0hMO15aK00

Wausau Pilot & Review

This week’s featured cocktail makes the most of the summer mint you have growing in your garden, coupled with the tang of lemon and sweetness of blueberry. The Blueberry Lemonade is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!

Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Lemonade

  • 2 oz. Blueberry Vodka
  • 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
  • Freshly squeezed lemon
  • Lemonade
  • Fresh mint leaves
  • Fresh blueberries
  • Lemon slice for garnish

To create this drink, muddle the blueberries, mint leaves and freshly squeezed lemon juice in a chilled glass. Add ice, vodka and simple syrup, and top with lemonade. Pour into into the glass, garnish with a lemon slice, add additional blueberries if desired – then serve and enjoy.

For this and many other delicious cocktails, visit Penny at The Palms Supper Club, 5912 Hwy. 51, Schofield.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WausauPilot

Pet of the Week: Hooch

Don’t even try to tell me that I’m not the most handsome dog you’ve ever seen. My name is Hooch and I have a lot going for me. I never thought I’d be calling a shelter my home, but sometimes things happen in life that are beyond our control. I’m a whole lot of dog and I need to be sure that my next human has enough time, attention and space for me. My last home had a dog and a cat and I was regularly around children in my last life, so I’m comfortable with all that. Come and see me!
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

Artrageous Weekend fun for all

WAUSAU – The 33rd annual Wausau’s Artrageous Weekend, Sept. 10-11, offers fun for all ages during north central Wisconsin’s art extravaganza, spanning both sides of the Wisconsin River. This weekend favorite includes four admission-free locations – Art in the Park in Marathon Park, the opening of “Birds...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Retail environment inappropriate for selling puppies, writer says

I felt obligated to respond to the recent article you wrote regarding the pet store in Weston. I have been involved in animal rescue, adoption and rehoming efforts for more than 30 years. Although not personally active at this time, I am friends with and aware of individuals who to this day are dealing with the puppy mill situation. Not many people know it but nearby Clark County is puppy mill capital of Wisconsin.
WESTON, WI
WausauPilot

Generous donation for Veterans

(WAUSAU) -Lana Bradfish, a Rothschild resident, presented a generous donation to the Veterans Weekly Cup-of-Coffee group at Denny’s in Rothschild on July 20, 2022. Her late husband Florian was a six-year Army Reserve Veteran and she wanted to help Veterans with a donation in his honor on his July 20th birthday.
ROTHSCHILD, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Schofield, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
City
Wausau, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries August 22, 2022

James Orville Young, Wausau, WI, died unexpectedly on August 12, 2022 at the age of 73. Jim was born on May 14, 1949 in Wausau, WI to Norris and Evelyn (Herrick) Young. He grew up in Wausau and graduated from Wausau Senior High in 1967. Jim married Nancy (Treu) on...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Hope in the Park returns to Wausau

WAUSAU – Hope in the Park is back this summer, bigger than ever. This free community event, a thank you to the community for supporting 89Q Radio, will feature Christian artist Danny Gokey on Aug. 28 at Marathon Park, 1201 Stewart Ave. in Wausau. Gates open at 1:30 p.m. and will begin a variety of activities and entertainment, including children’s activities. Food vendors will open at noon. Gokey will perform at 5 p.m.
WAUSAU, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Blueberries#Vodka#Food Drink#Wausau Pilot Review#The Blueberry Lemonade#The Palms Supper Club#Lemonade Fresh Mint
WausauPilot

Air traffic controller who worked on 9/11 to speak in Spencer

SPENCER – The year 2021 marked the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States, yet that day is still fresh in the minds of so many Americans. Now, Marathon County residents can hear the recollections of a man who was in New York City on 9/11 during a special event from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the LuCille Tack Center for the Arts, 400 N. School St., Spencer.
SPENCER, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau Fire gets committee nod for Wisconsin-wide training

The Public Health and Safety Committee on Monday approved a request from the Wausau Fire Department to join a state-wide training for urban search and rescue teams with collapse rescue capabilities. The trained firefighters will be part of what is called the Wisconsin Task Force One Team, which can deploy...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Business of the Week: Blood Center of Northcentral Wisconsin

Editor’s note: Business of the Week is a sponsored feature that shares the stories of locally-owned and operated businesses in the Wausau area, highlighting the products and services they offer and the ways they contribute to the metro area’s unique flavor. Learn how to feature your business by emailing christina@wausaupilotandreview.com.
WAUSAU, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WausauPilot

Wausau area births, Aug. 16

Wesley and Brittany Lodel announce the birth of their son Walker Elliot, born at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Walker weighed 8 pounds, 4 ounces. Christopher Haebig and Kasey Berna announce the birth of their son Kaiden James, born at 12:55 p.m. Aug. 11, 2022. Kaiden weighed 8 pounds. Dylan...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Medford plant employing 170 people to close

Phillips-Medisize will shutter manufacturing operations in Medford, where 170 people are employed, officials say. The phased closure will be completed in 2023. The company, in a release, said production in Medford will shift to the Phillips facility, which they say has the size and capabilities to support future customers. Phillips-Medisize...
MEDFORD, WI
WausauPilot

1 dead in Plainfield motorcycle crash

A 25-year-old man is dead after an early morning motorcycle crash Sunday in Plainfield, police said. The crash was reported at about 3:30 a.m. on Fifth Avenue, south of Hwy. 73 in Waushara County. The driver has been identified as Tanner Lipke, of Plainfield. Police say Lipke was driving north...
PLAINFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau transit director to retire, search for replacement launches soon

The City of Wausau will soon be launching a search for its new transit director since the longtime leader of the department, Greg Seubert, is retiring. Seubert, who has worked for the city for 40 years, has already submitted his retirement notice. The Finance Committee will be discussing, and likely approving, a recruitment plan for Seubert’s position. The recruitment will likely be handled by an outside firm and a $22,500 budget modification has been proposed by the city’s Human Resources department for the purpose. The plan will have to be endorsed by the full City Council.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Los Angeles man accused in multiple Wausau-area theft schemes

A Los Angeles, Cal. man is accused of swindling multiple Wausau-area victims out of tens of thousands of dollars in an alleged “grandparent scam,” while facing similar charges in two additional Wisconsin counties. William T. Comfort, 27, is being summoned into Marathon County Circuit Court Aug. 25 to...
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Arrest made in Wausau Spectrum outage

A 55-year-old man is accused of intentionally damaging fiber-optic cables, resulting in a significant internet and telecommunications outage Sunday in Wausau. George E. Wood, 55, is being held on criminal charges in connection with the Spectrum outage, which impacted the west side of Wausau and surrounding communities. Wausau Police say the damage caused service disruption and impacted many people and businesses.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Your letters: Mining presentation was inadequate and misleading

Editor’s note: Wausau Pilot & Review gladly publishes commentary from readers, residents and candidates for local offices. The views of readers and columnists are independent of this newspaper and do not necessarily reflect the views of Wausau Pilot & Review. To submit, email editor@wausaupilotandreview.com or mail to 500 N. Third St., Suite 208-8, Wausau, Wis. 54403.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

Community Connect event being held for nonprofit organizations

[WAUSAU, WI, 2022] — Recognizing that many agencies have experienced isolation and organizational changes in the past several years, Community Connect is a collaborative effort of Big Brothers Big Sisters, the Boys & Girls Club, the Community Foundation, and United Way of Marathon County to provide you and your team an opportunity to network with other agencies serving our area. Local organizations can use this time to create, or renew, relationships that will help them efficiently and effectively serve their clients and the community.
WAUSAU, WI
WausauPilot

WausauPilot

Wausau, WI
16K+
Followers
13K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Wausau Pilot & Review is an independent, 501c3 nonprofit newsroom devoted to educating the public about crucial issues in central Wisconsin with a special focus on public policy and quality of life issues. We deliver in-depth reporting and analysis that improves local decision-making. We seek to expand civic engagement to foster a vibrant, inclusive, and interdependent community.

 https://www.wausaupilotandreview.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy