Cocktail of the Week: Blueberry Lemonade
This week’s featured cocktail makes the most of the summer mint you have growing in your garden, coupled with the tang of lemon and sweetness of blueberry. The Blueberry Lemonade is is an original recipe from The Palms Supper Club, created by Penny Borchardt. Enjoy!
- 2 oz. Blueberry Vodka
- 1/2 oz. Simple Syrup
- Freshly squeezed lemon
- Lemonade
- Fresh mint leaves
- Fresh blueberries
- Lemon slice for garnish
To create this drink, muddle the blueberries, mint leaves and freshly squeezed lemon juice in a chilled glass. Add ice, vodka and simple syrup, and top with lemonade. Pour into into the glass, garnish with a lemon slice, add additional blueberries if desired – then serve and enjoy.
