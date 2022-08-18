Effective: 2022-08-25 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2022-08-26 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Montgomery FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 345 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of southeast Texas, including the following county, Montgomery. * WHEN...Until 345 AM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 142 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include Conroe, Pinehurst, The Woodlands, Magnolia and Stagecoach. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO