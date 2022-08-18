Football preview: Warriors ready to test themselves in rugged Capitol Conference

The Warriors have been a perennial playoff team in head coach Paul Bauer's first 21 seasons as head coach.

Lakeside has reached the postseason 17 times in that span, including in five consecutive seasons.

Reaching WIAA play this season in the rough and tumble Capitol Conference is certainly doable, but the path there is not going to be an easy one.

The Warriors have the luxury of two reliable options to orchestra the team's veer offense. Senior Levi Birkholz was under center for four games last year, averaging 127 rushing yards per game, in 2022 before a season-ending injury. Junior Kooper Mlsna filled in admirably for the final six-plus games, throwing eight touchdowns with no interceptions in his first taste of varsity action.

"I’m excited we’ve got two experienced quarterbacks coming back," Bauer said. "We’re deep at that position and we are deep at the skill positions. Where we are thin is in the offensive and defensive lines."

Through the first week of practice, Birkholz and Mlsna are splitting first-team reps 50-50. Bauer foresees both players potentially seeing game action at QB in the regular season, adding the starter race will shake itself out in due time. Lakeside has the option to use Birkholz's talents elsewhere on the offense as needed.

Senior Nate Yaroch and junior Caden Bou will get the lion's share of carries out of the backfield. Both are experienced players with Yaroch averaging 5.3 yards per rush, scoring seven touchdowns, and Bou picking up 6.2 yards per carry in 2021.

Lakeside's best downfield threat from a season ago -- first-team all-Capitol tight end Tyler Marty -- graduated. The Warriors will look to junior wideout Kole Lostetter for production in the passing game and also have a handful of sophomores with good speed who can stretch the field vertically.

There's currently several players in the mix for the tight end spot who could also slot in along the offensive line, where depth could be a bit of a concern as the team is only seven deep at the position. Specific roles up front are somewhat up in the air as fall camp progresses.

Senior Ben Buxa, a University of North Dakota recruit, will hold down the right tackle spot, where he will look to continue paving rushing lanes for the teams' ball carriers.

"Ben is the anchor to our team," Bauer said. "He brings a lot to our team not only on our offensive and defensive line, but he’s a terrific leader."

Senior Christian Stuebs figures to man the left tackle spot and junior Reid Weittenhiller, a second-team all-conference honoree in 2021, will be a starter up front at center or guard.

Lakeside's defense will continue to show its 4-2-5 look. Bauer is high on the depth and players at linebackers and defensive back, noting the defensive linemen are good, too, but that the team doesn't have the numbers up front they desire.

Buxa, a two-way first-team all-conference selection in the Capitol last year who shared the league's lineman of the year award with Colin Selk of Columbus, seems poised to wreak havoc from wherever he lines up along the defensive front.

Bauer envisions Weittenhiller to be an impact guy in the trenches and sees Bou as a playmaker at linebacker or defensive end.

Yaroch returns to his spot at inside linebacker, where he earned honorable mention all-league accolades a season ago, and will be a solid presence in the middle of the defense.

On the backend, sophomore Luke Krauklis and Lostetter will occupy corner spots, while Mlsna and Birkholz could each see time at safety.

The seven-team Capitol Conference adds Madison Edgewood and New Glarus/Monticello this season as Luther Prep (Metro Classic) and Horicon/Hustisford (Eastern Suburban) depart.

Getting the requisite four wins to become playoff eligible is going to be a grind for all parties involved. Columbus, which brings back junior 2,000-yard rusher Colton Brunell, shared the league title in 2021 with Lake Mills, which brings back a host of capable players including the conference's leading passer in Caden Belling. The Cardinals, whose only loss in league play was because of forfeit, knocked off the Warriors and L-Cats en route to Level 4 last season.

Lodi is consistently in the upper echelon of the league and Edgewood is no slouch in its own right and was a force to be reckoned with offensively a season ago in the Rock Valley. Big Foot and Beloit Turner won two conference games apiece a season ago and both return capable offensive playmakers.

"I’m confident we’ll be better than we were last year when we went 4-6," Bauer said. "The conference is so tough. It starts with Columbus because they handled just about everyone last year and returned most of their team. They have to be odds on favorites.

"Lodi is always tough. Lake Mills is going to be tough. They’ve proven that. Edgewood had a tremendous season last year. We’re hoping we can end up in the top half and end up in the playoffs at the end of the season."

Bauer has seen plenty of good things in the opening days of practice and wants the Warriors to approach practice with a purpose and develop team camaraderie.

"We try to keep it simple early on during the grind weeks of practice," Bauer said. "It's about learning how to practice. We want to practice in such a way that allows us to get better every day. We want to focus on doing everything we can to come together and build team chemistry. Those are the goals in the beginning.

"We want to be competitive with the best teams in the conference. Some things are more in your control than others. We have to stay healthy. Losing Levi early last year had a big impact. Not being real deep, we can’t afford to lose any of our key ball players this year."

2022 Schedule

Aug. 19 vs. Jefferson

Aug. 26 at Lake Country Lutheran

Sept. 2 at Lodi

Sept. 9 vs. Big Foot

Sept. 16 at New Glarus/Monticello

Sept. 23 vs. Turner

Sept. 30 vs. Lake Mills

Oct. 7 at Columbus

Oct. 14 at Edgewood