ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ronkonkoma, NY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
longisland.com

Horseback Riding on Long Island For the Novice and the Professional

Ever want to go horseback riding? Thinking about saddling up but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry. We wrangled up a bunch of the best equestrian centers on Long Island that serve everyone from beginners to advanced riders and children to adults. Get back in touch with nature on scenic trails, or to challenge yourself by taking riding lessons and competing in equestrian competitions.
RIVERHEAD, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Coram, NY
City
Southampton, NY
City
Ronkonkoma, NY
State
Connecticut State
onthewater.com

Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022

(Above) Young angler, Bryce, with a 22 -inch weakfish from Southampton. Offshore scene is insane. Enormous yellowfin sharked by a giant hammerhead. Manta rays offshore and inshore. Hot fluke bite on the south shore. Big bass on the north shore, plus bluefish galore!. Big porgies and sea bass in Montauk.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
macaronikid.com

Long Island Festival season is HERE

The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
BRENTWOOD, NY
NBC New York

Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes

A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
QUEENS, NY
WIBX 950

Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State

As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Baseball#American Baseball#Collegiate Baseball#Forgione Wins#Ny#Maritime College#The Home Run Derby#The Southampton Breakers#Hcbl#D3baseball Com
TBR News Media

Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island

“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought

WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
longisland.com

67-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured by Mortar-Style Firework

Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was seriously injured by a firework in Commack last night. A 67-year-old Commack man was attending a block party and was in front of 5 Diellen Court when a mortar-style firework exploded and struck him in the face at approximately 10 p.m.
COMMACK, NY
NBC New York

Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria

Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
untappedcities.com

10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island

8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy