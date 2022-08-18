Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Farmhouse-Style Hotel Donated Handed out Meals During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Norwalk, CT
Connecticut's Beardsley Zoo: How This 100 Year Old Zoo Is A Popular Wedding VenueFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
The Sound On Sound Two-Day Music Festival is Coming To Connecticut In SeptemberFlorence CarmelaBridgeport, CT
Yankees legend Mariano Rivera opens Port Jefferson Honda dealership
Yankee great Mariano Rivera cut the ribbon Saturday as the new owner of Mariano Rivera Honda in Port Jefferson.
'Race Track Not Street' drag racers bring top speeds to Calverton
More than 200 hot rods participated in a sanctioned racing event in Calverton on Saturday organized by Race Track Not Street.
Horseback Riding on Long Island For the Novice and the Professional
Ever want to go horseback riding? Thinking about saddling up but don’t know where to start? Don’t worry. We wrangled up a bunch of the best equestrian centers on Long Island that serve everyone from beginners to advanced riders and children to adults. Get back in touch with nature on scenic trails, or to challenge yourself by taking riding lessons and competing in equestrian competitions.
Swimming Reopens At Hempstead Beach After Multiple Shark Sightings
Swimmers can dip their toes back in the water on Long Island, at least up to their knees, after two 6-foot sharks were spotted earlier in the day. The sharks were spotted at Hempstead Beach around 11:30 a.m., Friday, Aug. 19. According to Town of Hempstead Supervisor Don Clavin, the...
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- August 18, 2022
(Above) Young angler, Bryce, with a 22 -inch weakfish from Southampton. Offshore scene is insane. Enormous yellowfin sharked by a giant hammerhead. Manta rays offshore and inshore. Hot fluke bite on the south shore. Big bass on the north shore, plus bluefish galore!. Big porgies and sea bass in Montauk.
Long Island Festival season is HERE
The Feast is back after a 2 year hiatus! The 49th Annual Feast of Mother Cabrini will take place at Suffolk Community College – Grant Campus from Friday through Sunday, August 26th – 28th & Thursday through Labor Day, September 2nd – 5th. This annual two weekend-long...
Two 4-Year-Old NY Boys Dead in Separate Saturday Crashes
A pair of deadly traffic deaths claimed the lives of two 4-year-old boys on Long Island and Queens on Saturday, authorities investigating the deaths said. The first tragedy struck around 11:30 a.m. out in Suffolk County, where police said a boy was struck and killed in the driveway of his Huntington Station home.
Here Are the Top 10 Community Colleges In New York State
As inflation has a stranglehold on people in New York, many families are considering community colleges, rather than four-year colleges. In addition to cost, it's important to recognize that not every teen is ready to go to a 4-year college or university. WalletHub took a look at community colleges across the country and ranked them by state.
Woman Dies Instantly When Huge Trees Falls on Her in Freak Accident at New York City Swimming Pool
A New York City woman died instantly when a massive tree fell into a swimming pool, where she was floating on an inflatable raft, authorities said. Donna Douglas, 59, lived at the River Terrace Apartments in the Riverdale section of the Bronx, where the huge tree toppled into her building's pool on Monday afternoon.
Remembering the 246th Anniversary of the Battle of Brooklyn, Long Island
“The first major battle in the American Revolution following the Declaration of Independence was fought [beginning on August 27th] 1776 on the western part of Long Island in Brooklyn. This proved to be the largest battle of the entire war. It resulted in a devastating loss for General Washington. His army was vastly outnumbered. Many of his farmer-soldiers had no bayonets, little ammunition, and almost no training. They were fighting the most experienced, strongest and best-equipped army in the world.” (Three Village Historical Society exhibit SPIES!)
Parts of Long Island experiencing severe drought
WESTBURY, N.Y. -- Parts of Long Island now join Putnam and Dutchess counties in what's considered a severe drought. Staten Island and Brooklyn qualified for that status earlier this month.There has been very little rainfall and that creates a fire danger.As CBS2's Carolyn Gusoff reports, it's been so dry, Long Island officials are pleading with people to change the hours of their water use. It's not that Long Island is running out of water, but with so much demand all at once, it impacts water pressure needed for emergencies."I mowed it the other day, and it was like...
ALERT CENTER: 2 men wanted for damaging pride flag at Patchogue home
The males described as white then yelled anti-LGBTQ slurs.
Humane Long Island accuses Suffolk workers of 'mowing down' hundreds of turtles
Humane Long Island says hundreds of snapping turtles were "mowed down" in Sayville..
67-Year-Old Man Seriously Injured by Mortar-Style Firework
Suffolk County Police Second Squad detectives are investigating an incident during which a man was seriously injured by a firework in Commack last night. A 67-year-old Commack man was attending a block party and was in front of 5 Diellen Court when a mortar-style firework exploded and struck him in the face at approximately 10 p.m.
Child Fatally Struck In Driveway Of Huntington Station Home
Police are investigating a crash that fatally injured a child in the driveway of his home in New Yorrk. It happened on Long Island just after 11:35 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20 in Huntington Station. A 2006 Lexus RX 330 to 8 3rd Ave., when the vehicle struck 4-year-old Rasool Guevara...
Police arrest man and woman for allegedly beating McDonald's employee on Long Island
Police have arrested a man and woman for allegedly beating a McDonald's employee on Long Island over an argument at the drive-thru.
Multiple Long Island Beaches Closed for Swimming Due to Bacteria
Five Long Island beaches were closed to swimming on Friday due to excess levels of bacteria found in the water. The affected Suffolk County beaches include: Tanner Park Beach in Copiague, Venetian Shores Beach in Lindenhurst, Bayport Beach in Bayport, Benjamin Beach in Bay Shore and Friendship Drive Beach in Rocky Point.
10 Gold Coast Mansions of Long Island
8. The Childs Frick Estate (Clayton) The Nassau County Museum of Art, one of the nation’s largest suburban art museums, is situated inside the former Gold Coast Childs Frick Estate. The land on which the museum grounds currently sit was previously a part of poet William Cullen Bryant’s retreat from his life in the city. In the 1890s the land — save seven acres — was sold by his family to former Congressman Lloyd Bryce. He constructed a Georgian Revival mansion, perched on the high ground of the estate and overlooking Hempstead Harbor. In 1919, the estate was bought by Henry Clay Frick, the co-founder of U.S Steel, as a wedding gift for his son, Childs. The architect Sir Charles Carrick Allorn was employed to redesign the facade and interior.
Person Dies After Being Pulled From Reynolds Channel In Long Beach
A person died after being pulled from the water and brought to shore on Long Island. A passerby in Long Beach observed a male in the Reynolds Channel at around 1:05 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, according to Nassau County Police. The Long Beach Police Department, Long Beach Fire Department...
