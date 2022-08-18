ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

Massapequa Coast eliminated from Little League World Series

Massapequa Coast’s magical run toward Little League glory this summer ended on Monday. The Long Island Boys, who are New York and Metro division Little League champs, lost to Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania, 7-1, in South Williamsport and were eliminated from the Little League World Series. Massapequa took an early 1-0...
MASSAPEQUA, NY

