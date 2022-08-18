Read full article on original website
The Best ‘Must Visit’ Apple Picking Orchards In Maine
Peak apple season runs from August to November and there are hundreds of orchards to visit across Maine. Apple picking is the perfect outdoor experience for the whole family, there is plenty of room at an apple orchard, and plenty of trees to everyone to enjoy. Maine has several orchards...
The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished
The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
Aroostook County Is Much Colder, Rainier, Snowier Than the Rest of the Country
Aroostook County is considered one of the coolest places in the state of Maine, according to bestplaces.net. But wait, there’s more…. The sight details the climate and weather for northern Maine, taking a look at rainfall, snow totals, sunshine, temperatures and more. Average Rainfall Compared to the U.S. Starting...
Harsh NY Post Article Repeatedly Calls Mainers Fat With No Fashion Sense
I have two words for writer Cindy Adams. One of the words is you. Cindy Adams is a gossip columnist for the NY Post and has been since 1979. She is 92 years old. Knowing that it's obvious that her give a damn has most certainly broken. She spent a couple of days in Maine recently and well, didn't have a whole lot of nice things to say.
Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose
A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
Has It Ever Snowed in August in Maine or New Hampshire?
You know it's coming. Pretty soon, you'll see the first red leaf of the season in your front yard. And then...it's you know what. The "W" word. With the "S" word. No, the other one. SNOW. That got us wondering if it had ever snowed here in Maine or New...
Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 15-21
Here are a few of the incidents and accidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. Police issue criminal summons to driver in Grand Isle traffic stop. On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand...
How to Keep Bats Out of Your Maine Home and What to do if You Have One
The other day I was standing in a friend’s yard in Cumberland when I noticed a small black bird whiz across the sky. It was one swift motion I saw out of the corner of my eye. It caught my attention and as I looked for it again I noticed multiple small black birds darting in rapid zig zags, which is when I realized they weren’t birds at all.
‘The Today Show’ Profiles Maine’s 102-Year Old Lobster Lady
Most days it can be a struggle for all us to get up early in the morning and go through the grind of a work week, but imagine doing exactly what you love to do, well beyond the point you could have retired and just kicked back and enjoyed life? And, imagine having done the same job since you were 8 years old!
Amazing Northern Lights Over Maine & New Brunswick Thursday & Friday
Northern Lights Visible in Maine and New Brunswick. There’s a really good opportunity for Maine and New Brunswick to see a brilliant display of the Northern Lights on Thursday, August 18 and Friday, August 19, 2022. What Makes the Aurora Borealis Better at Times?. There’s a geomagnetic storm happening...
Is it Legal to Drive with a Dog on Your Lap in Maine?
Mainers love our dogs so much. We take them everywhere we go including on the road. Sometimes we travel with them for company and we also take them to their appointments. We looked into the topic to find the answer because we know it's important to people that love their dogs.
3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning
Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977
Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
These Are the Candies to Please a Mainer’s Sweet Tooth This Halloween
Now you may be thinking that it is a bit early to be thinking about Halloween. However, it is really not that early to be thinking about Halloween candy. I mean is it ever too early to think about candy? I am going to say that it is not. Who...
Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska
Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
Here Are Eight New Maine Laws You Need To Be Aware Of
Every year, the Maine Legislature tackles dozens and dozens of bills. Sometimes, these bills are real game changers. Ya' know, the kind that, if signed into law, will affect the way we live our lives. In recent years, our elected leaders have dealt with whether or not to allow Sunday...
One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast
Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month
Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine
This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!
My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
