ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Comments / 0

Related
Big Country 96.9

The ‘Lost on a Mountain in Maine’ Movie Is One Step Closer to Being Finished

The story of Donn Fendler's harrowing nine days, lost on Mount Katahdin at the age of 12, is one that Maine school children who grew up in the 90s know all about. According to Wikipedia, on July 17, 1939, when Donn Fendler was 12 years old, he became separated from his family near the summit of Mt. Katahdin. It made news nationwide as hundreds of volunteers searched for him covering the over 200,000 acres of Baxter State Park.
MAINE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
Local
Maine Lifestyle
Big Country 96.9

Three Maine Roads Where You’re Likely To See A Moose

A common question here in Maine: "Where can I see a moose?" If you travel these roads you'll have a fair chance at seeing one of Maine's most iconic critters. Tourists and Mainers have at least one thing in common, seeing a moose is always a special moment. That is of course that you're not traveling full-send around the corner of a winding road, and boom...there's Bullwinkle. If you set-out to scout for moose here's some places and tips to increase you're odds of seeing these elusive members of the deer family.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Maine State Police Briefs from Troop F – August 15-21

Here are a few of the incidents and accidents investigated by Troop F of the Maine State Police this past week. Summaries may be minimally edited. Police issue criminal summons to driver in Grand Isle traffic stop. On Friday, August 19th, Trooper Nathan Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in Grand...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Boating#Outdoor Info#Linus Outdoor#What To Do#Linus Travel#Travel Info#Linus Hiking#Paddle#Paddling#Kayaks#L L Bean
Big Country 96.9

3.0 Earthquake Detected in Downeast Maine Wednesday Morning

Another earthquake was reported early Wednesday morning in Washington County, Maine, less than a week after two similar-sized earthquakes were detected in that area. According to the National Weather Service Office in Caribou, a 3.0 magnitude quake occurred at 2:55 a.m. EST, about 3 kilometers east-southeast of Centerville Township, Maine, at a depth of about 5 km below the Earth’s surface.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Kayak
NewsBreak
Honda
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Google
Big Country 96.9

WATCH: Maine was Ready to Welcome Elvis in August 1977

Elvis Presley, the King of Rock and Roll, died on August 16, 1977, at his home in Graceland. Born on January 8, 1939, Presley was just 42 years old when he died. The thing a lot of Mainers remember when it happened is Elvis was supposed to be on his way to Portland, Maine the day he died. The very next day, on August 17, 1977, he had a concert scheduled at the Cumberland County Civic Center (now called the Cross Insurance Arena). Many people still gold tickets to the show that never happened.
PORTLAND, ME
Big Country 96.9

Gov. Mills Tours International Bridge Project in Madawaska

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on Monday toured the multi-million-dollar Madawaska-Edmundston International Bridge Project, which is set to be completed by the end of 2023. For the past five years, the 100-year-old International Bridge that connects Madawaska, Maine and Edmundston, New Brunswick has been posted at a five-ton weight limit, restricting travel to passenger vehicles and forcing larger truck traffic into a significant detour.
MADAWASKA, ME
Big Country 96.9

One Of The World’s Largest Whirlpools Churns Off The Maine Coast

Maine is home to many awesome natural wonders, including one of the biggest whirlpools on earth. It's certainly not the colossal watery vortex that swallows up huge ships in sea stories, but it's still a cool sight. Old Sow Whirlpool is located between Deer Island, New Brunswick, Canada, and Moose Island, Eastport, Maine. It's the largest tidal whirlpool in the Western Hemisphere, and among the biggest in the world.
Big Country 96.9

2022 Maine Bear Season Begins Later this Month

Maine's bear hunting season will be here soon. The unofficial start to Maine's fall hunting season is right around the corner. The bear hunting season in Maine starts on August 29. Youth hunters will get a jump start on the season, August 27, on Youth Bear Hunting Day. Hunters that utilize bait can begin baiting their sites. According to the Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife, bait can be placed 30 days prior to the season start.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Chef Andrew Zimmern Finds Any Excuse to Keep Coming Back to Maine

This time his excuse was finding the perfect lobster roll. It's a tough job but somebody's gotta do it. Andrew loves Maine. According to an article in the Press Herald about an episode of his show, The Zimmern List, set in Portland, Andrew had good reason to love Maine. His dad, Robert Zimmern, who was 89 when he died in 2015 lived the last 10 years of his life near Portland’s Back Cove. Andrew would come to visit his dad and his dad's husband. They were foodies and helped Andrew fall in love with the immense food scene in Portland.
PORTLAND, ME
Big Country 96.9

No Air Conditioner to Fight This Wicked Maine Summer? Make One!

My air conditioner broke this year and well, I never replaced it. Until I made one. This summer has been brutal. Last July was one of the wettest ones on record, according to WGME13's Chief Meteorologist Charlie Lopresti. I don't remember the last time it rained significantly this summer. But it's not just the lack of rain, it's the heat. That heat that Maine and Mainers just aren't used to. Sunday, August 7 was in the 90s for most of Maine. Getting in my car, this is what I found.
MAINE STATE
Big Country 96.9

Big Country 96.9

Presque Isle, ME
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Big Country 96.9 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Presque Isle, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://bigcountry969.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy